Moody's affirms Nanjing Pukou's rating, changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the rating outlook to positive from stable on Nanjing Pukou Economic Development Co., Ltd. (Nanjing Pukou).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Nanjing Pukou's Ba2 corporate family rating.

"The change in outlook to positive reflects improving trends in the Pukou district government's propensity to support Nanjing Pukou given the company's increasing strategic importance to Pukou district. We expect this trend will continue and likely drive the company's corporate family rating to a higher level over the next 12 months," says Ying Wang, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Nanjing Pukou's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) is based on the Pukou district government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa3 and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Pukou district government's propensity to support, resulting in a two-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Nanjing Pukou is the sole developer of public infrastructure and primary land development in the Pukou Economic Development Zone (the Development Zone), which accounts for over 80% of the Pukou district's GDP. The Development Zone is an important hub for key industries such as integrated circuits (IC), semiconductors, new energy vehicles and advanced manufacturing. In particular, the IC industry has developed rapidly in the Development Zone, which now accounts for a quarter of all IC companies and one-third of IC industry revenue in Nanjing city.

As the Development Zone continues its material contribution to Pukou district's economic development and industrial upgrade especially in the highly strategic IC industry, Nanjing Pukou's strategic importance will also be elevated. This is because the company is the sole platform in the Development Zone to undertake government-mandated primary land development and public infrastructure projects such as transportation hub and IC industrial parks, which are critical to supporting industrial development and attracting new investments to the Development Zone.

Moody's assessment of the Pukou district government's GCS score reflects Pukou's status as a district-level area, one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments in China (A1 stable); and its relatively high state-owned enterprise (SOE) related contingent liability risks.

The Ba2 CFR also reflects the Pukou district government's propensity to support Nanjing Pukou, which is based on (1) the Pukou district government's full ownership of Nanjing Pukou; (2) the company's status as the sole platform to provide essential public services, including primary land development and infrastructure construction, in the Pukou Economic Development Zone; and (3) its good access to funding with low reliance on nonstandard financing.

However, the two-notch downward adjustment from Pukou district government's GCS score mainly reflects Nanjing Pukou's fast debt growth in public-policy projects relative to government payments, and the contingent risk related to the external guarantees owed by other SOEs in the Pukou district.

Given Nanjing Pukou's strategic importance, Moody's expects that Nanjing Pukou will continue to receive government cash payments, mainly in the form of payments for primary land and infrastructure development projects, operating subsidies and capital injections, to support its substantial public project investments in the Development Zone. Between 2018 and 2021, Nanjing Pukou received around RMB12 billion of government cash payments, which were sufficient to cover around 30% of its investment and working capital needs. However, these government cash payments are subject to volatility in public land sales.

Moody's forecasts Nanjing Pukou's capital spending will be around RMB10 billion every year in 2022-24, which will continue to be partly supported by government payments and partly funded by debt. As such, Moody's expects the company's debt to grow around 10% annually over the next two years.

Moody's considers that Nanjing Pukou has good access to funding as reflected in the company's low reliance on nonstandard financing. The company is a frequent issuer in the onshore bond market and has established relationships with major state-owned banks. The company benefited from bond investors' increasing preference to invest in bonds from local government financing vehicle (LGFV) issuers in well-developed provinces, thus attracting low funding costs in the onshore bond market. In the first half of 2022, it issued a RMB800 million 3-year medium-term note (MTN) in the onshore market at 3.6% p.a.

Moreover, the company has made significant efforts to manage its contingent risk exposure in recent years. Moody's expects that the company's external guarantees and third-party lending will amount to around 20%-25% of total equity by the end of 2022, which is materially lower than 58% as of the end of 2019.

Nanjing Pukou's rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Nanjing Pukou has neutral to low environmental risk, alongside highly negative social risk and moderately negative governance risk. The likely government support can partially, but not fully, offset the effect of these considerations on the rating.

The company has neutral to low environmental risk, mainly reflecting its low exposure to physical climate risks in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its urban infrastructure assets.

The company's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most LGFVs and relates to demographic and societal trends. The company invests in urban construction projects as it implements public policy initiatives mandated by the Pukou district government. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Pukou district government's propensity to support the company.

The company's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, and management credibility and track record – in particular its moderate debt growth to support its investments, and its fair government payment mechanism.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Pukou district government's capacity to support strengthens, which could result from a material strengthening in the Pukou district's economic or financial profile, or the government's ability to coordinate timely support, or Nanjing Pukou's characteristics change in a way that cause the Pukou district government's propensity to support to increase, such as through (1) an elevation of its strategic importance to Pukou district's economic and social development with sustainable government support over economic cycles; or (2) an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt servicing needs.

A downgrade is unlikely given the positive outlook. However, the outlook could return to stable if the abovementioned positive credit trends reverse. For example, if (1) the company's strategic importance in the Development Zone declines; or (2) it materially increases its contingent risk exposure related to external guarantees and third-party lending from current levels; or (3) its debt and leverage rapidly increase without corresponding government payments and this increases its reliance on high cost financing, including debt borrowings from nonstandard financing channels; or (4) it aggressively expands its commercial businesses and the risks from its commercial businesses increase.

Because Nanjing Pukou's rating is based on Pukou district government's GCS score, the rating could also be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded, or (2) if the Pukou district government's capacity to support weakens, which could be a result of a material weakening in Pukou district's economic or financial profile, or (3) the government's ability to coordinate timely support. Changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit governments from supporting LGFVs will also affect the rating.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nanjing Pukou Economic Development Co., Ltd. (Nanjing Pukou) is the sole platform mandated by the Pukou district government to undertake primary land development and infrastructure projects in the Pukou Economic Development Zone. Apart from executing government-mandated projects, it also has commercial businesses such as financial investments, property services and manufacturing facilities.

Nanjing Pukou is 100% owned and supervised by the Administrative Committee of the Development Zone, a representative institution of the Pukou district government in the city of Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province. As of September 2022, Nanjing Pukou reported total assets of RMB89.3 billion and total revenue of RMB935 million.

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Ying Wang

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

