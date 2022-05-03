Moody's affirms MidAmerican Energy and MidAmerican Funding's ratings

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms MidAmerican Energy and MidAmerican Funding's ratings

03 May 2022

Approximately $8 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the ratings of MidAmerican Energy Company (MEC), including its A1 Issuer rating, and MidAmerican Funding, LLC, including its A2 senior unsecured rating. MidAmerican Funding is rated one notch below MEC because, as the holding company for MEC, MidAmerican Funding's debt is structurally subordinated to MEC's debt. At the same time, we affirmed MEC's first mortgage bond rating of Aa2 and its short-term commercial paper rating of P-1. The rating outlook of both entities is stable. See below for the complete list of rating actions.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Chillicothe (City of) IA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Council Bluffs (City of) IA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Iowa Finance Authority

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds , Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: LOUISA (COUNTY OF) IA

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: MidAmerican Energy Company

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Secured Bonds, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Secured Medium Term Notes, Affirmed Aa2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: MidAmerican Funding, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MidAmerican Energy Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: MidAmerican Funding, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"MEC's credit strength reflects its ability to provide clean and low-cost energy for its customers while maintaining strong credit metrics", said Toby Shea, Senior Credit Officer. The company has benefitted by aggressively pursuing wind generation over the past few years in a highly supportively regulatory environment in Iowa.

MEC is located in a region of the country that is rich with wind resources. The utility has taken advantage of these rich wind resources by constructing a large portfolio of windmills over the past two decades, thus far spending about $14 billion on 7,186 MW of wind capacity. As a result, wind generation now represents about 60% of its capacity and about 50% of energy production.

Earlier this year, MEC submitted its Wind PRIME project for pre-approval under the advance ratemaking principles in place in Iowa. The Wind PRIME project would add up to 2,092 MW of renewable generation over the next three years comprised of up to 2,042 MW of wind generation and up to 50 MW of solar generation. The project cost parameters that the utility submitted for approval incorporated the recent rise in the construction cost of wind and solar generation due to supply chain disruptions.

MEC operates under a highly supportive regulatory environment in Iowa, in large part due to the adoption of an alternative ratemaking process requiring approval of "advance ratemaking principles" by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) when requested for eligible new electric generation constructed by a rate-regulated public utility. Under these advance ratemaking principles filings, the IUB pre-approves ratemaking principles that will apply to these generation projects, including provisions such as a specified cost cap, depreciation schedule, and a predetermined return on equity. The authorized return on equity approved for the project is fixed for the life of the project and does not fluctuate with future rate case decisions. Past projects approved for advance ratemaking principles have an average authorized ROE of around 11%, and currently constitute approximately 46% of MEC's Iowa electric net plant.

Another supportive element of Iowa's regulatory environment is the use of a revenue-sharing mechanism. The revenue sharing mechanism has limited the need for frequent rate case filings and allowed MEC to make its operating plans with higher predictability. The revenue sharing is structured such that if the utility's Iowa electric return on equity exceeds a threshold, then 90% of the earnings above the threshold is shared with the ratepayers through a reduction in the rate base. By reducing the rate base rather than reducing customer rates directly, MEC can maintain rate stability while creating headroom for future investments. The ROE threshold is currently established at around 10.4% but may be adjusted according to future rate cases or advance ratemaking filings.

MEC's tariff rates are low compared to other utilities both in the region and in the country. Moreover, more than 80% of the energy supplied to MEC's Iowa retail load is certified to be renewable by the IUB. Because of the availability of low-cost renewable energy, as well as the strong fiber network infrastructure in the region, data centers have become a major source of demand for MEC. Even though data centers create a significant growth opportunity for MEC, they create some concentration risk as such data centers currently represent about 18% of MEC's retail load, pushing the contribution from industrial demand to 57% of the total.

MEC has strong profitability with GAAP-based return on equity averaging about 11% over the past three years. Its cash flow to debt metrics – CFO pre-WC to debt and RCF to debt – are expected to be around 25%, which is strong compared to other utilities in the US and consistent with its credit profile. MEC's strong credit ratios are partially attributable to its relatively low underfunded pension liability, which we count as a form of debt, and the high level of cash flow contribution from tax deferrals due to the accelerated depreciation treatment associated with wind investments.

Liquidity

MEC has sufficient liquidity for its business operations. The company maintains a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and had $1.13 billion of availability at the end of 2021. The credit facility did not have any cash drawings but was used to support MEC's commercial paper program and around $370 million of variable rate pollution control revenue bonds.

MEC had about $300 million of free cash flow deficit in 2021. Because of its large capital program, we expect the potential for negative free cash flow to continue, in this range or a few hundred millions higher.

MEC has a manageable amount of upcoming debt maturity, including a $7 million revenue bond due in January 2023, a $57 million revenue bond due in May 2023, and $250 million of First Mortgage bonds due in September 2023. MidAmerican Funding's sole $240 million external debt issue is due in March of 2029.

MEC's credit facility does not require any material adverse change (MAC) representation for borrowings, and it was well in compliance with its sole financial covenant of a debt-to-capitalization ratio of 65%.

Rating outlook

The stable outlook is based on the predictability of MEC's cash flow, its supportive regulatory environment, and prudent financial strategy. The outlook incorporates our expectation that, going forward, the company's ratio of cash flow from operations before working capital changes (CFO pre-WC) to debt will be sustained in the 23% to 27% range, and that the amount of equity in the capital structure will remain at or near current levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

MEC's ratings could be upgraded with a sustained increase in cash flow or a significant reduction in leverage, resulting in a permanent improvement in credit metrics as demonstrated, for example, by a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt of around 30%.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

MEC's ratings could be downgraded if its regulatory relationships deteriorate, or if the company pursues a more aggressive financial strategy, causing its credit metrics to weaken as demonstrated, for example, by a ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt sustained below 23%.

Company profile

Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, MEC is the largest utility in the state, with 1.6 million electric and natural gas customers. MEC is a part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s (Aa2 stable) investment holdings under its Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company (BHE, A3 stable) subsidiary. MidAmerican Funding is a legacy intermediary holding company that exists between BHE and MEC. MEC's distribution business in Iowa is regulated by the Iowa Utility Board and its transmission business is regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Toby Shea
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Public Proj & Infrastr Fin
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Michael G. Haggarty
Associate Managing Director
Public Proj & Infrastr Fin
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com