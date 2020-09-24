Moody's affirms Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance's ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has today affirmed the A3 issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings of Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co., Ltd. (MUL). Moody's has also affirmed MUL Asset Finance Corporation's (MAF) (P)A3 backed senior unsecured MTN rating.

The ratings outlook remains stable.

This ratings affirmation follows MUL's announcement that it has agreed to merge with Hitachi Capital Corporation (Prime-2) effective 1 April 2021.

The affirmed ratings are as follows:

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co., Ltd.

- Issuer rating (domestic currency): A3

- Senior unsecured MTN (foreign currency): (P)A3

- Senior unsecured (foreign currency): A3

- Outlook remains stable

MUL Asset Finance Corporation

- Backed senior unsecured MTN (domestic currency): (P)A3

- Backed commercial paper (domestic currency): Prime-2

- Outlook remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of MUL's ratings reflects Moody's view that the merger with Hitachi Capital will not materially alter the company's financial profile. Moreover, the merger will help to further diversify MUL's asset mix, providing an additional cushion against shocks in particular asset classes.

This merger is an extension of the leasing business alliance between Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG, A1 stable), MUL, Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi, A3 stable) and Hitachi Capital that was formed in 2016. Hitachi Capital became MUFG's equity method affiliate when it and MUL acquired approximately 23% and 4.2% stake in Hitachi Capital from Hitachi respectively when the alliance was formed. MUFG also owns 23% of MUL, so the merger will not substantially alter MUFG's ownership percentage in MUL, which will be the surviving legal entity.

The affirmation of the A3 rating takes into account MUL's Baa3 standalone assessment, plus a three-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation of a very high probability of support from MUFG, in times of need, given MUL's strategic importance to MUFG.

MUL's Baa3 current standalone assessment reflects the company's (1) stable profitability backed by its large and diversified operations; (2) strong asset quality; (3) strong affiliation with MUFG and the use of its brand; (4) measured approach to business expansion outside Japan.

At the same time, MUL's Baa3 standalone assessment is constrained by its weak liquidity, owing to a high reliance on wholesale funding. But this is largely mitigated by its strong relationship with Japanese financial institutions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE

Moody's could upgrade MUL's ratings if (1) MUFG Bank, Ltd.'s Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is upgraded, and (2) its capitalization and return on managed assets improve, without an increase in its business risk profile, strengthening its standalone credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE

Moody's could downgrade MUL's ratings if there is (1) any weakening in the degree of operational integration between MUFG, or a significant decline in MUFG's ownership of MUL, (2) a downgrade of MUFG Bank, Ltd.'s a3 BCA, and (3) a material increase in higher-risk assets or increased credit costs that weakens MUL's capital base and indicates a change in its risk appetite.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187106. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co., Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo Japan, is one of the largest leasing companies in the country, with total assets of JPY6.5 trillion as of the end of June 2020.

MUL Asset Finance Corporation is its U.S. domiciled 100% subsidiary.

