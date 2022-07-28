Moody's affirms Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank's B2 deposit rating; outlook remains stable

Singapore, July 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed the B2 long-term bank deposit and issuer ratings of Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank), and the bank's b3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA.

The outlook on Nam A Bank's ratings remains stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the bank's credit fundamentals, though moderately improving, will remain weak compared with other rated peers in Vietnam.

A full list of affected ratings is included at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the bank's B2 rating and b3 BCA reflects its moderately improving, yet weak standalone credit profile. Asset risks remain while its capital is weak, a result of rapid loan growth and modest internal capital generation. The b3 BCA also considers the bank's weak profitability, which is constrained by high funding costs due to its small deposit franchise in Vietnam.

Nam A Bank's B2 long-term deposit and issuer ratings are one notch above its b3 BCA, reflecting Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of support from the Government of Vietnam (Ba3 positive) for the bank in times of need.

The bank's asset quality will moderately improve over the next 12-18 months if it resolves the outstanding Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) securities. The bank's problem loan ratio improved to 2.9% as of 31 March 2022 from 3.3% as of the end of 2020. Despite these improvements, Moody's expects asset risks to remain high given the bank's rapid 29.6% compound annual growth rate in loans over 2017-21, much higher than the banking system average.

Further, credit costs will remain elevated because the bank's provisioning coverage of 52% as of 31 March 2022 provides a thin buffer against loan losses.

Nam A Bank's capital has risen following recent capital injections. Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets increased to 6.9% as of 31 March 2022 from 5.2% as of the end of 2021. While Moody's expects Nam A Bank's profitability to be stable, the bank's rapid loan growth will outweigh internal capital generation and offset improvements to its capital over the next 12-18 months.

Nam A Bank's funding profile is constrained by its small deposit franchise. This is balanced by the bank's adequate liquidity, with liquid banking assets accounting for 29% of tangible banking assets as of 31 March 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Nam A Bank's ratings if the bank's standalone credit metrics improve to support a higher BCA. The BCA could be upgraded if the bank reduces its problem loan ratio to 2.0% or below, and improves the adjusted tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA), or TCE ratio to above 7.2% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the bank's ratings if its financial fundamentals deteriorate significantly such that it leads to a lower BCA. The BCA could be downgraded if its problem loan ratio increases to more than 4%, or its adjusted TCE ratio falls below 5% without a corresponding sustained improvement in asset quality and profitability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Nam A Bank) is headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and reported total assets of VND163 trillion ($6.95 billion) as of 31 March 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Nam A Commercial Joint Stock Bank

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed b3

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed B1(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed NP(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed B1

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Short-Term Issuer Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

.... Long-Term Issuer Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook remains stable

.... Short-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed NP

....Long-Term Bank Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed B2, Outlook remains stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Shirley Zeng

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Alka Anbarasu

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

71 Robinson Road #05-01/02

Singapore, 068895

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

