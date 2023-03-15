Moody's affirms Mitratech's B3 CFR, rates new facility B2; outlook stable

New York, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Maverick Bidco, Inc.'s (dba Mitratech) B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR"), B2 rating on the company's first lien senior secured bank credit facilities, and Caa2 ratings on the company's second lien senior secured bank credit facilities. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed first lien senior secured bank credit facility. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the issuance of the new senior secured term loan will be used in conjunction with new cash equity from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board ("OTPP" or "Sponsor") and co-investors, cash from the balance sheet, and a seller note to fund the acquisition of two entities, one of which has been signed and the other is under LOI. Additionally, the company's $40 million revolving credit facility will be upsized at the close of the transaction.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Maverick Bidco, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Maverick Bidco, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (to LGD6 from LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Maverick Bidco, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Mitratech's very high debt/EBITDA of mid 9x (pro forma for the proposed capital structure and two acquisitions, and excluding actioned but unrealized synergies), or mid 11x if large amounts of restructuring and transaction costs are included. The rating also considers the company's modest scale with pro forma revenues of approximately $300 million and a relatively narrow product focus within legal and compliance services and solutions. At the same time, the recent acquisitions have allowed Mitratech to improve its scale and product offerings by expanding into human resources compliance ("HRC") and governance, risk and compliance ("GRC") segments and reduce revenue concentration in the enterprise legal management ("ELM") segment. Mitratech also benefits from its stable revenue base, with approximately 95% of pro forma FY 2023 revenue considered to be recurring, solid free-cash-flow generation supported by high EBITDA margins and low capital expenditure requirements, and a blue-chip, diversified customer base.

If Mitratech does not make any acquisitions, Moody's projects that the company's debt/EBITDA leverage will approach mid 8x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) over the next 12-18 months driven by organic revenue growth and realized benefits from the actioned synergies. The company's high leverage provides limited financial flexibility for mishaps given the company's modest size and weakening macroeconomic conditions. Even though leverage remains high compared to the broader B3 rating category, Mitratech's solid free cash flow generation fueled by strong EBITDA margins partially mitigate the capital structure sustainability risks.

Moody's expects that Mitratech will deploy an aggressive financial policy under private equity ownership with the potential for distributions that will sustain elevated debt/EBITDA levels. Furthermore, Mitratech will likely continue its M&A growth strategy, leading to elevated integration risks and increased debt levels. However, OTPP's use of cash common equity to fund part of these most recent acquisitions partially mitigates some of these risks.

Mitratech's liquidity is considered adequate supported by Moody's expectation of solid free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months and full availability on the company's revolving credit facility, which will be upsized at the close of the transaction. Mitratech will likely spend approximately $9 million on mandatory term loan amortization and $2 million in capex expenses over the next 12 months. Moody's expects little use of the revolver over the next 12 months for potential earnout obligations associated with the company's acquisitions. Access to the revolver is governed by a net first lien leverage ratio financial covenant of 7.5x which is only tested when 35% or more of the revolver's commitment is outstanding. Moody's does not expect this financial covenant will impede access to the revolver over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of low-single digit revenue growth, which along with improving EBITDA margins, will sustain leverage around mid 8x debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects Mitratech to maintain a adequate liquidity profile and generate FCF/debt of no less than 2% over the outlook period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Mitratech's ratings could be upgraded if operating scale is substantially increased, debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.5x, and FCF/Debt is maintained above 7.5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if Mitratech experiences organic revenue declines, sustains debt/EBITDA above 9x, produces lower free-cash-flow (i.e., approaching breakeven), or if liquidity deteriorates.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Mitratech's ESG credit impact score (CIS-4) is highly negative, primarily driven by the company's governance risks characterized by private equity ownership and associated higher financial risk tolerance.

As a provider of legal, compliance and operational risk software solutions, Mitratech has neutral-to-low credit risks (E-2) from environmental considerations, consistent with the software industry.

Mitratech has moderately negative credit exposure (S-3) to social risks. The company has moderate risk of reputational harm from cybersecurity breaches and data privacy concerns. In addition, human capital risks are moderately negative from Mitratech's dependence on highly skilled technical and engineering talent which is characteristic of the software sector broadly.

Mitratech's exposure to governance risks is highly negative (G-4), primarily as a result of its private equity ownership and associated higher financial risk tolerance. We expect the company to pursue additional debt-funded acquisitions. Lack of public financial disclosure and the absence of board independence are also governance risks.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitratech, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a provider of legal, compliance, and operational risk software solutions for law firms and corporate in-house legal departments. The company's software solutions help clients improve efficiencies and reduce legal fees by increasing transparency, predictability, and control of various legal and regulatory processes. In addition, the Company provides software solutions to address Human Resource & Compliance (HRC) and Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) workflows. The company is majority owned by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board following their acquisition of the company from HG Capital and TA Associates in May 2021. Pro forma for all acquisitions closed as of January 31, 2023, the company generated approximately $250 million of pro forma revenue for the twelve months ending January 31, 2023. (Note: Mitratech's fiscal year end is January 31st).

