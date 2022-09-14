Moody's affirms NCL's B2 CFR, outlook is negative

New York, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of NCL Corporation Ltd. ("NCL") including its Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD, senior secured note and senior secured bank credit facility rating at B1 and its senior unsecured rating at Caa1. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 remains unchanged. The outlook is negative.

"The affirmation reflects Moody's view that NCL's pricing discipline and meaningful increase in capacity over the coming years positions the company well to benefit from strong booking trends and significantly reduce leverage in 2023 and beyond," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. In the second quarter of 2022 NCL's net revenue per passenger cruise day was 11% higher than the same quarter in 2019. This will cause occupancy improvements to lag peers who are discounting to fill ships in the near term and contribute to negative EBITDA again in 2022. However, booking trends indicate 2023 will see load factors near 2019 levels and at higher prices, which will enable the company to generate at least pre-pandemic levels of EBITDA.

The negative outlook reflects continued uncertainty around the pace of deleveraging, particularly in light of rising interest rates and meaningful new ship capex over the next 18 months, which will limit the company's ability to reduce debt balances. The negative outlook also reflects some upcoming refinancing needs. Although the company's liquidity is currently adequate, its $1.5 billion term loan and fully drawn $875 million revolver become current in January 2023.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NCL Corporation Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6) from (LGD5)

..Issuer: NCL Finance, Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NCL Corporation Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: NCL Finance, Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

NCL's credit profile benefits from its market position as the third largest ocean cruise operator worldwide and its well-known brand names – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The credit profile also reflects the company's adequate liquidity which will support the company's cash needs over the next 12 months. NCL also benefits from Moody's view that over the long run, the value proposition of a cruise vacation relative to land-based destinations as well as a group of loyal cruise customers supports a base level of demand. NCL's credit profile is constrained by its very weak credit metrics including leverage that will exceed its 6.5x downgrade factor through 2023 (includes Moody's standard adjustments). The company's adjusted EBITDA will turn positive in the second half of 2022 but free cash flow available for debt reduction will be modest until 2024. The normal ongoing credit risks include the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature of cruise companies, competition with all other vacation options and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and industry cycles as well as weather related incidents and geopolitical events.

NCL's liquidity is adequate reflecting its cash balances of about $1.9 billion at June 30, 2022 and a $1.0 billion financing commitment available through March 2023. The company has no access to additional sources of committed external liquidity as it has fully drawn its committed $875 million revolver due January 2024. The company has negotiated amendments to its credit facilities that suspends the testing of certain financial covenants through December 31, 2022. Beginning March 31, 2023 the company will be subject to a total net funded debt to total capitalization ratio (as defined) of less than 0.86 to 1.00, 0.85 to 1.00 on June 30, 2023 and 0.83 to 1.00 at the end of each fiscal quarter thereafter. Free liquidity also needs to be equal to or greater than $200 million. Moody's expects the company will have adequate cushion over the next 12 months. Most of NCL's assets are encumbered either to ship level debt, the revolving credit facilities and term loans or secured notes. While cruise ships are valuable long-term assets, Moody's believes it would be difficult for the company to sell ships quickly to raise cash, if necessary.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if leverage is maintained below 5.5x with EBITA/interest expense sustained above 2.0x. Ratings could be downgraded if the company's liquidity weakened in any way, including due to slower than anticipated earnings recovery, which could raise refinancing risk. Ratings could also be downgraded if it appears that debt/EBITDA will remain above 6.5x over the longer term, or if the company cannot produce positive free cash flow.

NCL Corporation Ltd., headquartered in Miami, FL, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Norwegian operates 29 cruise ships with approximately 62,000 berths under three brand names; Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Net revenue was about $1.7 billion for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Trombetta

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Jessica Gladstone, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

