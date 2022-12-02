Moody's affirms Motor Fuel Group's B2 CFR; changes outlook to stable from negative

London, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed CD&R Firefly 4 Limited's (Motor Fuel Group, MFG or the company) B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Simultaneously, Moody's affirmed the B1 instrument ratings of the backed senior secured first-lien term loans maturing in 2025, the backed senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF), the backed senior secured letter of credit facility both due in 2024, all issued by CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG), and the €300 million backed senior secured term loan B3 due 2025 issued by Motor Fuel Limited. Moody's also affirmed the Caa1 rating of the backed senior secured second lien term loan maturing in 2026, issued by CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG). Motor Fuel Limited is the sole borrower of the backed senior secured first-lien term loan B3. The outlook of CD&R Firefly 4 Limited, CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG) and Motor Fuel Limited has been changed to stable from negative.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• The company's strong trading performance since May 2021, driven by rising fuel margins and fuel volumes recovering towards 2019 levels

• Further deleveraging to 5.7x at September 2022, expected to remain around 6x over the next 12-18 months

RATINGS RATIONALE

MFG's B2 CFR reflects its i) strong market position as the largest petrol station operator in the UK by number of sites, with a high-quality forecourt network, ii) stable cash flows, iii) growing convenience retail and food-to-go markets providing significant roll-out opportunities across its estate, and iv) experienced management team. The B2 rating is also underpinned by MFG's company owned-franchise operated (COFO) business model, with limited fixed costs and relatively predictable income streams.

Leverage, measured in terms of Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, stood at 5.7x as of 30 September 2022, down from 6.2x at the end of 2021 and in the middle of the 5.25x-6.25x range expected for the B2 rating. The company's operating performance during the first nine months of 2022 was strong, with reported EBITDA of Â£292.8 million, up 15.1% year-on-year, driven by rising fuel margins, recovering fuel volumes, broadly stable retail margins, and a strong increase in food-to-go profits albeit from a small base. The fuel performance was achieved in the context of very high volatility in wholesale costs, rising energy costs and changes in consumers behaviour leading to lower traffic volumes. MFG has continued to develop its network with 27 site redevelopments in the first nine months of 2022, including 24 Food to Go concessions, taking the total of sites with a Food to Go concession to 165. The company has opened 40 ultra rapid electric vehicle charging hubs, with 19 additional ones awaiting energisation and 18 more in the pipeline. Free cash flow generation remained broadly stable compared to the first nine months of 2021, with the stronger operating performance (EBITDA) and lower M&A outflows broadly offsetting lower working capital inflows, higher interest costs and higher capital spending.

Moody's expects leverage to remain around 6x over the next 12-18 months, with material deleveraging constrained mainly due to reduced fuel margins. Fuel margins have continued to increase during 2022 and are currently at a historic peak (MFG reported 13.1 pence per litre in Q3 2022). Moody's expectations reflect the assumption that fuel margins will reduce towards the levels of 2021 (10.4 pence per litre) over the course of the next 12-18 months, still well above the 9.6 and 6.7 pence per litre of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The company has a track record in terms of periodic re-leveraging through large dividend payments, with two transactions completed between 2019 and 2021. Today's rating action does not factor in the risk of additional dividend recapitalisation or other transactions leading to a re-leveraging of the company's capital structure.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

MFG's ESG Credit Impact Score is very highly negative (CIS-5). This reflects our assessment that ESG attributes are overall considered to have a very high impact on the current rating driven by governance risk exposures including an aggressive financial strategy, high leverage, as evidenced by two successive dividend recapitalisations over the last three years, and its majority private equity ownership. High environmental and social risk exposures are mainly related to the company's fuel sales activities.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views MFG's liquidity as good with Â£330.7 million cash on balance sheet and expectations of meaningful positive free cash flows over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is further supported by an undrawn backed senior secured revolving credit facility of Â£305 million maturing in June 2024. Moody's considers this revolving credit facility to be more than adequate to cover intra-quarter working capital needs.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 rating of the backed senior secured first-lien term loans, the backed senior secured RCF and the backed senior secured letter of credit facility reflects their ranking ahead of the subordinated backed senior secured second-lien term loan, which is rated Caa1, given its subordinated position in the event of a default. The backed senior secured first-lien term loans have a security package comprising guarantees from all material operating subsidiaries on a first-ranking basis, while the outstanding Â£325 million backed senior secured second-lien term loan, on a post-transaction basis, share the same security on a second-ranking basis. Any additional issuance of first lien debt would exert negative rating pressure on its B1 rating. The borrower of all the facilities except the first-lien term loan B3 is CD&R Firefly Bidco Limited (MFG) and all the facilities are guaranteed by CD&R Firefly 4 Limited and all material operating subsidiaries on a first-ranking basis.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of leverage remaining around 6x over the next 12-18 months as well as the absence of re-leveraging transactions such as dividend recapitalisations or even risk associated with a potential transfer of ownership.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could experience upward pressure if Moody's-adjusted gross leverage was expected to sustainably reduce below 5.25x. An upgrade would also require expectations of broadly stable fuel volumes and margins as well as reduced event risk associated with potential dividend recapitalisations or with a transfer of ownership.

On the other hand, negative pressure could be exerted on MFG's ratings if i) Moody's-adjusted gross leverage increased above 6.25x over the next 12-18 months; ii) potential additional dividend payments or a potential transfer of ownership were expected to raise leverage above this level; iii) free cash flow were to turn negative for an extended period; iv) or in case of a weaker than expected liquidity. Negative pressure could ensue also if the company does not address its refinancing needs well ahead of debt maturities.

The leverage requirements are slightly more stringent than the previous 5.5x-6.5x range required for the B2 rating reflecting the generally higher interest rates environment compared to previous market conditions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Headquartered in St Albans, MFG is the largest independent forecourt operator in the United Kingdom with 927 stations as at September 2022 operating under multiple fuel brands. The company mainly operates petroleum filling stations and offers convenience retailing stores and a small but rapidly growing food-to-go proposition. It has grown through a combination of transformative and bolt-on acquisitions as well as solid organic performance. The company has been majority owned by funds managed by private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) since 2015.

