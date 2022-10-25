Moody's affirms Motability Operations Group plc's debt rating at A1, outlook changed to negative

Action follows negative outlook on the UK's Aa3 sovereign debt rating

London, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the A1 long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured debt ratings of Motability Operations Group plc (Motability Operations), and changed the outlook on the issuer to negative from stable.

The action reflects the potentially weaker capacity of the UK government (Aa3 negative) to support Motability Operations, as indicated by the recent change of the outlook on the sovereign debt rating to negative from stable ("Moody's changes the outlook on the UK to negative, affirms Aa3 ratings"; https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_469280). The standalone assessment of the group remains unaffected by this rating announcement.

A full list of affected ratings is available at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In today's rating action, Moody's changed the outlook on the issuer to negative from stable. The A1 long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured debt ratings currently benefit from two-notches of uplift from government support.

A weaker UK sovereign debt rating, now more likely due to the negative outlook, would reduce the likelihood of the incorporation of a multi-notch uplift in the A1 long-term issuer and backed senior unsecured debt ratings.

The two notches of uplift, reflect Moody's expectation of high support from the Government of the UK in the event of the company's distress, given its unique UK franchise and the benefit it provides to recipients of the UK's disability living allowance. Motability Operations operates under a contract with Motability Charity, which has been responsible for securing support from the UK Government to provide access to affordable leasing solutions for recipients of certain government disability allowances. Also incorporated in our assessment of support is Motability Operations' relatively small size relative to the amount of the government's public funds, translating into high capacity of potential government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the company's ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook and the narrow, although entrenched, purpose of Motability Operations' franchise. The outlook could be stabilised in case the outlook on the UK's sovereign debt rating is changed to stable from negative.

A downgrade of the UK's sovereign debt rating would result in a downgrade of the affected ratings. Additionally, downward pressure on the ratings could arise if Motability Operations: 1) experiences erosion in franchise value; 2) significantly increases its Debt/EBITDA leverage; 3) reduces capital below its policy targets through material charitable distributions; 4) its management of lease residual value risk weakens; and 5) if its liquidity and funding profile deteriorates, as evidenced by a material reduction in the limit of the committed facilities or by encumbrance of a large proportion of its balance sheet.

Downward pressure on Motability Operations' ratings could also develop if Motability Reinsurance Ltd (MORL), the company's Isle of Man insurance subsidiary, were to face significant losses that are not covered by the reinsurance programme.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Motability Operations Group plc

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Rating, affirmed A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed A1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, affirmed (P)A1

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

