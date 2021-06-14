Moody's affirms NH Hotel Group S.A.'s B3 CFR; outlook remains negative

Stockholm, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed both NH Hotel Group S.A.'s ("NH Hotel") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the probability of default (PDR) rating of Caa1-PD. Concurrently, an instrument rating of B2 was assigned to the company's €400 million proposed senior secured notes due 2026. The outlook remains negative.

"Our decision to affirm the ratings and maintain the negative outlook is based on that we have not yet seen a meaningful recovery in traveling and hotel stays following the recent prolonged lockdown period. While we have assumed a recovery of business largely similar to last year, question marks remain as to performance beyond 2021 and in how quickly this will allow NH to return to meaningful free cash flow generation and ultimately credit metrics more commensurate with the current rating. The improved liquidity through the shareholder loan is important but liquidity will remain under pressure should NH not be able to return to positive cash flow generation by summer 2022. " said Maria Gillholm, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for NH Hotel".

Proceeds from the proposed senior secured notes will be used to repay the existing Senior Secured Notes and to pay the call premium, to fund the transaction fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes. In parallel, NH Hotels has signed an amend and extend process on the Revolving Credit Facility to extend the maturity by 3 years to 2026 subject to 2023 Notes successful refinancing. The transactions will be leverage neutral but improves debt maturities.

RATINGS RATIONALE

We estimate that NH Hotels will have a cash buffer of about EUR 280 million as of end June 2021 after Minor injected cash in the form of a shareholder loan in May that we expect to be converted into equity in Q3. This would be enough to cover approximately nine months of operations at a current average cash burn of EUR 29 million per month. Whilst we expect a recovery in revenues over the next few months supported by the roll out of vaccines and a lifting of travel restrictions, the shape and speed of the recovery is still uncertain. There are still risks of more challenging downside scenarios if we have various virus mutations resistant to current vaccine types. However, we also acknowledge that the recovery could go fast once started. We expect that leisure will be recovering faster than the business segment. Additionally, we expect that some of the demand from business will take longer time to recover and most likely not to the levels seen before the pandemic. We believe that the group's share of domestic guests, which is on average 70%-75% of total guests for Euro area, and its focus on leisure travel (60%-70% vs. 30%-40% business travel) will be favourable in the recovery of NH Hotels occupancy levels and revenues. Overall, we expect there is a gradual recovery in NH Hotel's occupancy starting in the third quarter of 2021 and increasing to 62% in the end of 2022 with an ADR of EUR 90 and RevPAR of EUR 56 NH Hotels is currently exploring solutions to bolster its liquidity position further. NH Hotel has engaged the process of the sale-and-lease back of several unencumbered assets and expects a potential closing of one of these transactions over the next few weeks. These properties are fully unencumbered and could bring more than EUR 200 million in additional cash. Total debt may however increase due to increased lease obligations, nevertheless somehow limited due to a shortfall cap or basket mechanism. The debt to EBITDA will still be high but we expect the company to reduce debt once starting to generate meaningful amounts cash.

The affirmation of the CFR at B3 and the assignment of the senior secured notes rating at B2 reflects that despite the stretched liquidity and point-in-time very weak credit metrics, NH should gradually recover over the next few years. The secured rating and the CFR also reflect the significant property portfolio of EUR 2.0 billion, of which EUR874 million is unencumbered and fully owned by NH Hotel. This compares to an estimated EUR731 million (treating shareholder loan as equity) of net financial debt as per 30st June 2021. In case of default the portfolio value would provide prospects of high recovery for secured creditors.

The instrument rating assigned to the proposed senior secured notes is one notch above NH Hotel Group's corporate family rating of B3 and reflects the support from subsidiary guarantors, a security package including real assets and substantial cushion operational leases. The new notes and the new RCF will be pari passu and will share the same collateral pool comprising six hotels in the Netherlands and pledge of shares in five further hotels (one in the Netherlands and four in Belgium), as well as share pledge in the NH Italia SpA, a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary. The notes will also benefit from covenants that limit the group's loan-to-value, leverage and coverage. Current loan-to-value of the collateral pool is 49%.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued subdued business activities of the hotel sector and the high uncertainty around the speed of recovery of the business, which could increase further the strain on the company's liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is unlikely at this point, but could develop if there is a combination of the following:

» Strong liquidity and a return to meaningful positive free cash flow

» Improvement in credit metrics with debt/EBITDA well below 6.0x, coverage (EBITA/interest) approaching 1.5x and cash flow (retained cash flow/net debt) above 10%, all on a sustained basis and including our standard adjustments

The rating could be downgraded if NH Hotels does not improve its liquidity position in the short term and we do not observe a rapid improvement in the underlying business conditions.

» A material deterioration in the loan-to-value (LTV) coverage of the secured notes could also exert pressure on our recovery assumptions including for the senior secured notes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Maria Gillholm

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Anke Rindermann

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service (Nordics) AB

Norrlandsgatan 20

Stockholm 111 43

Sweden

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

