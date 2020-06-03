Moody's affirms Mitchell's B3 CFR; outlook is stable

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Mitchell International,
Inc.'s ("Mitchell") B3 corporate family rating
("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's
also affirmed the B2 (LGD3) rating on the senior secured first lien credit
facilities and the Caa2 (LGD6) rating on the senior secured second lien
credit facility. The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolver,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term
Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term
Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mitchell's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's very
high 8.5x debt-to-EBITDA leverage and weak free cash
flow with FCF/Debt below 2.5% (both metrics Moody's adjusted
as of December 2019). The deleveraging trend, from the roughly
10x level at the time of the merger with Genex Services, Inc.
("Genex") in October 2018, will be interrupted by headwinds
caused by COVID-19. The coronavirus recession will result
in credit deterioration in 2020, but Mitchell's long-term
organic growth rate, in the low to mid single-digit percentage,
combined with increasing profitability from the ongoing integration with
Genex, is expected to support long-term credit improvement.
However, the uncertain impact and duration of the COVID-19
shock elevates risks. A longer than expected recession could constrain
liquidity and pressure the rating. Mitchell relies on workers'
compensation and auto claim volumes to generate the majority of its revenue.
Record unemployment levels and travel limitations will also pressure the
business model. Mitchell's financial strategy, a key governance
consideration under Moody's ESG framework, is expected to
continue to pursue aggressive financial policies and sustain very high
leverage. Moody's anticipates additional debt-funded
acquisitions as Mitchell continues to expand its offerings, such
as the announced purchase of Coventry Workers' Comp Services,
which is expected to close in 3Q20.
The rating is supported by Mitchell's scale as a diversified cost containment
provider with a broad suite of solutions. The 2018 merger with
Genex enhanced Mitchell's legacy retrospective cost-containment
technology by incorporating clinical services that reduce spend prospectively
through teams of nurses and case managers. Mitchell maintains leading
positions in North American auto physical damage ("APD") and
auto casualty claims, as well as workers' compensation casualty
and clinical services. The credit profile also reflects customer
contracts that provide a fairly predictable revenue base, despite
its reliance on claim volumes, which partially mitigates Mitchell's
high financial leverage.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe
and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets.
The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Record unemployment rates, a reduction
in miles driven and the overall recessionary environment caused by the
COVID-19 pandemic will impact Mitchell's revenue, which relies
on workers' compensation and auto insurance claim volumes for its services.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Mitchell will generate
weak, but positive, free cash flow in 2020, despite
a decline in organic revenue growth and lower profitability due to COVID-19
headwinds. Debt/EBITDA will increase in 2020 but will return to
current levels around 8.5x (Moody's adjusted) by 2021 and continue
a deleveraging trend thereafter, in the absence of leveraging transactions.
Organic revenue declines and scale reduction will lower EBITDA margins
in 2020, partially offset by benefits from the Genex integration
and cost reduction initiatives. Moody's anticipates EBITDA
margins to return to current levels around 20% or above by 2021
(Moody's adjusted). Moody's expects the coronavirus impact
will result in weak 2Q20 and 3Q20 quarters, with a slow recovery
starting in the latter part of 3Q20, leading to an overall 2020
organic revenue growth decline in the low to mid single-digit range.
The outlook and credit rating could be pressured if social distancing
measures remain in place longer than anticipated or the recessionary environment
caused by COVID-19 adds additional pressure to Mitchell's business.
The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Mitchell's
overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PDR,
and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments.
The first lien credit facilities, consisting of the $125
million revolver expiring in 2022 and the $1.6 billion term
loan maturing in 2024, are rated B2, one notch higher than
the B3 corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment
of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument ratings reflects their relative
size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan that would
drive a higher recovery for first lien debt holders in the event of a
default. Mitchell's $300 million second lien term
loan, due 2025, is rated Caa2, two notches below the
corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment of
LGD6.
Liquidity is adequate, with cash balances of $182 million
as of March 2020, including a fully drawn $125 million revolver,
and free cash flow to debt in the 0%-2% range over
the next 12 months, which will suffice to cover mandatory debt amortization
payments of roughly $17 million annually. The secured credit
facility is covenant-lite, with a loose 8x springing first
lien leverage limit applicable only when there is at least 35%
outstanding under the revolver. Moody's anticipates Mitchell
will continue to be in compliance with the covenant over the next 12 months.
Moody's expects the company will repay the revolver draw as the
economic environment recovers from the COVID-19 shock.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for
credit deterioration due to the recessionary macroeconomic environment
caused by COVID-19, which will negatively affect growth and
margins. In the longer term, Mitchell's ratings could be
upgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if Moody's expects 1) stronger
than anticipated revenue and profitability growth; 2) a significant
improvement in leverage metrics, with debt/EBITDA sustained below
6x and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt above 5%;
and 3) a track record of more conservative financial policies.
Mitchell's ratings could be downgraded if the recessionary environment
caused by COVID-19 deteriorates, extending the expected timeline
to delever and weakening Mitchell's liquidity position. The ratings
could also be downgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if 1) long-term
revenue growth or profitability decline materially due to integration
challenges, customer losses, pricing pressures or increasing
competition; 2) Moody's expects weaker than anticipated long-term
growth or deteriorating margins will keep leverage above 8x without a
clear path to deleveraging; 3) liquidity diminishes or free cash
flow to debt falls to break-even levels or becomes negative;
or 4) Moody's expects (EBITDA -- capex)/interest expense coverage
to decline below 1x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mitchell International is a leading provider of cost containment solutions
for insurance companies, third party administrators and self-insured
employers. The company operates three business segments:
clinical, casualty and APD. The APD segment provides data,
software, and services to support the estimating, adjudication,
and processing of automobile physical damage insurance claims.
The casualty segment includes services and technology to support auto-related
bodily injury claims (ACS), workers' compensation claims (WCS) and
pharmacy network services for prescriptions related to casualty claims.
The clinical segment comprises the majority of Genex's legacy operations
and provides clinical case management services, independent medical
exams for workers' compensation claimants and other ancillary network
services. The company generated $1.2 billion in revenue
in 2019. Private equity sponsor Stone Point Capital acquired both
Mitchell and Genex in early 2018, and combined the two companies
in October 2018.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ignacio Rasero
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653