Moody's affirms Myrtle Beach, SC's Aa2 GOULT and A2 tax increment ratings, upgrades hospitality fee rating to A2 from A3; outlooks revised to stable

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina's Aa2 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) and A2 tax increment revenue ratings. Concurrently, Moody's has upgraded the city's hospitality fee bond rating to A2 from A3. The outlooks on the GOULT and hospitality fee ratings were revised to stable from negative. The outlook on the tax increment rating is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 GOULT rating reflects the city's strong improvement in reserves and historically balanced operations that exhibits a solid recovery of tourism driven revenues. The rating also incorporates the city's sizeable tax base with strong growth but below average resident income indices mitigated somewhat by the solid full value per capita driven by the abundance of second homes. The rating also reflects the city's moderate debt and pension burden.

The upgrade of the hospitality fee rating to A2 incorporates the narrow tax pledged for the payment of the bonds (a fee on prepared food and drink, short term accommodations and admissions to places of amusement), and improved annual debt service coverage. The rating also incorporates the solid cash reserves that are dedicated for repayment of the bonds and the expectation that the city would service the debt with all legally available revenues (including general fund revenues) in the event that pledged revenues or reserves fell short of annual principal and interest payments.

The A2 rating on the city's tax increment bonds reflect strong coverage provided by growing tax increment revenues received within the city's Air Base Redevelopment Project Area, a sizeable mixed use residential and commercial tax increment district. Additionally, incorporated in the rating is substantial liquidity held in the air base redevelopment fund that is comprised of excess tax increment revenues that are pledged for debt service.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the GOULT rating reflects our expectation of a continued recovery in the city's major operating revenues linked to its travel and tourism based economy. The outlook also incorporates the city's improved financial position that officials anticipate remaining stable over the near term.

The stable outlook on the hospitality fee rating reflects a recovery in hospitality fee collections that has resulted in solid annual debt service coverage as well as an improvement in reserves for repayment of bonds. The outlook also incorporates' strong unaudited year end collection results that indicate a rebound in tourism driven revenue following the COVID related slowdown in travel.

The stable outlook on the tax increment bonds reflects the bonds strong debt service coverage and dedicated reserves that will mitigate any revenue disruptions over the next year as the city slowly recovers from coronavirus related slowdowns in economic activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Tax base expansion and diversification of local economy (GOULT rating)

- Sustained improvement in fund balance and liquidity (GOULT rating) - Moderation of debt and/or pension burden (GOULT rating) - Material and sustained improvement in debt service coverage (hospitality fee rating) - Stronger legal provisions, such as a debt service reserve requirement (hospitality fee rating) - Sustained improvement in debt service coverage (tax increment rating) - Diversification of the redevelopment area (tax increment rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged decline in revenues resulting in a material decline in fund balance or liquidity (GOULT rating)

- Significant increase in debt and/or pension burden (GOULT rating) - Prolonged decline in pledged revenues that cause annual debt service coverage to fall below 1.0x (hospitality fee rating) - Failure of the city to appropriate non-pledged funds in the event pledged revenues fell short of annual debt service coverage (GOULT and hospitality fee ratings) - Material decline in coverage (tax increment rating) - Significant decline in incremental assessed valuation of the redevelopment area (tax increment rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The general obligation unlimited tax bonds are secured by the city's full faith and credit pledge.

The hospitality fee bonds are secured by the city's 1% hospitality fee, which is a tax on the gross proceeds of short-term accommodations, the sale of all prepared food and beverages, and paid admissions to places of amusement. The bonds do not have a debt service reserve requirement.

The tax increment bonds are secured by ad valorem tax increment revenues received from the Myrtle Beach Air Force Redevelopment Area deposited in to the Special Tax Allocation Fund, net of payment to the taxing districts.

PROFILE

Myrtle Beach South Carolina, incorporated in 1937, is the largest city in Horry County (Aa1 Stable) by area and population and is located on the coast of South Carolina. The city is approximately 23 miles south of North Carolina boundary and 90 miles north of Charleston. Encompassing approximately 16 square miles, the city provides a variety of municipal services, including police and fire, to an estimated 2020 population of 33,638.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70015. The principal methodology used in the tax allocation rating was Tax Increment Debt published in February 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/58884. The principal methodology used in the special tax ratings was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70024. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Tatiana Killen

Lead Analyst

REGIONAL_NE

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

7 World Trade Center

250 Greenwich Street

New York 10007

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Frederick Cullimore

Additional Contact

REGIONAL_NE

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

