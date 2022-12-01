Moody's affirms Montgomery College's (MD) Aa3 and A1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, December 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Montgomery College, MD's Aa3 issuer rating, Aa3 rating on Series 2011A and 2011B revenue bonds, and A1 rating on Series 2014 lease revenue refunding bonds and Series 2015A transportation fund lease revenue bonds. At fiscal year-end 2022, the college recorded $68 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Montgomery College's Aa3 issuer rating is supported by significant and stable operating and capital support from the State of Maryland and Montgomery County (both rated Aaa stable) as well as its large scale of operations as the largest community college in Maryland. Despite declining enrollment, the college maintains modest but consistent operating performance, with evidenced expense management, demonstrating very good fiscal discipline. Additionally, the college's debt burden is manageable, with over 2.3x debt service coverage and with a relatively limited unfunded pension liability. Financial reserves and liquidity are comparatively modest, but this risk is offset by the consistency of government support and sound management.

The affirmation of the Aa3 rating on the Series 2011A and 2011B revenue bonds incorporates the issuer rating and the general obligation of the college to make lease payments, along with the essentiality of the project. The triple net long term lease runs through the life of the bonds.

The affirmation of the A1 rating on the Series 2014 lease revenue refunding bonds and Series 2015A transportation fund lease revenue bonds also incorporates the issuer rating and long term leases with a more limited pledge supporting lease repayment.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued robust state and county support, steady operating performance, and level to declining debt burden.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement in operating performance

- Material increase in financial resource cushion relative to debt and operations

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in state or county support

- Substantial new debt without revenue and financial resource growth

- Consistent weakening of operating performance

LEGAL SECURITY

The State of Maryland prohibits community colleges from incurring long-term debt. The Series 2011A and 2011B bonds are structured as leases and are a general obligation of the college through an agreement with its associated foundation. The college is required to make base rental payments for the life of the lease from its operating budget. The operating budget is subject to approval by the county council. The maturity of the bonds is 2036 and the lease payments from the college run through the life of the bonds and are not subject to abatement. The foundation has assigned its interest in the lease to the trustee and the issuer. The county subleases a portion of the facilities from the college.

Repayment of the Series 2015A bonds is also based on triple net leases between the college and its associated foundation, with 30-year terms. Under the lease agreements for both parking projects financed by the bonds, the college makes semi-annual base rent payments equal to debt service to the foundation, which has assigned its interest in the lease to the trustee. The college has a mandatory, non-refundable student transportation fee applied to both credit and noncredit hours, currently set at $7 per credit hour for fiscal 2022 which it pledges for lease payment. The college makes lease payments from its operating budget, which is subject to approval by the county council. The terms of the leases run through the life of the bonds and are not subject to abatement. There is no debt service reserve requirement for the 2015A bonds.

The lease agreements on Series 2015A bonds include a Rate Covenant (1.1x). In fiscal 2022, the coverage was 1.56x and based on management's current estimates for enrollment, fee revenue is expected to cover the lease payments by 1.56x through fiscal 2023 as well.

Repayment of the Series 2014 bonds is also based on a similarly structured lease between the college and the foundation. The college has pledged to repay the lease with facilities fee revenue. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve fund. The lease agreements on these bonds include a Rate Covenant (1.1x). In fiscal 2022, the coverage was 1.45x and based on management's current estimates for enrollment, fee revenue is expected to cover the lease payments by 1.31x through fiscal 2023.

Included in the college's outstanding debt is a series 2016 issuance that is rated Aa1 due to the county's obligation to pay debt service subject to annual appropriations. The county has lent the proceeds of the Series 2016 bonds to the foundation, which has entered into a lease with the college, with the college's lease payment remitted to the county.

PROFILE

Montgomery College is a community college located in Montgomery County, Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C. The college has three campuses, in Rockville, Takoma Park/Silver Spring, and Germantown. For fiscal 2022, the college recorded $333 million of operating revenue and for fall 2022, enrolled a headcount of 24,332 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

