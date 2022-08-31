Moody's affirms Monogram Food Solutions B2 CFR; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Monogram Food Solutions, LLC ("Monogram"), including the B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and the B2 rating on the company's senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loan. Moody's revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation that Monogram's operating performance in the next 12 to 18 months will be weaker than expected as a result of inflationary headwinds and supply chain challenges. In addition, free cash flow is likely to be negative over the next 12 to 18 months due to higher capital expenditures as management invests in building out its manufacturing capacity. Given the company's negative free cash flow, management has financed its manufacturing capacity growth through equipment lease financing which when combined with weaker EBITDA has resulted in an increase in the company's Moody's adjusted debt-to EBITDA leverage to 7x, which is high for the B2 credit profile.

Moody's nonetheless affirmed the ratings because the company should be able to reduce its Moody's adjusted debt-EBITDA leverage to 6x within the next 12 to 18 months, as the company begins to realize incremental revenues and EBITDA growth from its current capacity expansion projects. In addition, recently implemented price increases should help to offset inflationary headwinds and drive EBITDA growth. Although Monogram's supply chain challenges could persist in the next 6 to 12 month, the company's capacity expansion projects and price increases should result in EBITDA growth despite the supply chain challenges. The affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that Monogram's $0 cash balance as of April 2, 2022 and $71 million of availability on its $100 million senior secured first lien revolving credit facility ($25 million drawn as of July 2, 2022) provide adequate liquidity to fund the cash burn and debt service over the next 12 to 18 months while the company invests in its capacity expansion projects through equipment lease financing.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Monogram Food Solutions, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 to (LGD3) from (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Monogram Food Solutions, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Monogram's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects its high financial leverage, small scale relative to other larger and well capitalized peers, customer concentration, lower profitability compared with branded manufacturers, and constrained free cash flow as the company invests in plant expansion projects. The rating also reflects event risk associated with additional leveraging investments and potential for shareholder distributions given the company's investment firm ownership, though we do not expected dividends to be paid over the next 12-18 months given the company's current focus on re-investment in its business. At the same time, the rating incorporates Monogram's good channel diversification, the relative stability of the package food sector, the increasing trends by branded companies towards third party manufacturers and growth in private label brands. Additionally, the company benefits from established customer relationships and its ability to pass through commodity costs fluctuations on the majority of their contracts.

Moody's expects Monogram to operate with adequate liquidity based on $0 cash as of April 2, 2022, approximately $71 million of availability under the $100 million first lien revolver, no meaningful maturities through 2023 aside from approximately $4.35 million of term loan amortization for the term loan B and approximately $5 million of required annual debt amortization for the unsecured seller notes (part of Monogram's financing for its acquisition of Quality Food Processors, LLC in 2021) paid quarterly, and loan agreement covenant flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens. A downgrade could also occur if the company's financial policy is aggressive with higher financial leverage from debt financed acquisitions, investments, or shareholder distributions. A downgrade would be likely if debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 6.0x or if liquidity deteriorates.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains debt to EBITDA below 5.0x, operating margins improve, the company generates consistently strong positive free cash flow, and adopts a more conservative financial policy. The company would also need to generate consistent positive organic revenue growth.

Monogram Food Solutions, LLC ("Monogram") ESG Credit Impact score is highly negative (CIS-4). The CIS score reflects the company's highly negative governance risk, as well as its moderately negative environmental and social risks. Monogram's highly negative governance risk stems from its aggressive financial policies and lack of an independent board under majority control by a private investment firm owned by the Pritzker family. The company's moderately negative environmental risks stems from its natural capital and waste and pollution risks as the company reliance on raw materials that are natural resource intensive.

Monogram's exposure to environmental risk is moderately negative (E-3). This reflects the company's exposure to moderately negative natural capital and waste and pollution. The company is reliant on raw materials, such as beef, pork, poultry, and vegetables, which are natural resource intensive. In addition, the company's exposure to waste and pollution stems from its use of packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled.

Monogram's exposure to social risk is moderately negative (S-3). Responsible production risk is moderately negative as the company must cost-effectively manage a supply chain to ensure sufficient flow of raw materials to meet production schedules in addition to maintaining safety and quality measures. The company's exposure to customer relations reflects risks around proper labeling, contamination, or product recalls. Demographic and societal trends risk is moderately negative, in-line with other packaged food companies, because the company must continually invest to sustain product development that adjusts to changing consumer preferences. The company also manufactures meat products, snacks and appetizers such as corn dogs, protein snacks, sandwiches and bacon that may lose favor with consumers focused on healthier foods. Lastly, the company is susceptible to the health and safety risks of its employees as a food manufacturer because it must protect employees from workplace injuries and from health concerns that could arise from contact with raw materials and chemicals.

Monogram's exposure to governance risk is highly negative (G-4), which reflects the company's aggressive financial policies under private equity ownership, including high leverage and debt financed acquisitions. PPC Investment Partners LP has the largest ownership position and is an investment firm owned by the Pritzker family. Given the limited amount of time since the company's acquisition by PPC Investment Partners LP in July 2021, management credibility and track record is a moderately negative risk. Lastly, the lack of an independent board at the company is a very highly negative risk because concentrated decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee and founded in 2004 initially with assets from Sara Lee, Monogram Food Solutions, LLC is a manufacturer and marketer of meat products, snacks and appetizers including corn dogs, protein snacks, sandwiches, and bacon. Monogram operates 13 manufacturing facilities across 7 states and has around 3,700 employees nationwide. PPC Investment Partners LP investment firm has the largest ownership position, with the remainder of the company owned by other new investors, management and other rollover investors. Monogram generates annual sales of approximately $1 billion as of last-twelve-months ending April 2022.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

