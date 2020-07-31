Moody's affirms Moldova's B3 rating; outlook stable

London, 31 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Government of Moldova's B3 long-term foreign
and local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains stable.
The decision to affirm the ratings and maintain the stable outlook balances
the following key rating factors:
(1) Moldova's low shock absorption capacity due to limited economic
resilience reflecting low wealth levels and a narrow economic base as
well as low institutional strength; Moody's considers institutional
strength a governance factor under its ESG framework;
(2) Fiscal strength supported by a moderate debt level and high debt affordability
despite the anticipated rise in debt-to-GDP induced by the
coronavirus shock;
(3) Susceptibility to event risk remains driven by political risk,
while external support helps to contain banking sector, liquidity
and external vulnerability risks.
Moldova's long-term foreign currency bond and deposit ceilings
remain unchanged at B2 and Caa1, respectively. The local
currency bond and deposit ceilings remain unchanged at B2. The
short-term foreign currency bond ceiling and short-term
foreign currency deposit ceiling remain at Not Prime (NP).
RATINGS RATIONALE
FIRST DRIVER: LOW SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY DUE TO LIMITED ECONOMIC
RESILIENCE
The first driver for the rating affirmation at B3 is Moldova's limited
shock absorption capacity, constrained by low economic resilience
and institutional strength, which makes the sovereign vulnerable
to macroeconomic shocks. Moldova's low economic resilience
reflects a low GDP per-capita (estimated at $7703 (PPP)
in 2019) compared with European B-rated peers, volatile growth
dynamics and a narrow economic base. Moreover, a high reliance
on the agricultural sector exposes the economy to adverse climatic conditions
as exemplified by the recent drought.
Moldova is also highly dependent on remittances -- a key driver of
private consumption -- that, albeit recovering, have
been significantly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. In the
medium term, structural challenges, including labor shortage
due to emigration, also constrain economic strength. Moody's
projects real GDP to contract by 4.5% in 2020, compared
with 3.6% growth in 2019. Growth is expected to recover
in 2021 to around 4% assuming that the spread of virus will be
contained.
Limited institutional strength also weighs on Moldova's shock absorption
capacity. Despite recent improvements, institutional strength,
as measured by the Worldwide Governance Indicators, remains weak,
particularly as concerns control of corruption. The completion
of the IMF programme in March 2020 reflects the country's commitment to
reform implementation despite the volatile political conditions and led
to significant progress on banking sector reforms that helped to restore
macroeconomic and financial stability.
The recent staff-level agreement between the authorities and the
IMF on a new funded three-year programme with a proposed financing
of $558 million that focuses on supporting economic recovery after
the coronavirus shock and advancing institutional reforms signals the
willingness of the authorities to sustain the reform momentum.
The agreement will be considered by the IMF Board in September,
subject to the authorities' implementation of a number of prior
actions focusing on the central bank independence, financial sector
oversight and fiscal transparency. The envisaged new programme
will preserve macroeconomic stability and progress achieved under the
previous programme, and ensure that further structural reforms are
implemented. Reforms will be particularly focused on governance
and institutions. While policy credibility has been strengthened
in the context of the successful completion of the IMF programme earlier
this year, governance challenges and low policy predictability persist
against the backdrop of Moldova's volatile political landscape,
and continue to be a key risk to the continuation of structural reforms.
SECOND DRIVER: FAVORABLE METRICS SUPPORT FISCAL STRENGTH DESPITE
DETERIORATION INDUCED BY THE PANDEMIC
The second driver of the affirmation of the B3 rating relates to Moldova's
fiscal metrics, which -- despite the expected deterioration
in the context of the coronavirus crisis -- remain relatively favorable
compared with rating peers.
Moldova's public debt burden stood at 27.4% of GDP at end-2019,
well below the B-rated median of 53.6% of GDP.
As a result of a large fiscal deficit and the economic contraction foreseen
this year, Moody's expects public debt to rise significantly
to about 36% of GDP by the end of 2020. That said,
the debt trajectory remains exposed to the risk of weaker than expected
growth and exchange rate depreciation given the large share of foreign
currency denominated debt. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak,
Moldova had a track record of small fiscal deficits (averaging 1.4%
of GDP over the past five years) which in part reflected the under-execution
of capital expenditure. With the pandemic, Moody's
expects the fiscal deficit to temporarily increase, exceeding 8%
of GDP in 2020 from 1.4% in 2019, as a result of the
coronavirus' dampening impact on revenues as well as newly introduced
expenditure measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Moldova's debt affordability metrics are strong and compare favorably
with rating peers. The government's interest payment burden,
with interest payments absorbing around 3% of revenue in 2019,
is very low and compares favorably to the B-rated median (8%
of GDP in 2019), reflecting a high share of concessional debt with
low funding costs. Moody's expects debt affordability to
also remain strong this year and next, assuming most of the additional
financing will remain on concessional terms.
