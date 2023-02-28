Moody's affirms Monroe (City of) NC Combined Utility Ent.'s A1 rating; outlook stable

New York, February 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Monroe (City of) NC Combined Utility Enterprise's A1 rating on approximately $27 million of outstanding revenue bonds. The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action to affirm the A1 rating on Monroe (City of) NC Combined Utility Ent.'s outstanding revenue bonds reflects recent strong customer growth within its service territory while recognizing the enterprise's rate raising flexibility and track record of implementing sufficient rate increases to ensure robust financials with fixed obligation charge coverage ratio (FOCC) averaging above 2.0x over the past three years. The rating action also reflects our view that the enterprise has maintained very minimal leverage and strong liquidity levels although metrics will likely weaken in the upcoming years with the use of internally generated cash flows to fund a portion of the Capital Improvement Plant and a presumed doubling of leverage to fund the construction of a new Wastewater Treatment Plant in fiscal 2026. Even still, prospective metrics should remain strong given recent rate increases implemented across the Water and Sewer segments with FOCC, adjusted days cash on hand and adjusted debt ratio expected to remain above 2.0x, above 700 days and below 20% respectively.

The rating action further reflects some revenue diversification through multiple utility departments of the city including electric, natural gas and water/sewer and low carbon transition risk given almost 100% nuclear generation. The rating is tempered by the Enterprise's high customer concentration across all utility systems although this is mitigated by long term operating agreements, long standing commitment by the largest employers to continue business in Monroe, NC, and incentives provided by the City of Monroe to cultivate on-going business with the largest users of utility systems. Furthermore, the rating also recognizes exposure to 10% of the Catawba 2 nuclear facility, a component of the North Carolina Municipal Power Agency 1 (NCMPA1) Joint Action Agency and related significant off balance sheet debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook incorporates our view that the combined utility enterprise will maintain sound financial metrics supported by its rate-setting framework and a manageable capital improvement plan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Increased diversification of customers across all utilities

- Growth in customers and demand - Sustained strong financial metrics including fixed obligation charge coverage (FOCC) above 2.5x on a consistent basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Loss of largest customers resulting in financial pressure

- Unanticipated additional leverage that increases the adjusted debt ratio above 35% - FOCC below 1.5x on a sustained basis - Liquidity as measured by days cash on hand below 250 days on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

The Series 2017 and 2016 Revenue Bonds are on parity and are secured by a pledge of net revenues of the combined electric, gas, water, and sewer systems. For senior bonds, the rate covenant is 125% of debt service requirement each year. There is no debt service reserve fund which is viewed as weakness, however this is partly mitigated by the utility's strong liquidity position and ability to adjust rates within short notice if needed. Additional bonds test requires net revenues to provide 1.25x coverage for parity debt and projected net revenues to provide 1.35x coverage for parity debt for each of the first two fiscal years.

PROFILE

Monroe (City of) NC Combined Utility Ent. (Monroe Utilities) consists of two departments of the city of Monroe, NC: the water resources department which is responsible for operating the city's water system and sanitary sewer system, and the energy services department that contains the electric system and natural gas system. Monroe Utilities is also responsible for the operations of Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport (airport). The airport acts as a designated reliever airport for Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/398041 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

