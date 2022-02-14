Moody's affirms Montclair State University's (NJ) A2 ratings; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Montclair State University's (NJ) A2 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The college had $370 million of total debt outstanding as of fiscal 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the A2 issuer rating reflects Montclair State University's (MSU) overall solid financial position, sizable $432 million scope of operations and regional role as New Jersey's (A3 positive) second largest public university. The rating incorporates bolstered reserves and operating performance supported by federal pandemic-related funding, state appropriations and good expense management which we expect to continue in fiscal 2022. Favorably, following a long period of significant investment in facilities, the university has limited capital needs.

Additionally incorporated in the rating is softening net tuition revenue growth with a price-sensitive student population. Combined with rising compensation costs, prospects for sustained strong EBIDA margins beyond fiscal 2022 is limited without material growth in enrollment. Strong operating margins are a critical credit element given high leverage inclusive of unfunded pension liabilities and private public partnerships and below average wealth relative to budget. The university's fall 2022 freshmen class was its largest recorded benefitting from expanded recruitment efforts which, along with improved retention, will be key to stabilizing enrollment and maintaining its very good brand and strategic positioning.

The affirmation of the A2 revenue bond ratings reflects the unsecured general obligation nature of the payment obligation and the A2 issuer rating.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued sound operating performance with good revenue and expense alignment facilitating solid debt service coverage of at least 2x. The outlook also incorporates expectations of generally stable liquidity and overall wealth levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of student market position, contributing to sustained net tuition revenue growth

- Significant reduction in leverage

- Notable increase in overall wealth and unrestricted liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakening of EBIDA margins and debt service coverage

- Material increase in leverage from either an increase in debt or sustained decline in reserves

- Further enrollment declines, evidencing a weakening of the college's brand and strategic position

- Pressure on the State of New Jersey's credit quality or material reduction in state funding

LEGAL SECURITY

Payments under the NJEFA loan agreement are general, unsecured obligations of the university. There are no debt service reserve funds and no pledged mortgages of university assets.

PROFILE

Montclair State University is a comprehensive regional public university, with its main campus location spanning Montclair, Little Falls, and Clifton, New Jersey. MSU was established in 1908 as a normal school and is now the state's second largest university with ten colleges and schools. In fiscal 2021, the university recorded Moody's adjusted operating revenues of $432 million and for fall 2021 enrolled 17,521 full-time equivalent (FTE) students.

