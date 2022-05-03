Moody's affirms MidAmerican Energy and MidAmerican Funding's ratings

Approximately $8 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of MidAmerican Energy Company (MEC), including its A1 Issuer rating, and MidAmerican Funding, LLC, including its A2 senior unsecured rating. MidAmerican Funding is rated one notch below MEC because, as the holding company for MEC, MidAmerican Funding's debt is structurally subordinated to MEC's debt. At the same time, we affirmed MEC's first mortgage bond rating of Aa2 and its short-term commercial paper rating of P-1. The rating outlook of both entities is stable. See below for the complete list of rating actions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Chillicothe (City of) IA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Council Bluffs (City of) IA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Iowa Finance Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds , Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: LOUISA (COUNTY OF) IA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: MidAmerican Energy Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Secured Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Secured Medium Term Notes, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: MidAmerican Funding, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MidAmerican Energy Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: MidAmerican Funding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"MEC's credit strength reflects its ability to provide clean and low-cost energy for its customers while maintaining strong credit metrics", said Toby Shea, Senior Credit Officer. The company has benefitted by aggressively pursuing wind generation over the past few years in a highly supportively regulatory environment in Iowa.

MEC is located in a region of the country that is rich with wind resources. The utility has taken advantage of these rich wind resources by constructing a large portfolio of windmills over the past two decades, thus far spending about $14 billion on 7,186 MW of wind capacity. As a result, wind generation now represents about 60% of its capacity and about 50% of energy production.

Earlier this year, MEC submitted its Wind PRIME project for pre-approval under the advance ratemaking principles in place in Iowa. The Wind PRIME project would add up to 2,092 MW of renewable generation over the next three years comprised of up to 2,042 MW of wind generation and up to 50 MW of solar generation. The project cost parameters that the utility submitted for approval incorporated the recent rise in the construction cost of wind and solar generation due to supply chain disruptions.

MEC operates under a highly supportive regulatory environment in Iowa, in large part due to the adoption of an alternative ratemaking process requiring approval of "advance ratemaking principles" by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) when requested for eligible new electric generation constructed by a rate-regulated public utility. Under these advance ratemaking principles filings, the IUB pre-approves ratemaking principles that will apply to these generation projects, including provisions such as a specified cost cap, depreciation schedule, and a predetermined return on equity. The authorized return on equity approved for the project is fixed for the life of the project and does not fluctuate with future rate case decisions. Past projects approved for advance ratemaking principles have an average authorized ROE of around 11%, and currently constitute approximately 46% of MEC's Iowa electric net plant.

Another supportive element of Iowa's regulatory environment is the use of a revenue-sharing mechanism. The revenue sharing mechanism has limited the need for frequent rate case filings and allowed MEC to make its operating plans with higher predictability. The revenue sharing is structured such that if the utility's Iowa electric return on equity exceeds a threshold, then 90% of the earnings above the threshold is shared with the ratepayers through a reduction in the rate base. By reducing the rate base rather than reducing customer rates directly, MEC can maintain rate stability while creating headroom for future investments. The ROE threshold is currently established at around 10.4% but may be adjusted according to future rate cases or advance ratemaking filings.

MEC's tariff rates are low compared to other utilities both in the region and in the country. Moreover, more than 80% of the energy supplied to MEC's Iowa retail load is certified to be renewable by the IUB. Because of the availability of low-cost renewable energy, as well as the strong fiber network infrastructure in the region, data centers have become a major source of demand for MEC. Even though data centers create a significant growth opportunity for MEC, they create some concentration risk as such data centers currently represent about 18% of MEC's retail load, pushing the contribution from industrial demand to 57% of the total.

MEC has strong profitability with GAAP-based return on equity averaging about 11% over the past three years. Its cash flow to debt metrics – CFO pre-WC to debt and RCF to debt – are expected to be around 25%, which is strong compared to other utilities in the US and consistent with its credit profile. MEC's strong credit ratios are partially attributable to its relatively low underfunded pension liability, which we count as a form of debt, and the high level of cash flow contribution from tax deferrals due to the accelerated depreciation treatment associated with wind investments.

Liquidity

MEC has sufficient liquidity for its business operations. The company maintains a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and had $1.13 billion of availability at the end of 2021. The credit facility did not have any cash drawings but was used to support MEC's commercial paper program and around $370 million of variable rate pollution control revenue bonds.

MEC had about $300 million of free cash flow deficit in 2021. Because of its large capital program, we expect the potential for negative free cash flow to continue, in this range or a few hundred millions higher.

MEC has a manageable amount of upcoming debt maturity, including a $7 million revenue bond due in January 2023, a $57 million revenue bond due in May 2023, and $250 million of First Mortgage bonds due in September 2023. MidAmerican Funding's sole $240 million external debt issue is due in March of 2029.

MEC's credit facility does not require any material adverse change (MAC) representation for borrowings, and it was well in compliance with its sole financial covenant of a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65%.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook is based on the predictability of MEC's cash flow, its supportive regulatory environment, and prudent financial strategy. The outlook incorporates our expectation that, going forward, the company's ratio of cash flow from operations before working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt will be sustained in the 23% to 27% range, and that the amount of equity in the capital structure will remain at or near current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

MEC's ratings could be upgraded with a sustained increase in cash flow or a significant reduction in leverage, resulting in a permanent improvement in credit metrics as demonstrated, for example, by a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of around 30%.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

MEC's ratings could be downgraded if its regulatory relationships deteriorate, or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial strategy, causing its credit metrics to weaken as demonstrated, for example, by a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 23%.

Company profile

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, MEC is the largest utility in the state, with 1.6 million electric and natural gas customers. MEC is a part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (Aa2 stable) investment holdings under its Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE, A3 stable) subsidiary. MidAmerican Funding is a legacy intermediary holding company that exists between BHE and MEC. MEC's distribution business in Iowa is regulated by the Iowa Utility Board and its transmission business is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Toby Shea

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Proj & Infrastr Fin

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Michael G. Haggarty

Associate Managing Director

Public Proj & Infrastr Fin

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

