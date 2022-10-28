Moody's affirms Nanyang Commercial Bank's ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, October 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.'s foreign currency and local currency deposit ratings at A3/P-2.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at baa2, Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRRs) at A2/P-1 and Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment at A2(cr)/P-1(cr). Moody's has affirmed the bank's subordinated debt ratings at Baa2(hyb) and pref. stock non-cumulative rating at Ba2(hyb).

At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook on the bank's long-term deposit ratings to negative from stable.

A list of all affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to negative from stable follows the rating action on Nanyang Commercial Bank's ultimate parent, China Cinda Asset Management Co., Ltd. (Cinda AMC, A3 negative) on 28 October 2022, where Moody's revised Cinda AMC's outlook to negative from stable. For details of that rating action, please see the press release https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-China-Cinda-AMCs-and-China-Orient-AMCs-A3P--PR_469799.

The negative outlook on Nanyang Commercial Bank's long-term deposit ratings reflects Moody's view that any deterioration in credit worthiness of Cinda AMC resulting in its ratings downgrade will have an implication to Nanyang Commercial Bank's deposit ratings because Moody's government support assumptions for Nanyang Commercial Bank will require re-assessment.

The affirmation of the bank's deposit ratings and BCA considers the bank's adequate funding profile and good liquidity, offset by the bank's moderate capitalization and profitability. It also reflects Moody's view that the bank faces asset quality and profitability challenges from its sizable exposure to mainland China and the mainland property sector.

Nanyang Commercial Bank's asset quality has weakened since 2021 because some of its borrowers were hit by the pandemic and the challenging economic conditions in Hong Kong SAR, China and mainland China. The bank has tightened underwriting policies and exited some risky borrowers during the recent two years, which mitigate the asset risk. That said, Moody's expects the bank's asset quality to be weighed down by its sizable exposure to mainland China, which accounted for around 31% of its gross loans after a risk transfer at the end of June 2022. The bank also has a sizable exposure to the mainland property sector.

Moody's expects Nanyang Commercial Bank's capitalization to remain broadly stable over the next 12-18 months, as the bank's loan growth slows to mid-single-digit percentage level in 2022-23. The bank's capitalization is moderate, constrained by its relatively high loan growth in the past, compared to its moderate internal capital generation capability.

Nanyang Commercial Bank's profitability is moderate compared to rated Hong Kong banks. Moody's expects Nanyang Commercial Bank to benefit less from rising interest rates than its peers given the bank's weaker deposit franchise and its reliance on time deposits that will be repricing higher as rates rise. In addition, the bank's profitability will be weighed down by elevated credit costs due to the asset quality pressure.

The bank maintains an adequate funding profile and good liquidity. The bank is mostly deposit funded, but has a higher reliance on corporate deposits, partly due to its relatively small deposit franchise locally. The bank holds ample liquid assets, which mostly consist of cash, interbank assets and highly liquid investment securities. Its liquidity coverage ratio was 144% for the second quarter of 2022.

Nanyang Commercial Bank's A3 deposit ratings incorporate its baa2 BCA. Moody's does not incorporate affiliate support for Nanyang Commercial Bank. The bank receives a very high level of support from its ultimate parent, Cinda AMC, given the bank's strategic importance to the group. However, the parent's intrinsic ability to provide support to Nanyang Commercial Bank is limited because its standalone BCA is lower than Nanyang Commercial Bank's baa2 BCA. The bank's Adjusted BCA is therefore the same as its baa2 BCA.

Moody's applies an Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) approach to analyze Nanyang Commercial Bank's unconsolidated liabilities because the bank is incorporated in Hong Kong, which Moody's considers to be under an operational resolution regime. Moody's LGF analysis indicates a low loss given failure for deposits, resulting in a one-notch uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA because of the loss absorption provided by capital instruments, and the volume of deposits and senior unsecured debt. For the bank's other junior securities, Moody's LGF analysis shows a moderate loss given failure for subordinated debt given the modest volume of junior debt and the limited protection from more subordinated instruments and residual equity, resulting in no uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA; Moody's LGF analysis shows a high loss given failure for preference shares given the limited protection from residual equity, resulting in three notches downward adjustment from the bank's Adjusted BCA.

Moody's currently incorporates a one-notch uplift in Nanyang Commercial Bank's deposit ratings based on the rating agency's assessment of a moderate level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable), which would flow through Cinda AMC and China Cinda (HK) Holdings Company Limited (Cinda HK, Baa1 negative), in times of need. This assumption was based on Nanyang Commercial Bank's strategic importance to Cinda AMC and 100% indirect ownership by Cinda AMC through Cinda HK.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook on Nanyang Commercial Bank's deposit ratings, they are unlikely to be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could revise the outlook on Nanyang Commercial Bank's deposit ratings back to stable from negative if (1) Cinda AMC's credit worthiness remains stable with Moody's revising Cinda AMC's outlook back to stable from negative; (2) there is no significant changes to the strategic importance of Nanyang Commercial Bank to Cinda AMC; and (3) Moody's assesses that the bank will continue to benefit from a moderate level of indirect support from the Government of China through its parent.

Moody's could raise Nanyang Commercial Bank's BCA if (1) operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China improve; (2) the bank maintains good asset quality, effective risk controls and sound underwriting in its mainland lending; and (3) it maintains strong capitalization, with its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWA) remaining above 15% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade Nanyang Commercial Bank's deposit ratings if (1) Moody's downgrades Cinda AMC's long-term issuer ratings, (2) Nanyang Commercial Bank's strategic importance to Cinda AMC weakens significantly, (3) Moody's lowers Nanyang Commercial Bank's BCA, or (4) the subordination of the bank's subordinated debts and preference shares decreases, leading to a higher loss given failure for the bank's deposits.

Moody's could lower the bank's BCA if operating conditions in Hong Kong and mainland China deteriorate significantly, leading to a substantial worsening in the bank's asset quality and profitability, with impaired loans exceeding 3.0% of gross loans and net income/tangible assets remaining below 0.5%; and capital adequacy weakens, with its TCE/RWA falling below 11% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd. reported total assets of HKD538.6 billion as of the end of June 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS AND ASSESSMENTS

..Issuer: Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd.

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa2

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A2(cr)

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... Long-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A2

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... Long-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed A3, Outlook Changed To Negative From Stable

.... Short-term Bank Deposit Rating (Foreign and Local Currency), Affirmed P-2

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba2 (hyb)

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Huan Helen Zhang

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

