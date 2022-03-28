Moody's affirms Midwest Veterinary Partners' B3 CFR following proposed term loan add-ons; outlook negative

New York, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC ("MVP"), including the B3 corporate family rating, B3-PD probability of default rating, and B3 rating on first lien senior secured credit facilities. The outlook remains negative.

The ratings affirmation follows MVP's announcement of $100 million and $50 million fungible add-ons to its first and second lien (not rated) term loans, respectively. Proceeds from the term loan add-ons, along with $150 million in new PIK preferred equity, and $28 million in cash from the balance sheet, will be used to fund recent acquisitions, targets under letter of intent (LOI), and pay related fees and expenses. The company continues to pursue an aggressive acquisition strategy that has precluded positive free cash flow generation since the inception of the rating in April, 2021. That said, Moody's rating affirmation reflects some moderation in MVP's financial policy in the proposed round of acquisition financing; approximately half of the funding for recent acquisitions and those currently under LOI will be sourced from new PIK preferred equity. Moody's views this funding mix as more sensible at the company's current lifecycle stage.

In its negative outlook, Moody's expects MVP's financial policies to remain aggressive as the company continues to use primarily debt to fund acquisitions. In addition, there is a significant amount of add-backs to EBITDA, which poses heightened uncertainty around the true underlying cash generating ability of the company. Nonetheless, Moody's expects MVP to successfully integrate its numerous recent acquisitions, which along with favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector will support improvement in profitability and credit metrics over the next 12-18 months.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

MVP's credit profile broadly reflects its high adjusted leverage of 7.8x debt/EBITDA as of December 2021 (pro forma for the proposed transaction; down from 8.5x debt/EBITDA for the LTM period ending August 31, 2021). The ratings incorporate event and financial policy risks related to MVP's aggressive acquisition strategy and its private equity ownership. The risks from the company's rapid growth strategy include potential integration challenges, and a high level of "non-recurring" expenses that have constrained any positive free cash flow generation since the inception of the rating in April 2021.

Tempering these risks is MVP's adequate liquidity from cash on hand and full access to its revolver, as well as favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector that underpin Moody's expectation for healthy same-store sales growth in at least the mid-single-digits over the next few years.

MVP's adequate liquidity profile is supported by its cash balance of roughly $37 million at the close of the transaction, full access under a $20 million revolving credit facility due 2026, and Moody's expectation for $15 to $25 million of free cash flow generation in 2022.

Social and governance considerations are material to MVP's credit profile. Growth in the number of US households that own pets provides for a favorable long term trend in the pet care sector that underpins healthy same-store sales growth. Among governance considerations, MVP's financial policies under private equity ownership are aggressive, reflected in its ongoing strategy to supplement organic growth with primarily debt-funded acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens. This would include a sustained free cash flow deficit, an inability to manage the company's rapid growth, and/or EBITA-to-interest approaching one times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and is successful in integrating acquisitions. Moderation of aggressive financial policies, partially evidenced by debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times, along with positive free cash flow and a healthy cash balance could also support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC (d/b/a "Mission Veterinary Partners" or "MVP") is a national veterinary hospital consolidator, offering a full range of medical products and services, and operating over 270 general practice locations across 30+ states. The company generated pro forma revenues of over $983 million in FY2021. MVP is a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

