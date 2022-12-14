Moody's affirms Mister Car Wash's CFR at B2

New York, December 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc.'s ("Mister Car Wash") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B2, its probability of default rating ("PDR") at B2-PD and its backed senior secured bank credit facility at B2. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged. The outlook has been changed to stable from positive.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR and change in outlook to stable reflect Moody's view that lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA will be sustained above 5x over the next 12-18 months, driven primarily by continued sale lease backs of the company's greenfield locations as well as the inflationary cost environment which is constraining earnings growth. As such, Mister Car Wash's leverage over the next 12-18 months is not expected to meet Moody's upgrade trigger of debt/EBITDA sustained below 5x.

Moody's took the following ration actions for Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc.

.... Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mister Car Wash's B2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the inflationary environment, particularly costs for labor and chemicals, as well higher corporate costs, will continue to pressure margins and earnings in spite of price increases. At the same time, Moody's expects that Mister Car Wash will continue to grow through greenfield development, partially funded by sale lease backs. This will increase lease-adjusted debt going forward. As such, Moody's expects lease-adjusted debt/EBITDA to remain above 5x over the next 12-18 months. Leverage as of LTM Q3 2022 was 5.0x.

Mister Car Wash's B2 CFR continues to reflect its leading market position in the fragmented car wash segment as well as the significant portion of revenue generated from its unlimited wash subscription business which enhances revenue stability. The rating is also supported by Mister Car Wash's good liquidity and solid operating performance in spite of the tough operating environment for retailers.

The B2 CFR continues to reflect the risk inherent in the company still being sponsor-controlled, which can result in financial strategy decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

The SGL Rating to SGL-2 (good) continues to reflect the company's high reliance on sale lease backs, in addition to its internal cash generation, to cover its capital expenditures. The company's growth CAPEX program targets greenfield store base growth of about 10% per year. The SGL-2 considers the potential for a lag between cash inflows from sale lease backs and growth CAPEX, which can make the company more reliant on its $150 million revolving credit facility. Mister Car Wash faces no near-term maturities with the $150 million revolver expiring in June 2026 (springing November 2025) and the first lien term loan maturing in May 2026.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for moderate growth in the business, including low single digit comparable store sales underpinned by healthy demand for the company's unlimited wash subscription service.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 5x and EBIT/interest is sustained above 2.25x while maintaining at least good liquidity and a financial policy that balances shareholder and creditor interests.

Ratings could be downgraded if for any reason debt/EBITDA approached 6.5x or EBIT/interest fell below 1.5x or if liquidity were to weaken.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc. is the largest operator of car washes in North America, operating 420 car wash locations and generating LTM revenues of over $850 million as of Q3 2022. Following the company's June 2021 IPO, its sponsor, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. remains the majority owner.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

