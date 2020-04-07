Moody's affirms NagaCorp's B1 ratings; outlook changed to negative

Singapore, April 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the B1 corporate family rating
of NagaCorp Ltd.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B1 senior unsecured rating
of the company's US dollar bonds. The bonds are unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by the major operating subsidiaries of NagaCorp.
The outlook on all ratings is changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the expected weakening in NagaCorp's credit profile,
including its exposure to Cambodia, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Today's action reflects the impact on NagaCorp of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Moody's expects the temporary suspension of casinos at NagaWorld
from 1 April 2020, as announced by the company[1], will
have a material impact on NagaCorp's earnings. Gaming revenue
accounted for over 95% of revenue and EBITDA in 2019.
"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that
NagaCorp's earnings and credit metrics will weaken in 2020 with
the extent and pace of any subsequent recovery remaining uncertain for
now," says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and
Senior Credit Officer.
"Nonetheless, the rating affirmation reflects NagaCorp's
large leverage buffer to withstand the earnings decline and our expectation
that the company will scale back dividend payments and expansionary capital
spending to preserve liquidity," adds Poh.
As of 31 March 2020, NagaCorp had cash and deposits of around $473
million. Based on Moody's assumption that the company will
generate around $600 million of operating cash flows over the next
18 months, it will have sufficient liquidity to cover estimated
dividend payouts of around $500 million, maintenance capital
spending of around $100 million and repay its $300 million
senior unsecured notes maturing in May 2021.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
Moody's has also considered the following.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety.
NagaCorp's gaming business is also exposed to elevated social risks,
particularly around evolving demographic and societal trends that may
drive a change in demand away from traditional casino-style gaming.
These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's ability to adjust
capacity to suit market demand because there are no restrictions under
its casino license on operating hours or the number of gaming tables and
machines.
Moody's has also considered governance risk around the controlling
shareholder's concentrated ownership of NagaCorp. However,
this risk is partially balanced by the oversight exercised through the
board, which for the majority consists of independent directors,
and the demonstration of support by the controlling shareholder,
who has funded the company's expansion projects by injecting equity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative ratings outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could
return to stable if the casinos at NagaWorld reopen, supporting
a recovery of NagaCorp's earnings and credit metrics.
Moody's could downgrade NagaCorp's ratings if (1) Cambodia's sovereign
rating is downgraded; (2) the operating environment deteriorates,
resulting in protracted weakness in operating cash flow generation;
(3) the company fails to maintain its 100% ownership of Ariston
Sdn. Bhd, which holds its Cambodian casino license,
and 100% ownership of NagaWorld; (4) the company increases
its debt leverage, capital spending or shareholder returns,
such that adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 2.5x and adjusted retained
cash flow/debt falls below 20% over the next 12-18 months;
and (5) the company has insufficient cash to cover its short-term
debt obligations.
NagaCorp Ltd. was incorporated in the Cayman Islands in 2003 and
listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006. The company owns
and manages NagaWorld, the largest integrated casino and hotel complex
in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. NagaCorp was founded by Tan Sri
Dr. Chen Lip Keong, the company's chief executive officer
and largest shareholder with an approximate 70% stake as of 31
March 2020.
