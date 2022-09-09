Moody's affirms Montenegro's B1 ratings; outlook stable

London, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Government of Montenegro's ("Montenegro") B1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings as well as Montenegro's Not Prime (NP) short-term issuer rating. The outlook remains stable.

The decision to affirm the ratings balances the following key rating factors:

(1) Montenegro's high income level relative to peers which is balanced by its narrow economic base exposed to an increasingly challenging external environment;

(2) An elevated public debt burden that limits fiscal space, balanced against favorable debt affordability metrics;

(3) Montenegro's moderate susceptibility to event risk, mainly driven by liquidity and external vulnerability risks as well as banking sector risk, although political volatility is rising due to frequent changes in government, constraining more effective policymaking.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that debt burden will decline in 2022 and will stabilize thereafter and that fiscal risks related to the Bar-Boljare highway project will remain contained; While the spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict weigh on the economic and fiscal outlook, Moody's expects limited credit implications given moderate trade and financial linkages with the two countries, and in particular limited energy ties with Russia.

Montenegro's foreign-currency country ceiling remains unchanged at Baa3. In the context of full euroization, Montenegro does not have a local currency country ceiling. The four-notch gap between the foreign-currency ceiling and the sovereign's rating balances adequate predictability of institutions and government actions against elevated external indebtedness as well as minimal transfer and convertibility risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

FIRST DRIVER: NARROW ECONOMIC BASE THAT LIMITS SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY AMID AN INCREASINGLY CHALLENGING EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

The affirmation of Montenegro's B1 rating balances its stronger position compared to regional and rating peers in terms of wealth levels against its small size and economic base that expose it to external shocks, leading to a more volatile growth performance that peers.

The diversification of the economy remains limited, as tourism accounts for about one-fourth of GDP and employment as of 2021 according to the World Travel & Tourism Council. A narrow export base, both in terms of sectors and destinations, makes it vulnerable to fluctuations in international demand, particularly from Serbia and from the EU which account for 24.5% and 31.1% of total goods exports and 27.6% and 20.4% of tourist arrivals in 2021, respectively.

GDP per-capita stood at $22,566 in purchasing power parity terms in 2021 compared with a median of $8,820 for B-rated countries and is one of the strongest within the Western Balkan region. Montenegro´s rapid income convergence, that had reached above 50% of the EU's median income, came to a halt due to a sharp collapse in tourism resulting from the pandemic shock.

The economy rebounded strongly after the pandemic shock with real GDP growth expanding by 12.4% in 2021 from a contraction of 15.3% in 2020 supported by the recovery of the tourism sector. Despite a robust first quarter (real GDP grew by 7.2%), growth in 2022 is expected to decelerate as higher inflation will weigh on private consumption. Inflation reached 13.7% in July from 4.5% in December, driven by the increase in food and non-alcoholic beverage as well as energy and transport categories.

Moody's expect the economic spillovers of the Russia-Ukraine military conflict to remain contained, reflecting relatively moderate trade and financial linkages with both countries and in particular limited energy ties with Russia, given the dominance of coal and renewable energy sources in the country's energy mix. Nevertheless, Russia and Ukraine still accounted together for almost 16% of tourist arrival in 2021. While preliminary indications suggest that the performance of the tourist sector during the summer season has been strong, Moody's expects a significant growth deceleration this year, with real GDP projected to expand by around 3.5% in both 2022 and 2023. Next year growth will be driven by domestic demand and tourism activity, although downside risks have increased materially due to the deteriorating external environment.

Montenegro also faces a number of structural challenges that hold back its growth potential, including high unemployment rates, persistent emigration and a large informal sector. While the government this year has implemented an ambitious reform programme called "Europe Now", the economic impact of the measures will take time to become clearer.

SECOND DRIVER: ELEVATED PUBLIC DEBT BURDEN THAT LIMITS FISCAL SPACE, BALANCED AGAINST RELATIVELY FAVORABLE DEBT AFFORDABILITY METRICS

The second driver of the rating affirmation is elevated, albeit declining, debt burden. After increasing significantly due to the pandemic shock, general government debt to GDP declined to around 85% in 2021 from 105.3% in 2020, because of strong growth, a lower fiscal deficit and debt repayments.

The general government budget deficit narrowed sharply to 1.9% in 2021 from 11.1% of GDP in 2020 reflecting revenue overperformance driven by strong economic recovery as well as lower pandemic-related extraordinary support and under-execution of capital spending.

The budget deficit is expected to widen materially in 2022, mainly reflecting the costs of the implementation of the reform program "Europe Now". Moody's projects the deficit to reach 7.5% of GDP, in line with the latest authorities' projections. The deficit was revised upward from a target deficit of 5.1% of GDP in the 2022 budget due to additional expenditure items and less favorable economic prospects than originally planned. A gradual fiscal consolidation is expected from 2023, with the deficit projected to reach around 4% of GDP only in 2025. Fiscal risks are tilted to the downside reflecting uncertainty regarding the economic and fiscal impact of the reform program, which might not lead to the expected results under the current environment or take more time than expected to realize material gains. Nevertheless, there is some fiscal room in the budget to adjust in case revenue underperformance, unforeseen expenditure or lower than expected economic growth given large planned capital expenditure and the existence of contingency reserves.

