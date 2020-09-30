Moody's affirms Mizrahi Tefahot Bank's ratings; outlook remains stable

Action follows acquisition of Union Bank of Israel Ltd

Limassol, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed Mizrahi Tefahot Bank's (Mizrahi) A2/P-1 long and short-term deposit ratings; the outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. Concurrently, the rating agency also affirmed the bank's baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA, its A1(cr)/P-1(cr) Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment and A1/P-1 Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR).

Today's rating action follows the acquisition by Mizrahi of 100% of the shares of Union Bank of Israel Ltd. (Union Bank) after Union Bank's shareholders approved a share exchange transaction on 23 September 2020.

As of June 2020, Mizrahi was the third-largest banking group in Israel with total consolidated assets of NIS292 billion (around $84 billion). As of the same date, Union Bank reported total assets of NIS46 billion, loans of NIS25 billion and customer deposits of NIS36 billion, which were equivalent to 16%, 12% and 15% of Mizrahi's respective balance sheet figures. Union Bank had 35 branches across Israel as of the end of 2019.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION REFLECTS LIMITED IMPACT OF MERGER ON MIZRAHI'S FINANCIAL PROFILE

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's view that the acquisition and subsequent planned merger of Union Bank into Mizrahi will have a limited impact on the bank's key financial metrics and asset risk. This expectation is underpinned by the creation of a negative goodwill buffer and the long-term benefits for the bank from the transaction in terms of future growth potential if integration challenges are successfully managed.

The rating agency expects that following the acquisition (1) Mizrahi's asset risk will continue to be driven by its lower-risk mortgage-lending focus in Israel, even after integrating Union Bank's assets, (2) its moderate but stable profitability will be supported by a reduction of Union Bank's higher cost base, (3) capital levels will not be compromised and (4) its stable, primarily deposit-based funding structure and adequate liquidity will be helped by integrating Union Bank's own customer deposits and liquidity. Mizrahi's baa2 standalone BCA also continues to capture downside risks from persistent geopolitical tensions and a potential sharp correction in the real-estate market.

Mizrahi is the largest mortgage lender in Israel, capturing around one third of the market, with housing loans making up 65% of its portfolio as of June 2020. The Union Bank acquisition will not materially change Mizrahi's asset and loan book structure and Moody's also expects a minor effect on the pro-forma post-merger problem loans ratio and provisioning coverage. The coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and higher unemployment will drive some asset quality deterioration over the coming quarters, with problem loans rising from low levels (1.3% of gross loans as of June 2020). However, Moody's expects Mizrahi to report more contained credit costs and more resilient profitability than its domestic peers in the current crisis, reflecting the high proportion of residential mortgages.

Mizrahi's operating cost base was lower than domestic peers with operating expenses equivalent to 1.5% of assets in 2019, and well below Union Bank's at 2.0% of assets for the same period. Mizrahi plans to adjust the combined branch network, headquarter units and labour force and transition Union Bank to Mizrahi's IT systems, which, if successful, will help reduce costs. Also, successful integration of Union Bank's distribution network and client base could unlock further operating synergies and enhance the bank's growth potential.

Moody's expects the transaction will not have a negative impact on Mizrahi's regulatory capital levels because the consideration price was substantially lower than Union Bank's book value of equity. Further, the substantial negative goodwill created through the transaction, net of the costs of any efficiency plan, can potentially help offset unexpected merger-related costs and ultimately support capital over time. Mizrahi's Moody's calculated tangible common equity/risk-weighted assets ratio was a modest 9.6% as of June 2020, although supported by conservative risk-weighting on mortgages.

The merger will somewhat improve Mizrahi's liquidity and add to its deposit-based structure, because of Union Bank's low net-loans-to deposits ratio of 70% as of June 2020 and higher liquidity.

Moody's affirmation of Mizrahi's A2 deposit rating is also based on a continued very high government support assumption for the bank, which translates into three notches of rating uplift from the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA.

-- STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the Mizrahi's long-term deposit rating reflects both Moody's expectation that the acquisition of Union Bank will have a limited impact on its key financial metrics and asset structure with the bank reducing operating costs post-merger and benefiting from the creation of a negative goodwill buffer, as well as, the rating agency's expectation that capitalisation will not be impacted by the expected pressure on asset quality and profitability from the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There could be upward pressure on Mizrahi's ratings from (1) materially stronger capital; and/or (2) higher sustained profitability without an increase in underlying credit risk.

Lower capital levels and any permanent reduction in profitability and efficiency, such as from a failure to manage integration challenges and reduce costs post-merger, may put pressure on the ratings. Moody's may also downgrade ratings if it assesses that asset risk has increased after the merger or under the bank's updated strategy. Negative pressure could also be exerted on Mizrahi's ratings if deteriorating credit conditions lead to substantial weakening in asset quality beyond the bank's historical strong performance, and therefore threaten its capital.

Mizrahi's deposit ratings could also be downgraded if the rating agency considers that the government's willingness or capacity to provide support in case of need has materially declined.

