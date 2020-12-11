Moody's affirms Muthoot Finance Limited's Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Muthoot Finance Limited's Ba2 CFR and changed its outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflect Muthoot's steady credit profile despite the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that Muthoot's financial performance will remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by its leading franchise and track record of providing loans against gold jewelry, superior profitability and strong capitalization.

Over the past 6 months, a surge in gold price -- which backs about 90% of the company's loans -- helped improve loan collections and disbursements, with both exceeding their five-year averages in the quarter ended September 2020. Similarly, higher gold prices helped lower Muthoot's gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio for the gold portfolio to 1.3% at the end of September 2020 from 3.4% a year earlier.

Nevertheless, the asset quality of Muthoot's non-gold loan segments, which includes home, vehicle and micro finance loans, is susceptible to the challenging operating environment.

While loans against gold jewelry are also susceptible to a sharp and sudden decline in gold prices, this risk is mitigated by the short-duration and collateralized nature of the company's loan book, the maximum loan-to-value restriction under the central bank's norms, and the ability of the company to quickly liquidate the collateral if the borrower is unable to service the loan.

Muthoot's profitability has somewhat moderated, with its return on assets down to 5.8% for first half of fiscal year ending March 2021 (fiscal 2021) from 6.6% a year ago as asset growth outpaced net profit growth. Nevertheless, Muthoot remains the most profitable amongst Moody's rated banks and non-bank finance companies in India. Its superior profitability supports internal capitalization, as reflected by its strong Tier 1 ratio of 24.6% at the end of September 2020.

Muthoot's funding also remains steady as the secured and highly liquid nature of its loans enables it to obtain funding from banks and debt investors. Over the past year, the company has diversified its funding sources to more stable, long-term funding sources -- a credit positive.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Muthoot's rating could be upgraded if the company achieves a meaningful improvement in its funding and liquidity.

Muthoot's rating could be downgraded if there is a meaningful increase in NPLs couple with a material deterioration in its loss-absorbing buffers. A deterioration in the company's funding and liquidity, as demonstrated by its inability to rollover maturing liabilities, would also strain its rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology published in Novmeber 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Kochi, Muthoot Finance Limited reported total assets of INR 620 billion at 30 September 2020.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Muthoot Finance Limited

....Outlook, changed to Stable from Negative

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Muthoot Finance Limited

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at Ba2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Alka Anbarasu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Graeme Knowd

MD - Banking

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

