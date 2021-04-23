Moody's affirms NIB's Aaa ratings, maintains stable outlook

Paris, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed Nordic Investment Bank's (NIB) long-term issuer
and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings at Aaa. Concurrently,
its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN and senior unsecured shelf ratings
have been affirmed at (P)Aaa. Its foreign currency commercial paper
rating has also been affirmed at P-1, and its other short-term
program rating has been affirmed at (P)P-1. The outlook
remains stable.
The affirmation of Nordic Investment Bank's ratings reflects the
following key drivers:
(1) NIB's very strong asset quality and performance, which
continue to balance the bank's elevated leverage ratio;
(2) NIB's very strong liquidity and funding profile;
(3) The continued strong backing for NIB from the bank's very highly
rated Nordic-Baltic shareholding governments.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NIB's
strong asset quality and performance as well as its strong liquidity and
funding profile will be maintained, while the increase in leverage
observed in recent years will moderate as lending growth slows in the
wake of the pandemic. It also reflects Moody's expectation
that NIB's highly rated shareholder governments will maintain their
strong backing of the institution.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATINGS
FIRST DRIVER: NIB'S VERY STRONG ASSET QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE,
WHICH CONTINUE TO BALANCE THE BANK'S ELEVATED LEVERAGE RATIO
Moody's measures of NIB's asset quality and asset performance
remained very strong in 2020, despite the deterioration of the operating
environment sparked by the outbreak of the coronavirus. While NIB
increased provisioning due to the general deterioration and heightened
uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment, the bank recorded
no realized loan losses or new non-performing exposures in 2020.
The non-performing assets ratio declined slightly to 0.3%
last year from an already very low 0.4% in 2019.
Moody's does not expect asset performance to materially deteriorate
in 2021 as the economic downturn in the Nordic-Baltic region was
comparatively moderate in 2020, with the risk of permanent economic
scarring thus being more limited, and as NIB's overall asset
quality remained very strong in 2020.
Although the economic downturn negatively affected NIB's asset quality
in 2020, the overall impact was limited and the bank's weighted
average borrower rating remained unchanged at "baa2" --
one of the highest of the MDBs Moody's rates. Moreover,
more than 90% of NIB's loan portfolio remained in investment-grade
territory. Ninety-seven percent of new loan disbursements
in 2020 were made to investment-grade borrowers with the vast majority
of new lending undertaken as part of NIB's response to the coronavirus
pandemic directed to the three single-A rated Baltic sovereigns.
Moody's does not expect that NIB's asset quality will materially
deteriorate in 2021 as the economic recovery in the Nordic-Baltic
region gets under way.
The strength of NIB's asset performance and quality continues to
balance the risks otherwise associated with the bank's elevated
leverage ratio. Moody's measure of the bank's leverage
increased to 586% in 2020 from 563% in 2019, one of
the highest leverage ratios of the MDBs Moody's rates. The
increase in leverage was driven by record-high disbursements of
€4.85 billion in 2020, as the bank responded to the
outbreak of the coronavirus by increasing lending significantly above
the €3.4 billion that had been originally planned for the
year. Aside from NIB's very strong asset quality and performance,
the bank's elevated leverage ratio continues to be balanced by NIB's
solid profitability which allows it to consistently accumulate retained
earnings that bolster its capital base and moderate leverage. Although
the bank continues to face challenges to its treasury income and overall
profitability from the low interest rate environment, NIB remains
consistently profitable.
SECOND DRIVER: NIB'S VERY STRONG LIQUIDITY AND FUNDING PROFILE
NIB's factor score for Moody's assessment of its liquidity
and funding remains very strong at "aa1". This reflects
NIB's solid track record of raising funding at favourable rates
in a diverse set of currencies and from a group of investors that is diversified
both by type and geography. These longstanding features of NIB's
credit profile remained essentially unaffected by the outbreak of the
coronavirus. To fund its increase in lending to tackle the impact
of the pandemic, NIB issued two so-called Covid Response
bonds denominated in euros and in Swedish kronor, which attracted
significant investor demand.
NIB's robust liquidity buffers remain another strength of its credit
profile. Moody's key measure of the bank's liquidity,
which measures discounted liquid assets against projected net outflows
over the subsequent 18-month period, stood at 114%
at the end of 2020 -- broadly in line with the median of Aaa-rated
MDBs -- and essentially unchanged from 2019. The bank's
own measure of its survival horizon stood at 418 days at end-2020,
up slightly from a year earlier, while NIB also comfortably meets
the key liquidity ratios of the Basel III Accords.
THIRD DRIVER: THE CONTINUED STRONG BACKING FOR NIB FROM THE BANK'S
VERY HIGHLY RATED NORDIC-BALTIC SHAREHOLDING GOVERNMENTS
Moody's assess the strength of member support for NIB as being "Very
High". This is above all based on NIB's very strong
average-weighted shareholder rating of "Aa1" --
the joint highest of all MDBs Moody's rates. Moreover,
Moody's upgraded the sovereign rating of Lithuania to A2 with a
stable outlook in February this year and the outlook for all eight shareholding
governments is currently stable, despite the impact of the pandemic.
Moody's assesses member states' willingness to support the
institution beyond their contractual obligations as being "Very
High", given the importance of NIB in supporting the Nordic-Baltic
governments' efforts to meet their economic and environmental policy
objectives. The bank's Board of Governors in March 2020 called
for the bank to "support member states' businesses to the
widest extent possible to overcome the crisis" leading to record
high loan disbursements in 2020. However, in order to bolster
NIB´s capital base in the wake of last years unplanned increase
in lending, the member states have decided to waive the paying of
dividends for 2020.
Contractual support in the form of callable capital remains relatively
limited for NIB compared to its Aaa-rated MDB peers. The
ratio of callable capital to total debt stood at 25.9% at
the end of 2020, compared to the Aaa median of 111%.
That said, NIB's callable capital ratio increased somewhat
in 2020 as guarantees previously provided under the special Project Investment
Loan facility were converted into callable capital as the facility was
abolished as part of a broader overhaul of NIB's statutes that entered
into force in July 2020.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NIB's
very strong asset quality and performance as well as its strong liquidity
and funding profile will be maintained and remain largely unaffected by
the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. We also expect that the
increase in leverage observed in recent years will moderate as the pace
of lending growth slows after a year of exceptionally high disbursements
in 2020 to tackle the economic impact of the pandemic. The stable
outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that NIB's highly
rated shareholding governments will maintain their strong backing of the
institution.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not material for NIB's rating. NIB's
mandate includes the promotion of environmental sustainability,
however, environmental risks to its development asset portfolio
are limited as Moody's does not generally see such risks as being
prominent in the Nordic-Baltic region where the portfolio is concentrated.
Social risks are generally not material for NIB's rating because
the Nordic-Baltic region is characterised by social and political
stability. However, Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
NIB's strong governance is a positive feature of the credit profile.
Governance risks are not material to its development asset portfolio given
its concentration in the Nordic-Baltic region, which is characterised
by a very strong institutional environment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Downward pressure on the ratings, which are at the highest level
on Moody's ratings scale, could result from a material weakening
in NIB's asset quality and performance, coupled with a significant
increase in leverage over several years, potentially reflecting
a combination of a big increase in lending and declining profitability
in the context of very low interest rates. A substantial weakening
in the bank's liquidity buffers and funding profile would similarly be
credit negative. A significant reduction in the strength of member
support, for example, because of downgrades of member states'
sovereign ratings or the withdrawal of a key member state, would
also exert downward pressure on NIB's ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Petter Bryman
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Sovereign
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454