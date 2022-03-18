Moody's affirms Montgomery ISD, TX's issuer and GOULT ratings at Aa3

New York, March 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Montgomery Independent School District (ISD), TX's issuer and general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) ratings at Aa3. Concurrently, we assigned an Aa3 underlying and Aaa enhanced ratings to the district's $56.5 million Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2022. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Post issuance, the district has $310 million of GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of issuer rating at Aa3 reflects the district's high leverage ratios that will remain elevated through near-term capital needs, yet manageable due to the anticipated revenue growth derived from rapid residential development. The rating also incorporates the district's stable enrollment growth, above average resident wealth and income indices, and healthy financial reserves. However, further increases to the debt burden or an inability to raise revenue and maintain current financial metrics will limit the district's financial flexibility and lead to negative credit pressure.

The Aa3 rating on the district's general obligation bonds is equivalent to the Aa3 issuer rating given an unlimited property tax pledge that is dedicated for debt service and levied upon all taxable property within the district.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the rating of the Texas Permanent School Fund and the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment by the PSF if necessary. Moody's currently rates the Texas Permanent School Fund at Aaa.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not usually assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in leverage ratios

- Sustained enrollment growth- Not applicable (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material decline in financial reserves

- Substantial increase in long-term liabilities or fixed-costs ratio- Continued decline in enrollment- Rating downgrade of the Texas Permanent School Fund (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOULT bonds are payable from a dedicated ad valorem tax levied by the district on all taxable property without limitation as to rate or amount. The district's GOULT bonds are further backed by the Texas Permanent School Fund's commitment to pay debt service if necessary.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund certain outstanding bonds for interest costs savings without extending the final maturity.

PROFILE

The district encompassed 231 square miles in northwest Montgomery County (Aaa stable), approximately 40 miles north of the City of Houston (Aa3 stable), near Lake Conroe and serves an estimated population of 49,901. The district provides K-12 educational services to 9,458 students.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1202421. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

