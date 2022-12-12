Moody's affirms Midwest Veterinary Partners' B3 CFR; outlook remains negative

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC ("MVP"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"). Moody's also affirmed the B3 ratings on the senior secured first lien credit facilities. The rating outlook remains negative.

The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that MVP will reduce acquisition activity while continuing to improve reported EBITDA over the next 12-18 months, driving positive free cash flow over the period. Moody's notes that reported EBITDA has improved to approximately $70 million in the last twelve months as of 11/30/22 (from $1 million as of 12/31/21). Moody's expects a portion of expenses related to integration and staff recruiting will persist over the next 12-18 months, constraining the level of positive free cash flow in FY2023. Moody's expects that fixed charges will rise to approximately $125 million in FY2023, driven by higher interest expense. Finally, Moody's believes that rising labor expenses will persist in 2023, but will be partially mitigated by ongoing pricing actions. In sum, Moody's projects modest deleveraging driven by organic EBITDA growth over the next 12-18 months.

The outlook is negative. While the company's quality of earnings is improving, a significant amount of add-backs to adjusted EBITDA persists, which poses heightened uncertainty around the true underlying cash generating ability of the company.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

MVP's credit profile broadly reflects its high leverage of 8.2x debt/EBITDA as of 9/30/22 (on Moody's adjusted basis). The ratings incorporate event and financial policy risks related to MVP's aggressive acquisition strategy and its private equity ownership. The risks from the company's rapid growth strategy include potential integration challenges, and a high level of "non-recurring" expenses that have constrained consistent positive free cash flow generation in each quarter since the inception of the rating in April 2021.

Partially mitigating these risks are favorable long-term trends in the pet care sector that underpin Moody's expectation for healthy same-store revenue in the mid-single-digit range over the next few years. Moody's notes that organic earnings growth prospects have been dimmed due to higher labor costs that have pressured profitability in 2022. Moody's expects organic EBITDA growth to remain constrained over the next 12-18 months, reflecting a tight labor market for veterinarians and vet technicians. That said, Moody's believes that rising labor expenses will be partially mitigated by ongoing pricing actions over the next 12-18 months, with modest deleveraging driven by organic growth over the period.

The liquidity profile is adequate. MVP's liquidity includes $10 million in cash, and $20 million available under its $40 million revolver as of 9/30/22. Moody's expects that MVP will generate positive free cash flow of $5 to $15 million in 2023. There are no financial maintenance covenants, although the revolver has a springing first lien net leverage ratio covenant (set at 7.93x with no step-downs), when the revolver draw exceeds 35% of the total commitment. Under the current revolver draw, the first lien net leverage covenant was tested at 4.86x as of 9/30/22, inclusive of EBITDA add-backs allowed under the company's credit agreement. We believe that the company will have ample cushion under the covenant should it continue to be tested.

MVP's ESG credit impact score is very highly negative (CIS-5). The score reflects very highly negative exposure to governance risks, driven by very highly negative financial strategy and risk management, reflected in aggressive financial policies. The score also reflects highly negative exposure to social risks, primarily from human capital. MVP is reliant upon a highly specialized workforce (veterinarians and vet technicians) that exposes the company to elevated risks from labor supply and/or inflationary pressures.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operational performance deteriorates or liquidity weakens. This would include a sustained free cash flow deficit, an inability to manage the company's rapid growth, and/or EBITA-to-interest approaching one times.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company delivers sustained revenue and earnings growth and is successful in integrating acquisitions. Moderation of aggressive financial policies, partially evidenced by debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.5 times, along with positive free cash flow and a healthy cash balance could also support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Midwest Veterinary Partners, LLC (d/b/a "Mission Veterinary Partners" or "MVP") is a national veterinary hospital consolidator, offering a full range of medical products and services, and operating approximately 330 general practice locations across 35 states. The company generated pro forma revenues of approximately $960 million for the last twelve months ending 9/30/22. MVP is a portfolio company of private equity firm Shore Capital Partners.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

