Moody's affirms Municipality Finance's Aa1 long term issuer and senior unsecured ratings; outlook stable

Stockholm, September 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Municipality Finance Plc's (MuniFin) long-term issuer
and senior unsecured ratings at Aa1, as well as the senior unsecured
MTN programme ratings at (P)Aa1. The short-term commercial
paper ratings were affirmed at P-1 and other short term at (P)P-1.
Moody's has also affirmed the bank's long- and short-term
Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of Aa1(cr)/P-1(cr). The
rating of MuniFin's Additional Tier 1 (AT1) securities was also affirmed
at A3(hyb). The outlook on the senior unsecured ratings remains
stable.
Municipality Finance Housing plc.'s backed senior unsecured
Aa1 rating and the outlook on the rating were withdrawn since there is
no longer any debt outstanding.
MuniFin's senior ratings are supported by the joint guarantee provided
by the regional and local governments (RLGs) through Municipal Guarantee
Board (Aa1, stable), MuniFin's public policy mandate
to act as the de facto debt management office for the RLGs, and
the RLGs' close association with the central government and the
RLGs' income tax levying power.
Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL433228
for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral
part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of MuniFin's issuer and senior and short-term ratings
reflects the institution's close links to Finnish regional and local governments
(RLGs) and ultimately the sovereign. This is due to: (1)
its role as the main provider of funding to the municipal sector and its
strong solvency profile; (2) its public policy mandate to act as
the de-facto debt management office for the RLGs; and (3)
the joint guarantee by RLGs in Finland with income tax levying power,
provided through the Municipal Guarantee Board (MGB).
MGB plays its role by guaranteeing all funding by credit institutions
directly or indirectly owned by municipalities that will be used for lending
to municipalities, entities under their control and government guaranteed
social housing entities. These guarantees improve funding availability
and assist the municipalities ability to deliver their public services
in Finland as mandated by the central government. MuniFin is the
only entity benefiting from MGB's guarantees.
In Moody's opinion, although it is not stated explicitly by
the central government, the interlinkages, controls and importance
of services provided by the local government sector indicate that the
ultimate support provider in the unlikely event of an acute liquidity
stress would be the Government of Finland.
The CR Assessment is based on Moody's Banks Methodology and incorporates
an implied baseline credit assessment (BCA) of a1, and extremely
low losses given failure as indicated by Moody's advanced loss given
failure (LGF) leading to a Preliminary Rating Assessment (PRA) of aa1(cr).
The CR Assessment also incorporates Moody's assumptions of very
high probability of government support if needed, but that does
not result in additional uplift as the PRA is aligned with ratings on
the government of Finland of Aa1. Munifin's implied BCA reflects
the company's (1) extremely low asset risk with its profile as Finnish
municipal lender, (2) predictable financial performance due to public
policy mandate, (3) sound liquidity, (4) very strong capitalisation,
and (5) low risk appetite.
Munifin's non-cumulative preferred stock's rating of
A3(hyb) assigned to Munifin's Additional Tier 1 non-viability
securities issued in October 2015, is also based on Moody's
Banks Methodology. The rating is positioned two notches below the
implied BCA of a1. One notch downward adjustment is due to the
securities deep subordination, small volume and limited protection
from residual equity, which imply a high loss severity in the case
of failure. The other one notch adjustment reflects our assessment
of the risk on coupon skips on non-viability AT1 securities balanced
against the expectation of support from Munifin's owners and guarantors
to prevent such an event from occurring. The AT1 has a common equity
tier 1 (CET1) trigger of 5.125%, while Munifin's
CET1 ratio was 87.8% at the end of June 2020.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on Munifin's backed senior unsecured ratings
reflects the stable outlook on the government of Finland's rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Although unlikely in the short-term, MuniFin's ratings could
be upgraded as a result of an upgrade of the government of Finland.
Although not expected in the short-term, MuniFin's ratings
could be downgraded if the government of Finland is downgraded.
Downward pressure on the ratings could also arise over time as a result
of: (1) a diluted public policy mandate; (2) a weaker standing
in debt capital markets; or (3) a weakening in the MGB guarantee.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Banks Methodology published
in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
