Moody's affirms Mitsubishi Estate's A2 ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, August 23, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.'s (MEC) A2 senior unsecured rating, (P)A2 senior unsecured shelf rating, Baa1 subordinate rating, and Prime-1 commercial paper rating.

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of MEC's A2 rating reflects our expectation that the company's portfolio of prime properties will generate solid earnings while mitigating impacts from the weakness in Tokyo's office leasing market stemming from the pandemic," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"We expect MEC's strong financial discipline to keep its leverage in check as the company increases debt to fund its upcoming development projects over the next few years," adds Nishio.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MEC's A2 rating is underpinned by the company's leading position in Japan as an integrated real estate company with a diversified portfolio of prime leasing assets, as well as its excellent liquidity. In addition to its core office leasing business, which has a large footprint in Tokyo's prime central business district Marunouchi, MEC's range of real estate businesses provides stability in its cash flow. Its prime locations have had consistently lower vacancy rates than the market average in Japan.

At the same time, the A2 rating considers the company's exposure to real estate development, which increases business risks and requires debt funding. Real estate demand is inherently cyclical, and the company's upcoming development projects will raise its debt over the coming few years. The company is also geographically concentrated, with about three quarters of its EBITDA coming from the Japanese commercial property business.

Over the next few years, MEC will undertake property development projects in Japan and overseas, which will lead the company to outspend its internally generated cash flow and asset sales. Consequently, Moody's forecasts that MEC's debt will increase, such that its net debt/EBITDA will rise to the low-to-mid-7x range from 6.6x in the fiscal year ended March 2022 (fiscal 2021), while its debt/ assets (using the appraisal value of its leasing properties) will stay at the mid-20% level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that MEC's office property portfolio will continue to generate solid cash flow, supported by durable demand for prime office space, especially in the prime central business districts. The high quality of MEC's assets will help it retain tenants and protect rent levels. Moody's also expects MEC to control its leverage as the company undergoes a development phase that will require debt funding.

Moody's would consider upgrading MEC's ratings if the company demonstrates a clear path toward maintaining lower leverage and reduced risks associated with its property developments through the investment cycle. An upgrade would also require MEC to increase its stable core earnings base, for example, through incremental income from new properties or organic rent growth. Credit metrics indicative of a rating upgrade include net debt/EBITDA remaining below 7x and book value-based debt/gross assets below 35% on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade MEC's ratings if the level or quality of the company's earnings deteriorates, for example, because of a secular decline in demand for office space in central Tokyo; or its reliance on earnings from less-predictable, opportunistic asset sales increases significantly. Moody's could also consider downgrading the ratings if MEC meaningfully increases its development commitments relative to its assets, or its major development projects experience substantial delays and cost overruns. MEC's ratings could also be downgraded if the company's leverage remains high because of a more aggressive financial strategy. Credit metrics that could lead to a downgrade include net debt/EBITDA remaining above 8x and book value-based debt/gross assets above 40% on a sustained basis.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is a leading integrated real estate company in Japan.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

