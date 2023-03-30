Moody's affirms Naranjal/Litoral's rating, outlook changed to positive

New York, March 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa3 senior secured rating of Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 1's (Naranjal/Litoral) and the Ba2 subordinate rating of Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 2's (Naranjal/Litoral). The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 1

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

..Issuer: Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 2

....Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 1's Baa3 senior secured rating reflects the project's long-term, fixed-price power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Administración Nacional de Usinas y Trasmisiones Eléctricas (UTE), Uruguay's government-owned electricity company. The Government of Uruguay (Baa2 stable) acts as a guarantor of UTE's obligations. The PPAs do not require minimum production levels and include compensation provisions for curtailment and defined termination payments. Naranjal/Litoral's senior secured notes benefit from standard project finance creditor protections, including a first lien on assets, well-defined cash flow waterfalls, limitations in incurring additional debt and debt distribution tests. Moreover, creditors benefit from additional liquidity embedded in the structure in the form of a senior debt service reserve account sized to 12 months of debt service, an advantage over its local peers.

Naranjal/Litoral Uruguay Issuer 2's Ba2 subordinated debt rating considers the lower ranking of these notes in the waterfall schedule and the second lien on the project's assets. It also incorporates the existence of a distribution test that could stop debt service on the subordinated notes should the senior debt service coverage ratio (SDSCR) in any year be below 1.20 times. While the existence of a twelve month debt service reserve account mitigates default risk, the two notch difference in the ratings between the senior and the subordinated notes reflect this potential restriction on cash flows for the subordinated debt.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's view that the project's cash generation profile is benefiting from the inflation pass through on tariffs and solid energy production levels leading to higher than anticipated debt service coverage ratios. The SDSCR reached 1.50x in 2022. Moody's updated projections indicate an average SDSCR potentially above 1.40x for the remaining life of the notes, against 1.26x in the initial projections.

Signed in 2017, the PPA with UTE established a remuneration of $85.36 per megawatt hour generated, annually adjusted by the US Producer Price Index for Finished Goods. Moody's initial projections took into account PPA prices at $97.08/MWh for 2023, but high inflation rates in 2021 and 2022 have pushed the PPA prices to $112.46/MWh for this year. At the same time, the accumulated operating cost increases have been lower than the inflation adjustments on the PPA, supporting higher operating margins since the project started operations in 2017. The operation and maintenance service agreement provides for fixed costs with a 2% annual step up rate through 2027. After that, there is some degree of uncertainty on the project's cash flow.

In terms of production, both farms have recovered from the initial operating difficulties observed during 2018-2019. In late 2019, both plants concluded a maintenance recovery plan to enhance production levels, which resolved initial underperformance of the ramp up. As a result, production has been at or above the P90 since 2020. Going forward, Moody's ratings base case assumes a P90 production with equipment degradation varying from 0.5% to 1%.

On 11 October 2022, Actis announced that it had sold 100% of Atlas, the project's sponsor, to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). We view the acquisition as credit positive because of GIP's sponsorship profile and track record as an equity investment fund. GIP holds about $84 billion of assets under management, including a significant portfolio of assets in the infrastructure and energy sectors. Despite the change in ownership, financial policy that balances creditors' and shareholders' interests to remain unchanged, as per the debt documentation. We assume the management team will remain in place ensuring the continuity of the company's commercial, operational and financial strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A continuation of strong cash generation driven by both adequate operating performance and supportive contractual structure resulting in SDSCR continuously above 1.40x would underpin a higher rating. The credit quality of the Uruguayan government, as the owner of the off-taker (UTE) and guarantor of the payments under the PPA, would also be an important rating consideration.

The positive outlook signals that a rating downgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, an unforeseen reduction in cash flow or operational problems that lead to an SDSCR below 1.2x for an extended period could exert downward pressure on the rating. Additionally, given the linkages with the credit quality of the Government of Uruguay, a downgrade of the sovereign rating could also lead to a downgrade of the project's ratings.

COMPANY PROFILE

The issuers of the notes Naranjal/Litoral Issuer 1 and Naranjal/Litoral Issuer 2 are two special purpose vehicles, established solely for the purpose of issuing the senior and subordinated B Notes to fund the senior B loan participation and the subordinated B loan participation, per the participation agreement with the Inter-American Investment Corporation ("IDB Invest"), the lender of record. The proceeds from the notes were provided by IDB Invest to Colidim S.A. and Jolipark S.A., the borrowers, which are wholly owned by Global Infrastructure Partners.

