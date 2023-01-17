Moody's affirms NAI Entertainment's B3 CFR and revises outlook to stable following announcement of pending debt raise

Approximately $258 million of outstanding rated debt impacted

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC's ("NAIEH" or the "company") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 rating on the $257.5 million outstanding senior secured term loan facility. The outlook was revised to stable from positive due to increased leverage from a new term loan add-on.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....$300 Million ($257.5 Million outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2025, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for continuing improvement in NAIEH's operating performance with adequate liquidity amid greater overall attendance levels at the box office combined with our view for a robust movie slate in 2023. This will be supported by the planned release of numerous blockbuster and franchise titles as well as Moody's belief that a majority of the big studios will adhere to the 45-day theatrical window for major film releases before distribution to video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platforms. Notwithstanding somewhat disappointing Q4 2022 domestic box office results (14% below Q4 2021) and weaker-than-expected moviegoer attendance, gross receipts last year managed to increase 64% to $7.4 billion. Moody's expects ticket sales could climb to $8.5 - $9 billion in 2023, a 15%-20% increase. Despite these improving trends, the cinema industry will remain below its 2019 pre-pandemic level of $11.4 billion due to structural challenges, changes in consumer movie viewing preferences and the increasing number of first-run movies distributed to competing streaming platforms.

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects increased governance risk arising from higher-than-expected financial leverage and delayed deleveraging due to NAIEH's plan to raise a $50 million incremental term loan maturing May 2025 (unrated) as well as our expectation for negative free cash flow (FCF) generation. On a pro forma basis, total debt to EBITDA increases to 13.9x from 12.6x as of 29 September 2022. Moody's forecasts the company will continue to experience good moviegoer demand, higher average ticket prices relative to peers and a greater proportion of higher margin concessions revenue, which will support organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins over the course of the year. However, owing to the increased debt load and a box office expected to be 20%-25% below its historical peak, Moody's projects leverage will decline gradually to around 11x at the end of 2023 before rebounding to 8x by year end 2024 (all leverage metrics calculated and adjusted by Moody's and include NAIEH's dividend income). In addition, FCF will remain negative in 2023. While the outlook considers the impact of higher inflation and potential recessionary pressures in a sluggish economy, which could slow margin expansion and moderate revenue growth amid rising operating expenses and a pullback in consumer spending, Moody's recognizes that the average cost for a movie ticket remains one of the most inexpensive forms of out-of-home entertainment. Notably, during past recessionary periods (excluding the pandemic), moviegoer demand and ticket sales remained fairly resilient.

To collateralize the new term loan and achieve an initial collateral package valued at $87.5 million, or a 1.75x collateral coverage ratio (i.e., value of pledged shares to debt), NAIEH will contribute 50% of its approximately 7.2 million unpledged Paramount Global ("Paramount") common shares (i.e., roughly 3.6 million shares, currently valued at $80.4 million pre-tax as of 13 January 2023), and its parent, National Amusements, Inc. ("NAI"), will contribute the remaining shares from its unpledged holdings. The incremental term loan will have a financial maintenance covenant that requires at least 1.15x collateral coverage. While the existing $257.5 million term loan's 16.1 million pledged shares and 1.3x collateral coverage ratio will not be impacted by the transaction, the reduction in unpledged shares will decrease the value of pledged and unpledged shares to term loan B debt to roughly 1.6x from 1.9x.

Since the existing term loan B is void of financial covenants, NAIEH is not required to maintain a certain level of unpledged shares, and lenders have no rights to them. However, the company's ownership of the unpledged shares serves as an insurance policy to provide an additional cushion of value, that could be converted to pledged shares in a scenario in which the value of existing pledged shares were to experience a precipitous decline below the loan's outstanding balance. Following this transaction, that cushion will be diminished. Offsetting this is NAIEH's ownership of a relatively high proportion of its theatres in the US and UK (approximately 60%), of which most are unpledged and have good market value. Across the company's global theatre circuit, currently about 30% of its 71 theatres are owned. While selling these assets would lower NAIEH's earnings and cash flow, they are monetizable. Combined, the value of the company's stock and theatre real estate assets would cover the existing term loan's balance.

