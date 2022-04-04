Moody's affirms Minsheng Financial Leasing's Baa3/P-3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, April 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd's Baa3 long-term and P-3 short-term issuer ratings.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the backed senior unsecured ratings of the notes issued by Landmark Funding 2020 Limited. The notes are backed by the lending facility made by Landmark Funding 2020 Limited to Minsheng Hong Kong International Leasing Limited. The facility is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

The entity-level outlooks on Minsheng Financial Leasing and Landmark Funding 2020 Limited are stable.

A list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Minsheng Financial Leasing's Baa3/P-3 ratings with a stable outlook reflects its steady financial performance and increasing integration with its parent, China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (Minsheng Bank).

The company's long-term issuer rating incorporates a four-notch uplift from its standalone assessment of b1, based on Moody's assumption of an affiliate-backed level of support from its parent bank and a high level of indirect support from the Government of China (A1 stable) via its parent, in times of stress.

Minsheng Bank's shareholding in Minsheng Financial Leasing increased to 54.96% as of the end of January 2020 from 51.03% as of the end of 2018, when the bank acquired stakes from a minority shareholder. A failure by the parent to support Minsheng Financial Leasing would result in significant reputational risks for Minsheng Bank.

Minsheng Bank has included a commitment in Minsheng Financial Leasing's Article of Association to provide liquidity and capital support to the subsidiary in times of stress, as required by China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission's regulation for financial leasing companies.

The company's asset quality pressure stems from its relatively high exposures to cyclical sectors, such as coal mining and manufacturing. In addition, the company has a higher proportion of private enterprise clients compared with other bank-affiliated leasing companies that Moody's rates. Nevertheless, its asset quality has improved in recent years, with its reported nonperforming asset ratio decreasing to 1.14% as of the end of 2021 from 1.32% as of the end of 2020.

Compared with other large bank-affiliated leasing companies, the company's aircraft leasing exposures to commercial airlines accounted for a lower proportion of its total leasing assets. In addition, the company does not have exposures to airlines in Russia.

The company's annualized return on average assets (ROAA) recovered in 2021, mainly driven by a lower cost-to-income ratio and decreased funding costs due to the central bank's accommodative monetary policy. However, Moody's expects that Mingsheng Financial Leasing's ROAA will continue to be lower than that of other Moody's-rated bank-affiliated leasing companies because of the company's relatively low net interest spread and relatively high impairment charges.

The company's capital position is supported by its slow asset growth. Its total capital adequacy ratio increased to 12.1% as of the end of 2021 from 11.0% as of the end of 2020, which was above the minimum regulatory requirement of 10.5%. The company's assets grew at a compound annual growth rate of 1.5% during 2017-21, a level that was lower than the sector average.

Similar to other finance companies, Minsheng Financial Leasing depends heavily on short-term wholesale funding to support its leasing assets, which leads to large differences in asset and liability durations. The risk is mitigated by the funding and liquidity support from its parent bank, as well as the company's large amounts of uncommitted credit lines from a broad base of banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Minsheng Financial Leasing's ratings if Minsheng Bank's ability to provide support enhances significantly.

Minsheng Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be raised if the company reduces tenor mismatches between its assets and liabilities, improves its asset quality by lowering its exposures to cyclical sectors, enhances its profitability, and strengthens its capital position with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 11.0% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Minsheng Financial Leasing's ratings if Minsheng Bank's ability and willingness to support the company weaken, or Minsheng Bank's shareholding in the company decreases to less than 50.1%.

Minsheng Financial Leasing's standalone assessment could be lowered if its asset quality deteriorates, liquidity and funding profiles weaken, borrower concentration further increases, profitability declines significantly, or capital position worsens with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio below 5.0% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd reported assets of RMB209.1 billion as of 30 June 2021.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd:

• Long-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating of Baa3 affirmed

• Short-term (local and foreign currency) issuer rating of P-3 affirmed

• Entity-level outlook remains stable

Landmark Funding 2020 Limited:

• Backed long-term (foreign currency) senior unsecured debt rating of Baa3 affirmed

• Entity-level outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

David Jinhua Yin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

