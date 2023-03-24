Moody's affirms NORD/LB's A3 long-term deposit and issuer ratings; changes outlook to positive from stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms NORD/LB's A3 long-term deposit and issuer ratings; changes outlook to positive from stable

24 Mar 2023

Frankfurt am Main, March 24, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the ratings and rating assessments of Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ (NORD/LB) including the bank's A3 long-term senior unsecured debt, issuer and deposit ratings, and changed the outlook on these to positive from stable. Concurrently, the rating agency affirmed NORD/LB's ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and ba1 Adjusted BCA.

NORD/LB's Aa1 rated backed subordinate debt ratings that qualify for 'grandfathering' under the public law guarantee ('Geweahrtraegerhaftung') were unaffected by today's rating action.

Further, Moody's affirmed the ratings of NORD/LB's subsidiary NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. Covered Bond Bank (NORD/LB CBB) and changed the outlook on the long-term deposit and issuer ratings to positive from stable.

A full list of affected ratings and rating inputs can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

AFFIRMATION OF BASELINE CREDIT ASSESSMENT

The affirmation of NORD/LB's ba3 BCA reflects the bank's financial resilience after its recapitalization and loan book clean-up but also the lackluster progress in improving its profitability over the past years. The lack of progress in managing its cost base down, which is not offset by higher revenues, impairs the achievability of its 2024 targets and leaves some uncertainty with regards to future strategy and value proposition.

Since the launch of NORD/LB's transformation program in 2019 the bank managed to significantly de-risk its loan book by exiting the cyclical ship segment and other non-core segments and reducing its balance sheet as planned. The bank also managed to increase its capital buffers during that time, an important mitigant to a lending portfolio that remains mostly exposed to corporate clients. Moody's expects that a sustainable improvement in its profitability level will remain the key challenge for the bank, particularly amid economic uncertainty. NORD/LB has yet to establish a strong track record of profit generation and gaining traction in its cost management in order to successfully execute on its NORD/LB 2024 targets.    

AFFIRMATION OF RATINGS

The affirmation of NORD/LB's ratings reflects the affirmation of the ba3 BCA and ba1 Adjusted BCA, which incorporates two notches of affiliate support uplift from the BCA, assuming an unchanged high likelihood of cross-sector support from Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (S-Finanzgruppe, Corporate Family Rating Aa2 stable, BCA a2) in case of need.

Furthermore, the affirmation reflects the unchanged results of Moody's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis, which takes into account the severity of loss in resolution for NORD/LB's different liability classes, and which continues to result in three notches of rating uplift for senior unsecured debt and deposits, two notches of rating uplift for junior senior unsecured debt, and a one notch deduction from the bank's Adjusted BCA for the subordinate rating class, because of its high loss severity.

Finally, the affirmation incorporates an unchanged assumption of a moderate likelihood of sovereign government support for deposits and the senior unsecured rating class, resulting in one notch of rating uplift, and a low likelihood for junior senior unsecured debt and the subordinate rating class, resulting in no further rating uplift. The moderate support assumption for deposits and the senior unsecured rating class reflects NORD/LB's membership in the systemically important S-Finanzgruppe, while junior senior unsecured debt and the subordinate rating class do not benefit from government support because these instruments are designed to absorb losses in resolution.            

OUTLOOK CHANGE TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

The outlook change to positive reflects the rating agency's expectation that the bank will maintain its improved solvency and its solid funding and liquidity profile, while further strengthening profitability. Moody's also expects that NORD/LB maintains and further strengthens its banking franchise as it continues to transform into a leaner, more focused bank which is firmly entrenched into the German savings banks sector. If successfully implemented, the agency expects improving profitability over time.  

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NORD/LB's senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings could be upgraded following an upgrade of the bank's BCA. An upgrade of the BCA would be subject to evidence of further improvement in the level and stability of NORD/LB's profitability and execution of its strategy.

NORD/LB's junior senior unsecured debt and its subordinated debt ratings could also be upgraded in case the bank were to issue material volumes of capital instruments.

There is currently limited downward pressure on the bank's ratings. A downgrade of NORD/LB's ratings is likely if the bank's BCA or Adjusted BCA are downgraded, which could stem from a material negative deviation from the bank's transformation plan.

Furthermore, a downgrade of the bank's junior senior unsecured instruments could result from a reduction in the volume of junior senior unsecured debt or subordinated debt outstanding, such it results in a higher loss severity than currently anticipated.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Affirmations:

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....ST Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Affirmed A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment , Affirmed P-2(cr)

....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....Baseline Credit Assessment , Affirmed ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment , Affirmed ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency) , Affirmed (P)A3

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed Baa2

....Junior Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency) , Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed Ba2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed Ba2

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency) , Affirmed (P)Ba2

....Commercial Paper (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....Other Short Term (Local Currency) , Affirmed (P)P-2

Issuer: Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg GZ

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From Stable

..Affirmations:

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ)

Issuer: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft)

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Affirmations:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA (assumed by Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ)

....Junior Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed Baa2 (assumed by Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ)

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency) , Affirmed Ba2 (assumed by Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ)

Issuer: NORD/LB Luxembourg S.A. Covered Bond Bank

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Affirmations:

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....LT Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....LT Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....ST Bank Deposits (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....ST Bank Deposits (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Affirmed A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment , Affirmed P-2(cr)

....LT Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....LT Issuer Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3, outlook changed to POS from STA

....ST Issuer Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....ST Issuer Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....Baseline Credit Assessment , Affirmed ba3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment , Affirmed ba1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Local Currency) , Affirmed (P)A3

Issuer: Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ, New York Branch

Outlook: NOO

..Affirmations:

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed A3

....LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed A3

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

....LT Counterparty Risk Assessment , Affirmed A3(cr)

....ST Counterparty Risk Assessment , Affirmed P-2(cr)

....Commercial Paper (Local Currency) , Affirmed P-2

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Anna Stark
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com