Moody's projects debt-to-GDP to decline to about 75% in 2022 and stabilize at around 76-77% in 2023-2024. While the debt will decline significantly this year, also supported by strong nominal GDP growth, it will remain well above the B-rated median level (at 57% in 2022). A delayed fiscal consolidation amid domestic political uncertainty and more challenging external environment poses a risk to the debt trajectory. While the first section of the Bar-Boljare highway project became operational in mid-July, the completion of the full four-stage project continues to pose challenges to Montenegro's fiscal position given limited room to finance the construction of the three remaining sections and other funding options would likely increase contingent liability risks.

That said, fiscal strength remains supported by favorable debt affordability metrics. Interest payments account for around 5.3% of general government revenue in 2021, comparing very favorably to the B-rated median (9.5% in 2021). While Moody's expects that tightening global financing conditions will weigh on debt affordability also taking into account the country's significant reliance on foreign funding, the relatively long maturity of debt profile and high proportion of fixed-rate debt will in part mitigate the sensitivity to higher interest rates.

THIRD DRIVER: MODERATE EXTERNAL VULNERABILITY, LIQUIDITY AND BANKING SECTOR RISKS DRIVE SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISK, ALTHOUGH POLITICAL VOLATILITY IS RISING

The third driver for the rating affirmation is a moderate susceptibility to event risk, driven by external vulnerability and government liquidity risks as well as banking sector risk. Nevertheless, the risks posed by increasingly polarized domestic political environment and rising geopolitical threats are becoming more prominent.

External vulnerability risk is reflected by historically wide current account deficits, mainly driven by investment-related imports, although risks are mitigated by high net FDI inflows, which covered more than half of the deficit on average over the past five years. Furthermore, the current account deficit has narrowed significantly in 2021, mainly reflecting the recovery in tourism receipts. While Moody's projects it to widen to 13% of GDP in 2022, it will remain below the level seen in the period 2016-2020, when it averaged around 18% of GDP.

The banking sector's risk is mainly driven by its intrinsic financial strength and its relatively large size (108.5% of GDP as of end 2021). That said, the results of the Asset Quality Review carried out in 2021 to evaluate the health of the banking sector confirmed its stability and adequate capitalization. The central bank's ability to provide emergency liquidity assistance to the banking system in case of need is constrained by Montenegro's adoption of the euro as legal tender. However, the high share of foreign ownership provides a mitigation.

Thanks to proactive debt management, the government had a comfortable liquidity buffer at the end of 2021 (about 9.5% of GDP) which, along with borrowing from domestic banks, will cover financing needs for 2022. However, refinancing risks will increase in the medium term with three eurobonds maturing in 2025, 2027 and 2029 (totaling EUR1.75 billion, equivalent to 33% of Moody's estimated GDP in 2022) amid tightening global financing conditions. Moody's estimates that gross financing requirements will increase from approximately 10% in 2023-24 to about 16% of GDP in 2025.

Finally, political volatility has increased as the country saw already two changes in government since the first transfer of power since the country's independence in December 2020. Prolonged policy uncertainty could delay fiscal consolidation and hinder reform implementation toward the EU accession path. Montenegro's exposure to geopolitical risks has also increased because of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, making it increasingly a target of disinformation campaigns and cyber-attacks.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that debt burden will decline and stabilize thereafter and that fiscal risks related to the Bar-Boljare highway project will remain contained by limiting the amount of public financing and contingent liabilities. While the spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine military conflict weigh on the economic and fiscal dynamics, which were recovering from the pandemic shock, Moody's expects that the credit implications will remain manageable, in particular given limited dependence on gas.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Montenegro's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), balancing moderately negative environmental and social risks and neutral to low governance risks. Montenegro's capacity to respond to costly environmental hazards or social demands is constrained by its very limited fiscal buffers.

The country's overall E issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), driven by moderately negative risks related to the depletion of natural capital and waste and pollution. Montenegro's growth model poses challenges in balancing strategic investment priorities with the protection of natural resources, that remain key given its high economic reliance on tourism. Moody's sees low risks stemming from physical climate change, carbon transition and access to water.

Moody's assesses its S issuer profile score as moderately negative (S-3), reflecting moderate negative risks across most categories. Unfavorable demographic trends that will reduce the country's labour supply pose a long-term risk on economic and fiscal metrics. In addition, labour market mismatches constrain medium-term growth.

Governance does not pose specific risks (G-2 issuer profile). The country's operating environment has been constrained by regulatory and administrative weaknesses since its independence in 2006. However, legal and administrative reforms in preparation for EU accession are expected to improve Montenegro's governance framework. While Moody's does not expect Montenegro to join the EU in the foreseeable future, we expect the process itself to enhance the operating environment and help raise potential growth.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 22,566 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 12.4% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.5% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.9% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -9.3% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: ba1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 06 September 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Montenegro, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed. Other views raised included: The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP

The rating could be upgraded if the government embarked on a clear fiscal consolidation path and the fiscal risks related to the remaining sections of the Bar-Boljare highway remain contained. In addition, significant progress toward EU accession would be credit positive. A reduction in susceptibility to event risk would also be supportive of a higher rating.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN

Conversely, downward pressure on the rating would develop should the government's fiscal management deteriorate significantly. Significant additional debt or contingent liabilities as a result of the completion of the three remaining parts of the Bar-Boljare highway project would be also credit negative. Other negative factors include a weakening of Montenegro's external position driven by a material worsening of competitiveness in the areas of tourism or the emergence of challenges in funding the current-account deficit due to a significant decline of FDI. Evidence of liquidity challenges due to larger than expected financing needs and difficult refinancing conditions would also exert negative credit pressure. Increased political polarization resulting in insufficient commitment to medium-term fiscal consolidation and to the reforms under the EU accession path to would also be credit negative.