THIRD DRIVER: SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISK IS DRIVEN BY POLITICAL
RISK WHILE EXTERNAL SUPPORT CONTAINS BANKING SECTOR, LIQUIDITY AND
EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY RISKS
The third key factor underpinning the affirmation of Moldova's B3
rating is the country's susceptibility to event risk, which
is predominantly driven by political risk. Moody's assessment
of Moldova's political risk reflects both the volatile domestic
political environment and the geopolitical risk related to the unresolved
Transnistria conflict.
After a period of relative stability, the domestic political volatility
has increased since the elections in February 2019. The coalition
that was formed after several months of post-election uncertainty
-- comprising the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova
(PSRM) and the ACUM electoral bloc -- collapsed already in November
2019. A PSRM-led government was formed shortly thereafter,
followed by the formation of a coalition with the Democratic Party (PDM).
That coalition lost recently its parliamentary majority.
The presidential election is expected for November and the recent ruling
of the country's constitutional court prevents the parliament from
being dissolved within six months before the expiration of the president's
mandate, making parliamentary elections before the end of the year
unlikely. An increase in volatility of the domestic political environment
in the context of the upcoming presidential elections would carry liquidity
and external risks, as there is a risk that it could result in delay
or suspension of international financial assistance.
The banking sector risk remains contained given the substantial progress
made in addressing the vulnerabilities of the financial sector under the
IMF programme. The continued reform momentum is expected to contribute
to preserve financial stability. Moody's expects government
liquidity risk and external vulnerability risk to remain contained as
bilateral and multilateral financing are expected to cover a significant
share of the increasing fiscal and external financing needs in 2020.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook balances Moldova's reform progress made under the recently
concluded IMF programme against structural economic challenges that constrain
the country's credit profile and limit shock-absorption capacity,
including with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, and a volatile
political landscape that could derail the reform momentum or result in
a less prudent fiscal policy, limiting the financing options.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that the support
from the international institutions will bolster Moldova's external
and liquidity profiles.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's takes into account of the impact of environmental (E), social
(S) and governance (G) factors when assessing sovereign issuers' economic,
institutional and fiscal strength and their susceptibility to event risk.
In the case of Moldova, the materiality of ESG to the credit profile
is as follows.
Environmental considerations are relevant to Moldova's credit profile
as the significant reliance on the agricultural sector makes the country
vulnerable to climate change. Rural livelihoods are dependent on
agriculture, which accounted for more than 10% of the gross
value added and employed about 20% of the population. In
particular, droughts can create economic, fiscal and social
costs for the sovereign.
Social considerations are material to Moldova's rating, mainly
related to unfavourable demographics. Since Moldova gained independence
in 1991, around a third of the country's population has emigrated,
mainly because of a lack of job opportunities and relatively higher poverty
levels. According to UN forecasts, the contraction in Moldova's
working-age population is likely to accelerate. Although
the large amount of remittances has improved recipients' welfare,
the declining population will be a major constraint on the economy as
it weighs on labour input. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Governance considerations are material to Moldova's credit profile
through relatively weak rule of law and high levels of corruption.
The country's scores are very low on institutional factors,
as measured by the WGIs, reflecting moderate government and policy
effectiveness.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - UP
Evidence that progress on structural reforms continues, resulting
in a strengthening of the country's governance and institutional
profile, would exert upward pressure on the rating. Improving
longstanding structural economic impediments that weigh on economic resilience,
including the weak business climate and labour shortage, would also
support the emergence of upward rating pressure.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING - DOWN
Moldova's government rating could be downgraded if there were an
increase in political risk that resulted in a slowdown or reversal of
the reform progress achieved under the IMF programme and/or in a less
prudent fiscal stance that could lead to a lasting erosion of the government's
fiscal metrics. The emergence of liquidity pressures due to larger
than projected financing needs or an increase of external vulnerability
risk due to a larger than expected deterioration of the balance of payments
position could also result in downward rating pressure. Although
not likely, Moldova's rating could also be downgraded if conditions
in the Transnistria region were to deteriorate significantly.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 7,703 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 3.6% (2019 Actual)
(also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 7.5%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.4%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -9.7% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: [not available]
Economic resiliency: b3
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 28 July 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Moldova, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event
risks has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Daniela Re Fraschini
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign/ Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454