NAIEH's B3 CFR is supported by the company's weak, albeit improving, operating and financial performance, which suffered from pandemic-induced revenue and operating losses in 2020 and 2021 when theatres were closed or not fully operational, and delayed recovery when they reopened. While Moody's expects continued improvement in NAIEH's operating performance, uncertainty exists surrounding Disney's adherence to the theatrical window as well as inflationary concerns that could dampen moviegoer demand. Moody's forecasts NAIEH will generate improving EBITDA in 2023, however FCF is expected to remain negative. The rating considers NAIEH's good over-collateralization of debt resulting from the company's pledged Paramount shares. Cash flow is boosted by the $5.5 million quarterly dividend income that NAIEH receives from its pledged and unpledged shares, which enhances liquidity, a credit positive.

The rating also considers NAIEH's elevated pro forma financial leverage, albeit expected to decline gradually over the rating horizon. The cinema industry's structural challenges are similarly captured in the rating, including: (i) excess screen capacity in North America, which will eventually require reduction; (ii) comparatively lower moviegoer demand as studios simultaneously release some films online via SVOD/PVOD or release them downstream in a shortened theatrical window; (iii) lower theatrical release volumes relative to historical levels; (iv) reduced show times compared to pre-pandemic periods; and (v) the impact from some cost-conscious consumers reducing their out-of-home entertainment and number of trips to the cinema amid affordable subscription-based VOD movie viewing.

Moody's expects NAIEH to maintain adequate liquidity over the coming 12-18 months, supported by sufficient cash balances (at 29 September 2022 unrestricted cash totaled $4.3 million), annual dividend income of $22 million from its Paramount shares and access to the amended $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing November 2023 at the parent, NAI. The RCF will step down to $75 million on 1 April 2023 and currently has $67 million of outstanding borrowings, of which $46 million will be repaid with proceeds from the proposed $50 million incremental term loan. In conjunction with the add-on financing, the RCF's maturity will be extended to November 2024. Given that FCF was -$3.3 million for LTM 29 September 2022, NAIEH was able to enhance liquidity primarily via non-core asset sales (i.e., land unrelated to theatre operations and a UK theatre property) totaling approximately $28.6 million in 2022. Moody's forecasts negative FCF in the range of -$15 million to -$20 million in 2023 and expects further asset sales to boost liquidity.

The $257.5 million outstanding term loan B, which is secured to 16.1 million common shares of Paramount stock currently valued at approximately $337.8 million (note: all stock values are pre-tax, as of 13 January 2023), is not subject to financial maintenance covenants. NAIEH benefits from a long-dated capital structure given that the term loan matures in May 2025. Pro forma for the $50 million term loan add-on that will be partially collateralized by a portion of NAIEH's unpledged shares, the company will continue to have sizable alternate liquidity via the ownership of 3.6 million remaining unpledged shares of Paramount stock currently valued at approximately $80.4 million and supplemental theatre assets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

NAIEH's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2) and highly-negative exposures to demographic and societal trends (S-4), as well as governance risks (G-4).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the $257.5 million senior secured term loan is one notch lower than the outcome from Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) model to reflect the continued operating challenges facing the company, elevated leverage and lack of financial covenants. The rating also reflects the instrument's priority position in NAIEH's capital structure versus unsecured non-debt obligations. The proposed $50 million incremental term loan will be governed under a separate credit agreement.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if NAIEH experiences box office attendance growth, stable-to-improving market share, positive and expanding EBITDA with margins approaching pre-pandemic levels and enhanced liquidity; and exhibits prudent financial policies that translate into an improved credit profile. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA was sustained below 6x (Moody's adjusted, including the Paramount dividend income) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improves to above 1.5% (Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) weakening of the company's liquidity or an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to cover cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on reducing or managing operating expenses; or (iii) limited prospects for operating performance recovery over the rating horizon. A downgrade could also be considered if the term loan B's collateral coverage ratio from pledged Paramount shares falls below 1.0x, Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA to remain above 8x (Moody's adjusted, including the Paramount dividend income) or free cash flow to remain negative on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc., a private media holding company 100% owned and controlled by the Redstone family, and operates a significant proportion of NAI's cinema assets through its 71 theatres and 700 screens across a global footprint with18 theatres in the US and 53 theatres overseas (17 in the UK and 36 in Latin America). Revenue totaled approximately $300 million for the twelve months ended 29 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

