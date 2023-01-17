Moody's affirms NAI Entertainment's B3 CFR and revises outlook to stable following announcement of pending debt raise

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms NAI Entertainment's B3 CFR and revises outlook to stable following announcement of pending debt raise

17 Jan 2023

Approximately $258 million of outstanding rated debt impacted

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC's ("NAIEH" or the "company") B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and B3 rating on the $257.5 million outstanding senior secured term loan facility. The outlook was revised to stable from positive due to increased leverage from a new term loan add-on.

Following is a summary of today's rating action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....$300 Million ($257.5 Million outstanding) Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2025, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation for continuing improvement in NAIEH's operating performance with adequate liquidity amid greater overall attendance levels at the box office combined with our view for a robust movie slate in 2023. This will be supported by the planned release of numerous blockbuster and franchise titles as well as Moody's belief that a majority of the big studios will adhere to the 45-day theatrical window for major film releases before distribution to video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platforms. Notwithstanding somewhat disappointing Q4 2022 domestic box office results (14% below Q4 2021) and weaker-than-expected moviegoer attendance, gross receipts last year managed to increase 64% to $7.4 billion. Moody's expects ticket sales could climb to $8.5 - $9 billion in 2023, a 15%-20% increase. Despite these improving trends, the cinema industry will remain below its 2019 pre-pandemic level of $11.4 billion due to structural challenges, changes in consumer movie viewing preferences and the increasing number of first-run movies distributed to competing streaming platforms.

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects increased governance risk arising from higher-than-expected financial leverage and delayed deleveraging due to NAIEH's plan to raise a $50 million incremental term loan maturing May 2025 (unrated) as well as our expectation for negative free cash flow (FCF) generation. On a pro forma basis, total debt to EBITDA increases to 13.9x from 12.6x as of 29 September 2022. Moody's forecasts the company will continue to experience good moviegoer demand, higher average ticket prices relative to peers and a greater proportion of higher margin concessions revenue, which will support organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins over the course of the year. However, owing to the increased debt load and a box office expected to be 20%-25% below its historical peak, Moody's projects leverage will decline gradually to around 11x at the end of 2023 before rebounding to 8x by year end 2024 (all leverage metrics calculated and adjusted by Moody's and include NAIEH's dividend income). In addition, FCF will remain negative in 2023. While the outlook considers the impact of higher inflation and potential recessionary pressures in a sluggish economy, which could slow margin expansion and moderate revenue growth amid rising operating expenses and a pullback in consumer spending, Moody's recognizes that the average cost for a movie ticket remains one of the most inexpensive forms of out-of-home entertainment. Notably, during past recessionary periods (excluding the pandemic), moviegoer demand and ticket sales remained fairly resilient.

To collateralize the new term loan and achieve an initial collateral package valued at $87.5 million, or a 1.75x collateral coverage ratio (i.e., value of pledged shares to debt), NAIEH will contribute 50% of its approximately 7.2 million unpledged Paramount Global ("Paramount") common shares (i.e., roughly 3.6 million shares, currently valued at $80.4 million pre-tax as of 13 January 2023), and its parent, National Amusements, Inc. ("NAI"), will contribute the remaining shares from its unpledged holdings. The incremental term loan will have a financial maintenance covenant that requires at least 1.15x collateral coverage. While the existing $257.5 million term loan's 16.1 million pledged shares and 1.3x collateral coverage ratio will not be impacted by the transaction, the reduction in unpledged shares will decrease the value of pledged and unpledged shares to term loan B debt to roughly 1.6x from 1.9x.

Since the existing term loan B is void of financial covenants, NAIEH is not required to maintain a certain level of unpledged shares, and lenders have no rights to them. However, the company's ownership of the unpledged shares serves as an insurance policy to provide an additional cushion of value, that could be converted to pledged shares in a scenario in which the value of existing pledged shares were to experience a precipitous decline below the loan's outstanding balance. Following this transaction, that cushion will be diminished. Offsetting this is NAIEH's ownership of a relatively high proportion of its theatres in the US and UK (approximately 60%), of which most are unpledged and have good market value. Across the company's global theatre circuit, currently about 30% of its 71 theatres are owned. While selling these assets would lower NAIEH's earnings and cash flow, they are monetizable. Combined, the value of the company's stock and theatre real estate assets would cover the existing term loan's balance.

