Moody's affirms Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's B3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B3 long-term foreign currency issuer rating, foreign currency backed senior unsecured rating and long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Mongolian Mortgage Corporation HFC LLC.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Mongolian Mortgage Corporation to negative from stable.

The rating action follows Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative from stable on the Mongolian government's B3 issuer rating on 8 May 2020. For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer to Moody's press release: Moody's changes Mongolia's outlook to negative from stable; affirms B3 rating (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-Mongolias-outlook-to-negative-from-stable-affirms-B3--PR_423017).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's view of the high correlation between the creditworthiness of Mongolian Mortgage Corporation and that of the sovereign and the Mongolian banking system, given (1) the concentration of their operations in Mongolia; and (2) their significant direct and indirect counterparty risk exposures to domestic banks and the central bank.

The negative outlook also reflects the rising challenges for the company to refinance its external foreign currency debt, given Moody's expectations of rising vulnerability on the sovereign's external position and weaker financial markets environment. Mongolian Mortgage Corporation has a $300 million bond maturing in January 2022.

That said, Moody's decision to affirm the B3 ratings of Mongolian Mortgage Corporation reflects its view that the current ratings continue to reflect the resilience of the company's financial strength underpinned by strong asset quality, moderate capitalization, and stable profitability as the sole mortgage servicer for the government's affordable housing finance program.

The company's key credit weaknesses are its elevated counterparty risks due to its exposure to commercial banks in Mongolia and the Bank of Mongolia, its credit concentration within the Mongolian residential property sector, and its weak liquidity.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The Mongolian banking system and therefore MIK have been affected by the shock, particularly given the role that commodity exports play in Mongolia's economy. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's B3 rating does not incorporate any uplift for government support because the company's standalone assessment of b3 is at the same level as the Mongolian government's B3 issuer rating. Nevertheless, Moody's expects a high level of support from the Government of Mongolia in times of stress. Moody's assumption of support is based on Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's (1) unique policy role in Mongolia; (2) close linkages with the central bank and the government; (3) 19.3% direct and indirect government ownership as of the end of 2019; and (4) high systemic importance to Mongolia's financial sector, given its prominent role in the domestic residential mortgage backed securities market.

Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's long-term issuer rating and backed senior unsecured ratings are at the same level as its CFR. While Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's senior unsecured debt is structurally subordinated to the company's special purpose companies (SPCs), Moody's has also considered the fact that the holders of these SPCs do not have claims against the operating entity's assets, as well as the availability of assets to the senior unsecured debt holders at the operating entity's level. SPCs are established to securitize mortgages purchased without recourse under Mongolia's affordable housing program. Holders of RMBS issued by the individual SPCs are the Bank of Mongolia and the originating banks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Given that the B3 ratings assigned to Mongolian Mortgage Corporation are the same as the sovereign issuer rating, an upgrade of the ratings is unlikely. The outlook on Mongolian Mortgage Corporation could be changed to stable from negative if (1) the outlook on the sovereign rating is changed to stable from negative, (2) the banking system's operating environment remains broadly stable , and (3) the company maintains sound financial metrics.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

Moody's could downgrade the ratings of Mongolian Mortgage Corporation if its standalone assessment is lowered, Mongolia's banking system risks rise materially, and/or the sovereign rating is downgraded. The standalone assessment could be lowered if the company's liquidity profile weakens substantially in regards to its foreign currency debt servicing and/or if Mongolia's asset quality of mortgage deteriorate materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mongolian Mortgage Corporation HFC LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MIK Holding JSC which is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar. MIK Holding JSC's consolidated assets totaled MNT4.18 trillion ($1.5 billion) as of 31 December 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Tae Jong Ok

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA

MD-Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

