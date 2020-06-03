info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Mitchell's B3 CFR; outlook is stable

03 Jun 2020

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Mitchell International, Inc.'s ("Mitchell") B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 (LGD3) rating on the senior secured first lien credit facilities and the Caa2 (LGD6) rating on the senior secured second lien credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolver, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd. Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mitchell International, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mitchell's B3 corporate family rating reflects the company's very high 8.5x debt-to-EBITDA leverage and weak free cash flow with FCF/Debt below 2.5% (both metrics Moody's adjusted as of December 2019). The deleveraging trend, from the roughly 10x level at the time of the merger with Genex Services, Inc. ("Genex") in October 2018, will be interrupted by headwinds caused by COVID-19. The coronavirus recession will result in credit deterioration in 2020, but Mitchell's long-term organic growth rate, in the low to mid single-digit percentage, combined with increasing profitability from the ongoing integration with Genex, is expected to support long-term credit improvement. However, the uncertain impact and duration of the COVID-19 shock elevates risks. A longer than expected recession could constrain liquidity and pressure the rating. Mitchell relies on workers' compensation and auto claim volumes to generate the majority of its revenue. Record unemployment levels and travel limitations will also pressure the business model. Mitchell's financial strategy, a key governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework, is expected to continue to pursue aggressive financial policies and sustain very high leverage. Moody's anticipates additional debt-funded acquisitions as Mitchell continues to expand its offerings, such as the announced purchase of Coventry Workers' Comp Services, which is expected to close in 3Q20.

The rating is supported by Mitchell's scale as a diversified cost containment provider with a broad suite of solutions. The 2018 merger with Genex enhanced Mitchell's legacy retrospective cost-containment technology by incorporating clinical services that reduce spend prospectively through teams of nurses and case managers. Mitchell maintains leading positions in North American auto physical damage ("APD") and auto casualty claims, as well as workers' compensation casualty and clinical services. The credit profile also reflects customer contracts that provide a fairly predictable revenue base, despite its reliance on claim volumes, which partially mitigates Mitchell's high financial leverage.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Record unemployment rates, a reduction in miles driven and the overall recessionary environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will impact Mitchell's revenue, which relies on workers' compensation and auto insurance claim volumes for its services.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Mitchell will generate weak, but positive, free cash flow in 2020, despite a decline in organic revenue growth and lower profitability due to COVID-19 headwinds. Debt/EBITDA will increase in 2020 but will return to current levels around 8.5x (Moody's adjusted) by 2021 and continue a deleveraging trend thereafter, in the absence of leveraging transactions. Organic revenue declines and scale reduction will lower EBITDA margins in 2020, partially offset by benefits from the Genex integration and cost reduction initiatives. Moody's anticipates EBITDA margins to return to current levels around 20% or above by 2021 (Moody's adjusted). Moody's expects the coronavirus impact will result in weak 2Q20 and 3Q20 quarters, with a slow recovery starting in the latter part of 3Q20, leading to an overall 2020 organic revenue growth decline in the low to mid single-digit range. The outlook and credit rating could be pressured if social distancing measures remain in place longer than anticipated or the recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 adds additional pressure to Mitchell's business.

The ratings for the individual debt instruments incorporate Mitchell's overall probability of default, reflected in the B3-PDR, and the loss given default assessments for the individual instruments. The first lien credit facilities, consisting of the $125 million revolver expiring in 2022 and the $1.6 billion term loan maturing in 2024, are rated B2, one notch higher than the B3 corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment of LGD3. The B2 first lien instrument ratings reflects their relative size and senior position ahead of the second lien term loan that would drive a higher recovery for first lien debt holders in the event of a default. Mitchell's $300 million second lien term loan, due 2025, is rated Caa2, two notches below the corporate family rating, with a loss given default assessment of LGD6.

Liquidity is adequate, with cash balances of $182 million as of March 2020, including a fully drawn $125 million revolver, and free cash flow to debt in the 0%-2% range over the next 12 months, which will suffice to cover mandatory debt amortization payments of roughly $17 million annually. The secured credit facility is covenant-lite, with a loose 8x springing first lien leverage limit applicable only when there is at least 35% outstanding under the revolver. Moody's anticipates Mitchell will continue to be in compliance with the covenant over the next 12 months. Moody's expects the company will repay the revolver draw as the economic environment recovers from the COVID-19 shock.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 12 months given the expectation for credit deterioration due to the recessionary macroeconomic environment caused by COVID-19, which will negatively affect growth and margins. In the longer term, Mitchell's ratings could be upgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if Moody's expects 1) stronger than anticipated revenue and profitability growth; 2) a significant improvement in leverage metrics, with debt/EBITDA sustained below 6x and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt above 5%; and 3) a track record of more conservative financial policies.

Mitchell's ratings could be downgraded if the recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 deteriorates, extending the expected timeline to delever and weakening Mitchell's liquidity position. The ratings could also be downgraded (all metrics Moody's adjusted) if 1) long-term revenue growth or profitability decline materially due to integration challenges, customer losses, pricing pressures or increasing competition; 2) Moody's expects weaker than anticipated long-term growth or deteriorating margins will keep leverage above 8x without a clear path to deleveraging; 3) liquidity diminishes or free cash flow to debt falls to break-even levels or becomes negative; or 4) Moody's expects (EBITDA -- capex)/interest expense coverage to decline below 1x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitchell International is a leading provider of cost containment solutions for insurance companies, third party administrators and self-insured employers. The company operates three business segments: clinical, casualty and APD. The APD segment provides data, software, and services to support the estimating, adjudication, and processing of automobile physical damage insurance claims. The casualty segment includes services and technology to support auto-related bodily injury claims (ACS), workers' compensation claims (WCS) and pharmacy network services for prescriptions related to casualty claims. The clinical segment comprises the majority of Genex's legacy operations and provides clinical case management services, independent medical exams for workers' compensation claimants and other ancillary network services. The company generated $1.2 billion in revenue in 2019. Private equity sponsor Stone Point Capital acquired both Mitchell and Genex in early 2018, and combined the two companies in October 2018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ignacio Rasero
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

