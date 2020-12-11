Moody's affirms Muthoot Finance Limited's Ba2 CFR; revises outlook to stable from negative

Singapore, December 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Muthoot Finance Limited's
Ba2 CFR and changed its outlook to stable from negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation and change in outlook to stable reflect Muthoot's
steady credit profile despite the economic contraction caused by the coronavirus
pandemic. In addition, today's rating action reflects
Moody's expectation that Muthoot's financial performance will
remain stable over the next 12-18 months, supported by its
leading franchise and track record of providing loans against gold jewelry,
superior profitability and strong capitalization.
Over the past 6 months, a surge in gold price -- which backs
about 90% of the company's loans -- helped improve loan collections
and disbursements, with both exceeding their five-year averages
in the quarter ended September 2020. Similarly, higher gold
prices helped lower Muthoot's gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio for
the gold portfolio to 1.3% at the end of September 2020
from 3.4% a year earlier.
Nevertheless, the asset quality of Muthoot's non-gold
loan segments, which includes home, vehicle and micro finance
loans, is susceptible to the challenging operating environment.
While loans against gold jewelry are also susceptible to a sharp and sudden
decline in gold prices, this risk is mitigated by the short-duration
and collateralized nature of the company's loan book, the maximum
loan-to-value restriction under the central bank's norms,
and the ability of the company to quickly liquidate the collateral if
the borrower is unable to service the loan.
Muthoot's profitability has somewhat moderated, with its return
on assets down to 5.8% for first half of fiscal year ending
March 2021 (fiscal 2021) from 6.6% a year ago as asset growth
outpaced net profit growth. Nevertheless, Muthoot remains
the most profitable amongst Moody's rated banks and non-bank
finance companies in India. Its superior profitability supports
internal capitalization, as reflected by its strong Tier 1 ratio
of 24.6% at the end of September 2020.
Muthoot's funding also remains steady as the secured and highly liquid
nature of its loans enables it to obtain funding from banks and debt investors.
Over the past year, the company has diversified its funding sources
to more stable, long-term funding sources -- a credit
positive.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Muthoot's rating could be upgraded if the company achieves a meaningful
improvement in its funding and liquidity.
Muthoot's rating could be downgraded if there is a meaningful increase
in NPLs couple with a material deterioration in its loss-absorbing
buffers. A deterioration in the company's funding and liquidity,
as demonstrated by its inability to rollover maturing liabilities,
would also strain its rating.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Finance Companies Methodology
published in Novmeber 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Kochi, Muthoot Finance Limited reported total assets
of INR 620 billion at 30 September 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
Outlook Action:
..Issuer: Muthoot Finance Limited
....Outlook, changed to Stable from
Negative
Affirmation:
..Issuer: Muthoot Finance Limited
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
at Ba2
