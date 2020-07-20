Moody's affirms Mizuho Securities' ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all the ratings of Mizuho
Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The outlook on
the ratings is stable.
At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn the outlook on the long-term
issuer and backed senior unsecured ratings of MHSC for its own business
reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy
for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on www.moodys.com.
The list of affected ratings are below.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC)
.... Long-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed A1
.... Short-term Issuer Rating (Foreign
and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1
.... Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
(Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1
.... Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
.... Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1
.... Other Short Term (Foreign and Local Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Backed Other Short Term (Foreign Currency),
Affirmed (P)P-1
.... Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
MHSC's A1 long-term issuer rating is aligned with the ratings
of MHSC's parent, Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (Mizuho,
A1 stable).
The alignment of the ratings reflects Moody's view that Mizuho and its
major subsidiaries, including Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (MHBK,
deposits A1/senior unsecured A1 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) baa1), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.
(MHTB, deposits A1 stable, BCA baa1), and MHSC,
will benefit from the same level of government support.
Moody's does not expect the slowdown of the global economy caused
by the coronavirus outbreak to immediately impact MHSC's ratings,
because it assumes a very high probability of support from Mizuho.
Any potential negative impact of the global economic slowdown would affect
MHSC through a change in the rating of the parent.
MHSC's A1 issuer rating is three notches higher than its Baa1 standalone
assessment after incorporating affiliate support, given Moody's
assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of
Japan (A1 stable) in times of need.
MHSC's Baa1 standalone assessment after incorporating affiliate support
is four notches higher than its standalone assessment of Ba2, because
of Moody's assessment that there is a very high probability of MHSC receiving
support from Mizuho and MHBK in both normal and stress situations,
given that MHSC is a key operating entity and closely integrated into
the operations of Mizuho.
Moody's lowered MHSC's standalone assessment to Ba2 from Ba1,
reflecting MHSC's weakening profitability as well as deteriorating
funding because of the integration of MHSC's and MHBK's sales
platforms for derivatives.
MHSC's Ba2 standalone assessment considers its (1) moderate funding profile,
backed by stable longer-term funding; (2) weak liquidity profile,
offset by its status as a bank-related entity, which reduces
its need to hold excess liquidity; (3) weak and relatively volatile
profitability because of its high dependence on wholesale business when
compared to domestic peers; and (4) high leverage, offset by
its moderate risk appetite.
The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that
Mizuho and MHBK will provide a high level of support to MHSC in times
of need.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of MHSC's A1 rating is unlikely because the rating is
at the same level as Japan's sovereign rating. We may raise its
standalone assessment if profitability strengthens, funding improves,
and risk appetite further declines.
Factors that could result in a downgrade of the ratings include,
but are not limited to, the following: (1) a downgrade of
Japan's sovereign rating; (2) a downgrade of Mizuho's ratings;
or (3) a decline in the strategic importance of MHSC to Mizuho.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology (Japanese) published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187336.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., headquartered in
Tokyo, is one of the core entities of Mizuho Financial Group,
Inc., which is in turn one of the largest banking groups
in Japan. As of the end of March 2020, MHSC reported total
consolidated assets of JPY17.6 trillion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Tetsuya Yamamoto
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Graeme Knowd
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100