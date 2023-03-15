Moody's affirms NAVER's A3 ratings; outlook remains stable

Hong Kong, March 15, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of NAVER Corporation.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that NAVER will maintain solid financial metrics over the next 1-2 years supported by a gradual earnings increase and prudent financial management," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

NAVER's A3 ratings reflect the company's dominant position in Korea's online service industry as a leading search and e-commerce platform operator, improving business diversification and strong balance sheet.

NAVER's stable leadership position in the company's core businesses is underpinned by its established ecosystem, which its competitors find very difficult to replicate.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the increasing investment needs for the company's business expansion and intensifying competition in Korea's online service industry.

Moody's expects NAVER's adjusted debt/EBITDA to improve to 2.1x-2.2x in 2023-24 from about 2.4x in 2022, mainly driven by earnings growth. This level of financial leverage, together with its strong balance sheet, appropriately positions NAVER in the A3 rating category.

Moody's expects NAVER to achieve organic growth of 8%-10% annually over the next 1-2 years excluding one-off factors, supported by a solid expansion of the company's non-search platform businesses such as e-commerce, contents and fintech. Its organic growth will be slower than 2020-22 when overall revenue grew by 20% or more annually because weakening macro conditions will dampen the company's advertising revenue.

The agency also expects the company to take a more conservative approach on expense management. This factor, together with the steady revenue growth, should lead to a gradual increase in earnings over 2023-24.

Despite NAVER's large cash outlays of about KRW1.7 trillion (about $1.3 billion) to acquire Poshmark, Inc. in January 2023, Moody's expects the company's adjusted debt to be largely stable over the next 1-2 years compared with KRW4.8 trillion as of the end of 2022. This is based on Moody's expectation that NAVER will restore its balance sheet strength with is free cash flow and asset rebalancing.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, NAVER's ratings reflect its track record of maintaining strong balance sheet and conservative shareholder return policies. Although the company has recently become more acquisitive, it has a track record of maintaining low financial leverage for an extended period and using its treasury shares to partly fund its equity investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NAVER's business profile and financial metrics will remain broadly stable over the next 1-2 years as the company's high level of investments will be largely absorbed by its solid operating cash flow and asset rebalancing.

Moody's could upgrade NAVER's ratings if the company maintains a significant net cash position with adjusted debt/EBITDA below 1.0x-1.5x on a sustained basis, while further enhancing its business diversification.

Moody's could downgrade NAVER's ratings if the company's profitability deteriorates substantially or its debt increases significantly because of a more aggressive financial policy, such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.5x-3.0x on a sustained basis. A significant weakening in the credit quality of A Holdings Corporation (LINE/Yahoo Japan joint venture) could also be negative for the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NAVER Corporation is a Korea-based online service provider that operates search platform, commerce, contents, fintech and cloud businesses. NAVER's largest shareholder is Korea's National Pension Fund, which owned a 8.45% stake in the company as of the end of 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Wan Hee Yoo

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

