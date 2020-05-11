Moody's affirms Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's B3 ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B3 long-term foreign
currency issuer rating, foreign currency backed senior unsecured
rating and long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Mongolian
Mortgage Corporation HFC LLC.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on Mongolian
Mortgage Corporation to negative from stable.
The rating action follows Moody's decision to change the outlook to negative
from stable on the Mongolian government's B3 issuer rating on 8 May 2020.
For further information on the sovereign rating action, please refer
to Moody's press release: Moody's changes Mongolia's outlook to
negative from stable; affirms B3 rating (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-changes-Mongolias-outlook-to-negative-from-stable-affirms-B3--PR_423017).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's view of
the high correlation between the creditworthiness of Mongolian Mortgage
Corporation and that of the sovereign and the Mongolian banking system,
given (1) the concentration of their operations in Mongolia; and
(2) their significant direct and indirect counterparty risk exposures
to domestic banks and the central bank.
The negative outlook also reflects the rising challenges for the company
to refinance its external foreign currency debt, given Moody's
expectations of rising vulnerability on the sovereign's external
position and weaker financial markets environment. Mongolian Mortgage
Corporation has a $300 million bond maturing in January 2022.
That said, Moody's decision to affirm the B3 ratings of Mongolian
Mortgage Corporation reflects its view that the current ratings continue
to reflect the resilience of the company's financial strength underpinned
by strong asset quality, moderate capitalization, and stable
profitability as the sole mortgage servicer for the government's
affordable housing finance program.
The company's key credit weaknesses are its elevated counterparty risks
due to its exposure to commercial banks in Mongolia and the Bank of Mongolia,
its credit concentration within the Mongolian residential property sector,
and its weak liquidity.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, volatile oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The Mongolian banking system
and therefore MIK have been affected by the shock, particularly
given the role that commodity exports play in Mongolia's economy.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's B3 rating does not incorporate any uplift
for government support because the company's standalone assessment of
b3 is at the same level as the Mongolian government's B3 issuer rating.
Nevertheless, Moody's expects a high level of support from the Government
of Mongolia in times of stress. Moody's assumption of support is
based on Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's (1) unique policy role in Mongolia;
(2) close linkages with the central bank and the government; (3)
19.3% direct and indirect government ownership as of the
end of 2019; and (4) high systemic importance to Mongolia's financial
sector, given its prominent role in the domestic residential mortgage
backed securities market.
Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's long-term issuer rating and backed
senior unsecured ratings are at the same level as its CFR. While
Mongolian Mortgage Corporation's senior unsecured debt is structurally
subordinated to the company's special purpose companies (SPCs),
Moody's has also considered the fact that the holders of these SPCs do
not have claims against the operating entity's assets, as well as
the availability of assets to the senior unsecured debt holders at the
operating entity's level. SPCs are established to securitize mortgages
purchased without recourse under Mongolia's affordable housing program.
Holders of RMBS issued by the individual SPCs are the Bank of Mongolia
and the originating banks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
Given that the B3 ratings assigned to Mongolian Mortgage Corporation are
the same as the sovereign issuer rating, an upgrade of the ratings
is unlikely. The outlook on Mongolian Mortgage Corporation could
be changed to stable from negative if (1) the outlook on the sovereign
rating is changed to stable from negative, (2) the banking system's
operating environment remains broadly stable , and (3) the company
maintains sound financial metrics.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
Moody's could downgrade the ratings of Mongolian Mortgage Corporation
if its standalone assessment is lowered, Mongolia's banking
system risks rise materially, and/or the sovereign rating is downgraded.
The standalone assessment could be lowered if the company's liquidity
profile weakens substantially in regards to its foreign currency debt
servicing and/or if Mongolia's asset quality of mortgage deteriorate
materially.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Finance-Companies-Methodology--PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mongolian Mortgage Corporation HFC LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary
of MIK Holding JSC which is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar. MIK Holding
JSC's consolidated assets totaled MNT4.18 trillion ($1.5
billion) as of 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s)
generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its
ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for
the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy
for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Tae Jong Ok
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
MD-Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077