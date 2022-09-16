Moody's affirms Montreal's Aa2 ratings, maintains stable outlook

Toronto, September 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the Aa2 issuer rating, Aa2 senior unsecured long-term debt ratings and the Prime-1 (P-1) commercial paper rating of the City of Montreal, as well as the city's a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA). Moody's also maintained the stable outlook on the ratings.

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Montreal, City of

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a1

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Montreal, City of

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Aa2 issuer and senior unsecured long-term debt ratings and P-1 commercial paper ratings reflects the city's financial management and a strong economy which supports revenue generation, the combination of which helps mitigate against the credit challenges of an elevated debt burden and relatively low but adequate liquidity.

Montreal posted an average gross operating balance equal to 16.7% of operating revenues across 2017-2021, with strong results maintained through the pandemic-impacted years of 2020 and 2021 from a combination of sound financial management by the city and non-recurring transfers from the provincial and federal governments. These results also took in account Montreal's ongoing efforts to increase annually the amount of funding from operations devoted towards pay-as-you go capital financing. Moody's expects similar GOB results across the next 3-4 years as the city's operations stabilize following the easing of pandemic conditions. Typically, revenue and expenses follow predictable trends, with pressures visible well in advance, allowing the city to adequately accommodate pressures on either side of the income statement and still record positive operations.

The ratings also incorporate the diverse economy of Montreal, which supports the city's revenue base. Montreal is Canada's second largest city and accounts for half of the provincial economy. Its strategic position provides a continuous draw for business and population, which in turn supports household incomes, as well as the city's ability to generate property taxes and user fees, the primary sources of its own-source income.

The positive operations and growing reserves provide sufficient liquidity relative to Montreal's needs; however, liquidity levels are considered weak relative to similarly rated peers. With well-established patterns of cash flows, Montreal is able to proactively manage its liquidity to ensure stresses do not arise. The city's commercial paper program and solid access to capital markets is also taken into Moody's liquidity consideration.

Among the credit challenges facing the city is its elevated debt burden. After reaching 120% of revenue in 2021, up from 109% in 2020, the city's share of direct and indirect debt relative to revenue is expected to increase further to 124% in 2022 before beginning to decline slowly over the following 3-4 years. This level is high relative to other Aa2-rated peers and reflects the city's significant level of capital spending, which is targeted at nearly CAD2 billion annually, and reliance on debt financing to support a considerable portion of the capital plan. In the current high inflationary environment, capital spending may face cost increases, putting further pressure on the debt burden. Additionally, Moody's notes the city is currently in breach of its own debt limit policies although is actively looking to return to being compliant within a few years.

Furthermore, as new debt accumulation is expected to average just over CAD900 million annually over 2022-2026, the rising interest rate environment will also keep interest expense elevated. Interest expense consumed 6.5% of revenues in 2021 and is expected to remain near this level in 2022 and 2023. While the budget should not face undue pressure, this level is slightly elevated relative to similarly rated peers.

The Aa2 ratings of Montreal incorporate the BCA of a1 and Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Province of Quebec (Aa2 stable), should Montreal face an acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Montreal will continue to post positive operating balances, supporting its on-going efforts to increase funding for capital from operations and therefore reduce debt requirements. This in turn should keep the city's debt burden below 130% of revenue.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Montreal faces neutral-to-low environment risk (E-2 issuer profile score) scores across all environmental risk categories monitored by Moody's.

The city's social issuer profile score is also neutral-to-low (S-2), reflecting a mix of neutral-to-low scores for social considerations such as demographics, labour and income and access to basic services. Montreal faces moderately negative risks stemming from affordability and supply of housing, which is a common risk among Canada's largest cities.

The governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2) which captures Montreal's positive risks from a strong institutional and governance framework, along with neutral-to-low budget management risk which captures the city's current period of exceeding its own internal debt policy limit.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A material reduction of the debt burden and accumulation of greater reserves could apply upward pressure on the rating. Downward pressure could arise if the city's debt burden is sustained above 130% of operating revenue and/or the interest burden exceeds 9% of operating revenue. A sustained continuation of weakening liquidity metrics could also apply downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