NAIEH's B3 CFR is supported by the company's weak, albeit improving, operating and financial performance, which suffered from pandemic-induced revenue and operating losses in 2020 and 2021 when theatres were closed or not fully operational, and delayed recovery when they reopened. While Moody's expects continued improvement in NAIEH's operating performance, uncertainty exists surrounding Disney's adherence to the theatrical window as well as inflationary concerns that could dampen moviegoer demand. Moody's forecasts NAIEH will generate improving EBITDA in 2023, however FCF is expected to remain negative. The rating considers NAIEH's good over-collateralization of debt resulting from the company's pledged Paramount shares. Cash flow is boosted by the $5.5 million quarterly dividend income that NAIEH receives from its pledged and unpledged shares, which enhances liquidity, a credit positive.

The rating also considers NAIEH's elevated pro forma financial leverage, albeit expected to decline gradually over the rating horizon. The cinema industry's structural challenges are similarly captured in the rating, including: (i) excess screen capacity in North America, which will eventually require reduction; (ii) comparatively lower moviegoer demand as studios simultaneously release some films online via SVOD/PVOD or release them downstream in a shortened theatrical window; (iii) lower theatrical release volumes relative to historical levels; (iv) reduced show times compared to pre-pandemic periods; and (v) the impact from some cost-conscious consumers reducing their out-of-home entertainment and number of trips to the cinema amid affordable subscription-based VOD movie viewing.

Moody's expects NAIEH to maintain adequate liquidity over the coming 12-18 months, supported by sufficient cash balances (at 29 September 2022 unrestricted cash totaled $4.3 million), annual dividend income of $22 million from its Paramount shares and access to the amended $90 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing November 2023 at the parent, NAI. The RCF will step down to $75 million on 1 April 2023 and currently has $67 million of outstanding borrowings, of which $46 million will be repaid with proceeds from the proposed $50 million incremental term loan. In conjunction with the add-on financing, the RCF's maturity will be extended to November 2024. Given that FCF was -$3.3 million for LTM 29 September 2022, NAIEH was able to enhance liquidity primarily via non-core asset sales (i.e., land unrelated to theatre operations and a UK theatre property) totaling approximately $28.6 million in 2022. Moody's forecasts negative FCF in the range of -$15 million to -$20 million in 2023 and expects further asset sales to boost liquidity.

The $257.5 million outstanding term loan B, which is secured to 16.1 million common shares of Paramount stock currently valued at approximately $337.8 million (note: all stock values are pre-tax, as of 13 January 2023), is not subject to financial maintenance covenants. NAIEH benefits from a long-dated capital structure given that the term loan matures in May 2025. Pro forma for the $50 million term loan add-on that will be partially collateralized by a portion of NAIEH's unpledged shares, the company will continue to have sizable alternate liquidity via the ownership of 3.6 million remaining unpledged shares of Paramount stock currently valued at approximately $80.4 million and supplemental theatre assets.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

NAIEH's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting the company's neutral-to-low exposure to environmental risks (E-2) and highly-negative exposures to demographic and societal trends (S-4), as well as governance risks (G-4).

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B3 rating on the $257.5 million senior secured term loan is one notch lower than the outcome from Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) model to reflect the continued operating challenges facing the company, elevated leverage and lack of financial covenants. The rating also reflects the instrument's priority position in NAIEH's capital structure versus unsecured non-debt obligations. The proposed $50 million incremental term loan will be governed under a separate credit agreement.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if NAIEH experiences box office attendance growth, stable-to-improving market share, positive and expanding EBITDA with margins approaching pre-pandemic levels and enhanced liquidity; and exhibits prudent financial policies that translate into an improved credit profile. An upgrade would also be considered if financial leverage as measured by total debt to EBITDA was sustained below 6x (Moody's adjusted, including the Paramount dividend income) and free cash flow as a percentage of total debt improves to above 1.5% (Moody's adjusted).

Ratings could be downgraded if there was: (i) weakening of the company's liquidity or an inability to access additional sources of liquidity to cover cash outlays; (ii) poor execution on reducing or managing operating expenses; or (iii) limited prospects for operating performance recovery over the rating horizon. A downgrade could also be considered if the term loan B's collateral coverage ratio from pledged Paramount shares falls below 1.0x, Moody's expects total debt to EBITDA to remain above 8x (Moody's adjusted, including the Paramount dividend income) or free cash flow to remain negative on a sustained basis.

Headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts, NAI Entertainment Holdings LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Amusements, Inc., a private media holding company 100% owned and controlled by the Redstone family, and operates a significant proportion of NAI's cinema assets through its 71 theatres and 700 screens across a global footprint with18 theatres in the US and 53 theatres overseas (17 in the UK and 36 in Latin America). Revenue totaled approximately $300 million for the twelve months ended 29 September 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gregory A. Fraser, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com