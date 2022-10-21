info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Email page
Email
print page
Print

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Munich Re’s IFSR at Aa3; outlook stable

03 November 2022
﻿

Frankfurt am Main , November 3, 2022 - Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Insurance Financial Strength Rating ("IFSR) of Munich Reinsurance Company ("Munich Re") at Aa3. Moody's has also affirmed the A2 senior unsecured debt rating of Munich Re America Corporation and the Aa3 IFSR of its principal operating subsidiary Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. (together "Munich Re America" or "MRAC"). The outlook on all issuers remains stable.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000006994 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

MUNICH RE

The rating affirmation reflects Munich Re's very strong business profile, characterized by its excellent franchise in the global reinsurance market and solid primary insurance operations, mainly in Germany, as well as by its high degree of diversification. In terms of Munich Re's financial profile, the rating reflects the Group's very strong capital adequacy, resilient and recently improving earnings, and conservative reserving levels.

Munich Re continues to grow its topline amid the hardening of prices in the global property and casualty ("P&C") reinsurance market. The Group is benefitting from the increasing demand for reinsurance protection, which is met by constrained supply as some reinsurers are cutting back their exposure to natural catastrophe exposed business, which supports the positive pricing momentum. Munich Re's appetite for this risk type is unchanged, even though the Group is reducing its exposure to high frequency lines of business including lower layers and aggregate covers. Munich Re is confident in its ability to properly model and to absorb the heightened levels of volatility inherent to riskier lines of business, including natural catastrophe and cyber risk. This notwithstanding, Munich Re aims to increase the proportion of lower-volatility earnings via growth in risk solutions, life reinsurance and primary insurance via ERGO Group AG ("ERGO").

Munich Re's comparably high risk appetite so far has not weakened the Group's capital adequacy. Despite significantly higher capital requirements for P&C underwriting risk resulting from the exposure growth, Munich Re's Solvency II ratio has improved over 2022, to 252% at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared to 227% at year-end 2021, mainly thanks to the rise in interest rates offsetting heightened levels of financial market volatility and further business growth. The Group's very strong capital adequacy has enabled it to absorb significant negative shocks in the past and Moody's expects this to remain the case.

Munich Re's earnings benefit from a high degree of diversification, both by lines of business (P&C and life reinsurance, primary insurance) and by source of earnings (underwriting and investment results). At year-end 2021, Munich Re reported a return on capital (Moody's definition) of 6.7% and the average return on capital for the prior 5-year period stood at 4.7%. Given the further hardening of P&C reinsurance prices, Covid-19 life reinsurance claims decreasing, and stable earnings contributions by ERGO, Moody's expects Munich Re's across-the-cycle earnings to strengthen. Specifically for P&C reinsurance, the Group's underlying underwriting profitability has improved steadily since 2020. For the first half of 2022, Munich Re reported a strong combined ratio of 90.5%, reflecting relatively benign large man-made and natural catastrophe claims. On 21 October 2022, Munich Re announced it expected to post a net result of approximately €0.5 billion for Q3 2022 and of €3.3 billion for FY 2022[1], the latter subject to certain positive one-offs. As far as the impact of Hurricane Ian is concerned, Munich Re expects net claims to amount to an estimated €1.6 billion.

Claims inflation is putting pressure on the industry's P&C underwriting profitability, both in terms of current year and prior year results. Moody's believes Munich Re is largely able to reflect rising loss cost trends in its pricing, even though on a risk-adjusted basis the recent price increases have weakened significantly. As far as the impact of claims inflation on reserving is concerned, Moody's expects it will be manageable for Munich Re, given its conservative reserving approach. In addition, the Group has a strong track record of consistent reserve releases as the Group has reported annual reserve releases (as percentage of reserves) of between 2.1-4.2% every year since 2012.

MUNICH RE AMERICA

The affirmation of the ratings with stable outlook reflects strong explicit and implicit support from Munich Re and the strategic importance of the US operations to the overall group. MRAC has a strong franchise in the US direct and broker reinsurance market, well diversified product lines and a high quality investment portfolio. These strengths are offset by weak operating results in recent years, primarily as a result of significant catastrophe losses, reserving risk in long tail casualty lines, and lower capital adequacy relative to most peers. Munich Re has historically provided capital contributions to MRAC, including $625 million in capital in 2021 as well as $680 million in 2020, primarily to offset underwriting losses as well as various reinsurance agreements.

Outlook stable

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Munich Re will be able to strengthen its cross-the cycle earnings to levels commensurate with the rating level. It also reflects the expectation that the Group, despite its continuously high appetite for potentially volatile business, will maintain very strong capital adequacy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

MUNICH RE

The ratings could be upgraded in case of: (1) sustained strong core earnings with adjusted return on capital above 10% over the underwriting cycle, with acceptable levels of volatility in profitability, (2) consolidated group Solvency II ratio (excluding transitional measures) consistently above 250%, (3) financial and total leverage consistently below 20%, together with earnings coverage over 10x through the cycle.

Munich Re's ratings could be downgraded in case of: (1) return on capital of below 5% over the underwriting cycle, or a sharp increase in volatility of the returns, (2) consolidated group Solvency II ratio (excluding transitional measures) consistently below 200%, (3) financial leverage consistently above 25% and earnings coverage consistently below 6x, (4) material deterioration in the group's risk profile, (5) meaningful and sustained adverse reserve development.

MUNICH RE AMERICA

The following factors could lead to an upgrade of MRAC's ratings: an upgrade of parent company, Munich Re. Conversely, a downgrade of, or diminished support from Munich Re could lead to a downgrade of MRAC's ratings.

The following factors could also lead to negative pressure on MRAC's standalone credit profile: (1) continued weak underwriting results with combined ratios consistently above 100%, (2) significant adverse loss development with gross development that exhausts the adverse development cover, (3) gross underwriting leverage consistently above 5x, and/or (4) a decline in MRAC's combined statutory surplus by more than 10% over a one-year period as a result of underwriting/investment losses and/or dividends to the parent company.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Reinsurers Methodology published in August 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/391812 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com . Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1000006994 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. For disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that issued the rating, please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for each of the ratings covered.

The person who approved Munich Reinsurance Company credit ratings is Antonello Aquino, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456, Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454. The person who approved Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. and Munich Re America Corporation credit ratings is Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director, Financial Institutions Group, JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376, Client Service : 1 212 553 1653.

The relevant office for each credit rating is identified in "Debt/deal box" on the Ratings tab in the Debt/Deal List section of each issuer/entity page of the website.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.munichre.com/en/company/investors/mandatory-announcements/ad-hoc-announcements/2022-10-21-ad-hoc.html, 21-Oct-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christian Badorff
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main
Germany
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Antonello Aquino
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office :
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS : 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service : 44 20 7772 5454

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com