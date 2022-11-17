Moody's affirms Nan Fung's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Nan Fung International Holdings Limited's (Nan Fung) Baa3 issuer rating.

At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the following ratings on the below instruments, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Nan Fung:

(1) the Baa3 backed senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued by Nan Fung Treasury (III) Limited and Nan Fung Treasury Limited, and

(2) the provisional (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured rating on Nan Fung Treasury Limited's medium-term note program.

The outlook remains stable.

"The ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that Nan Fung's capital structure will remain healthy and its recurring rental income will grow, which will mitigate the expected lumpiness and decline in property sale earnings as its land bank decreases. The affirmation also considers the company's ability to maintain ample financial and liquidity buffers," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 ratings mainly reflect Nan Fung's established track record in the property market in Hong Kong SAR, China, sizable recurring income stream and healthy capital structure. In particular, the company's sizable recurring income from its investment properties and financial portfolio provides operating stability and mitigates the volatility in its property development business.

The ratings also consider the company's excellent liquidity and financial flexibility, underpinned by its sizable cash balance of HKD15.2 billion and financial investment portfolio of around HKD32 billion as of 31 March 2022. Such liquidity sources exceed its reported debt of HKD38 billion.

These strengths are counterbalanced by the company's small scale, exposure to economic cycles, and the lumpiness of its property sales, because of its small land bank compared with other similarly-rated property developers in Hong Kong and China.

Moody's expects Nan Fung's consolidated adjusted EBIT to increase to about HKD7.0 billion in fiscal 2023 ending March 2023, from HKD5.2 billion in fiscal 2022, and subsequently decrease to HKD4.6 billion in fiscal 2024. This fluctuation reflects less property sales recognition as the company completes two residential projects -- LP6 and LP10 -- without replenishing its large-scale land bank.

Moody's expects Nan Fung's adjusted recurring income to slightly decrease to around HKD3.0 billion-HKD3.3 billion annually in fiscal 2023 and 2024 from HKD3.4 billion in fiscal 2022. An increase in rental income, boosted by its recently refurbished London property and new earnings contributions from properties in Boston, will offset the weaker income from its financial investment portfolio.

Given this and higher average borrowing costs, the company's adjusted recurring income/interest coverage will decline to around 2.2x-2.5x over the next 12-18 months from 2.8x in fiscal 2022.

Moody's also expects Nan Fung's adjusted debt/total capitalization (before the pro rata share of debt from its joint ventures (JVs)) to decline to 22%-23% over the next 12-18 months from 26% as of 31 March 2022, underpinned by debt reduction. These ratios support the company's Baa3 ratings.

On the other hand, Nan Fung's adjusted debt/EBITDA (before the pro rata share of debt from its JVs) will decline to 5.2x in fiscal 2023 from 7.7x in fiscal 2022, before rising to 7.7x in fiscal 2024 when there is less property sales recognition. Although this ratio is weak for the Baa3 rating, the company's large cash and financial investments mitigate this concern.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a neutral to low impact on Nan Fung's credit rating. The company has moderately negative credit exposure to environmental and social risks because of its high reliance on natural capital, as well as its exposure to physical climate, carbon transition risks, customer relations and responsible production risks. Its good governance practices mitigate the effect of these risks on the company's credit rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely over the next 1-2 years, given Nan Fung's small scale. Moody's could upgrade the ratings over time if the company (1) significantly increases its business scale; (2) generates higher recurring revenue from its investment property portfolio; and (3) maintains a sizeable liquidity buffer via cash and its financial investment portfolio on a sustained basis. Credit metrics that Moody's would consider for an upgrade include adjusted debt/total capitalization (before the pro rata consolidation of JVs) below 20% and recurring income coverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Nan Fung undertakes aggressive expansion that departs from its existing business strategy and results in an increase in debt leverage; (2) it records a material decline in its cash position or financial investment portfolio, or both; or (3) its revenue and earnings remain depressed because of a structural decline in its development revenue amid a depletion of its land bank, with insufficient growth in its recurring income to offset such weakening.

Credit metrics Moody's would consider for a downgrade include debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/total capitalization, above 30%-33% (before the pro rata consolidation of JVs) and recurring income coverage of interest below 1.5x on a sustained basis.

The senior unsecured ratings on the perpetual securities issued by Nan Fung Treasury (III) Limited could be lowered — relative to Nan Fung's issuer rating — if debt with deferral features becomes a substantial portion of its capital structure, or if Moody's believes that Nan Fung will likely defer many payments in advance of default.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding and Property Development published in October 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/394515. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nan Fung International Holdings Limited is an established property developer based in Hong Kong, with property projects in the city and China. In addition to its own developments, it has joint ventures with major developers in Hong Kong. The company has a sizable financial investment portfolio that provides the group with a good liquidity buffer.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephanie Lau

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

