Moody's affirms Myrtle Beach, SC's Aa2 GOULT and A2 tax increment ratings, downgrades hospitality fee rating to A3 from A1

Outlook on GOULT and hospitality fee ratings negative, tax increment rating stable

New York, May 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and A2 tax increment revenue ratings. Concurrently, the rating on the city's hospitality fee bonds was downgraded to A3 from A1. The outlooks on the GOULT and hospitality fee ratings are negative. The outlook on the tax increment rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the city's strong liquidity and historically balanced financial operations that are supported by prudent management. The city's economy and a bulk of its revenues are supported by hospitality and tourism, a sector that will face acute challenges over the coming year as the coronavirus pandemic leads to a slowdown in recreational travel. The rating also incorporates the city's moderate debt burden and pension burden.

Downgrade of the hospitality fee rating to A3 reflects acute declines in pledged revenues stemming from travel disruptions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve requirement and there are limited dedicated reserves available to service the debt should pledged revenues fall below 1.0x - a threshold that will likely be breached over the coming year. The rating reflects a high likelihood that the city will cover any shortfalls in pledged revenues with all legally available funds, including general fund revenues and reserves.

The A2 rating on the city's tax increment bonds reflects strong coverage provided by growing tax increment revenues received within the city's Air Base Redevelopment Project Area, a sizeable mixed use residential and commercial tax increment district. The rating also reflects substantial liquidity held in the air base redevelopment fund that is comprised of excess tax increment revenues that are pledged for debt service.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the crisis on the City of Myrtle Beach.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook on the GOULT rating reflects the risk associated with a prolonged slowdown in travel and tourism that would adversely impact a bulk of the city's operating revenues and could result in a decline in liquidity no longer consistent with the Aa2 rating category.

The negative outlook on the hospitality fee rating reflects the risk of prolonged declines in the pledged hospitality fee revenues that, if sustained, could result in annual debt service coverage dropping below 1.0x in 2021, which would lead to a reliance on support by the city from legally available funds.

The stable outlook on the tax increment bonds reflects strong debt service coverage and dedicated reserves that will mitigate any revenue disruptions over the next year.

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge.

The hospitality fee bonds are secured by the city's 1% hospitality fee, which is a tax on the gross proceeds of short-term accommodations, the sale of all prepared food and beverages, and paid admissions to places of amusement. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve requirement.

The tax increment bonds are secured by ad valorem tax increment revenues received from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Redevelopment Area deposited in to the Special Tax Allocation Fund, net of payment to the taxing districts.

PROFILE

Myrtle Beach is a well-known beach community, located in Horry County (Aa1 stable) and services a year-round population of 33,908 as of 2019. The city's population grows to between 250,000 and 300,000 during spring and summer peak months. The city provides standard municipal services such as public works, public safety, parks and recreation, among other things. The city's business-type enterprises include a water and sewer utility, baseball stadium, municipal golf course, and solid waste management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Tax base expansion and diversification of local economy (GOULT rating)

- Sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity (GOULT rating)

- Moderation of debt and/or pension burden (GOULT rating)

- Material and sustained improvement in debt service coverage (hospitality fee rating)

- Stronger legal provisions, such as a debt service reserve requirement (hospitality fee rating)

- Sustained improvement in debt service coverage (tax increment rating)

- Diversification of the redevelopment area (tax increment rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged decline in revenues resulting in a material decline in fund balance or liquidity (GOULT rating)

- Significant increase in debt and/or pension burden (GOULT rating)

- Prolonged decline in pledged revenues that cause annual debt service coverage to fall below 1.0x (hospitality fee rating)

- Failure of the city to appropriate non-pledged funds in the event pledged revenues fell short of annual debt service coverage (GOULT and hospitality fee ratings)

- Material decline in coverage (tax increment rating)

- Significant decline in incremental assessed valuation of the redevelopment area (tax increment rating)

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligaiton ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in July 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1077147. The principal methodology used in the tax allocation rating was Tax Increment Debt published in February 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1118228. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

