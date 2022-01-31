Moody's affirms Nasdaq's Baa2 rating; revises outlook to positive

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Nasdaq, Inc.'s (Nasdaq) Baa2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 short-term commercial paper rating. At the same time, Moody's revised Nasdaq's outlook to positive from stable.

Rating actions:

Issuer: Nasdaq, Inc.

.Issuer Rating, Affirmed at Baa2

.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Rating, Affirmed at Baa2

.Senior Unsecured Shelf Rating, Affirmed at (P)Baa2

.Commercial Paper Rating, Affirmed at Prime-2

Outlook actions:

Issuer: Nasdaq Inc.

.Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook revision to positive reflects Moody's expectation that continued growth in Nasdaq's non-trading businesses over the medium term could continue to enhance the durability of its overall business. It also reflects Moody's expectation for debt leverage to be managed within historical ranges.

The outlook revision to positive follows Nasdaq's good performance in 2021, a year in which it exhibited solid organic revenue growth stemming from strength across most of its business segments, and modestly expanding profit margins. Furthermore, while future transactional revenue trends are inherently uncertain, Moody's believes that Nasdaq's non-trading revenues could continue to exhibit good growth over the next 12 to 18 months, in-line with management's public medium-term guidance. This growth would aid in Nasdaq's continued, credit positive evolution toward a less trading-centric and more diverse business model, with a greater pool of more durable recurring revenue streams. In Moody's view, as the underlying non-trading businesses scale and become more important profit contributors, Nasdaq's overall creditworthiness may also improve, supporting a smaller rating differential between Nasdaq and higher-rated exchange-operator peers.

Nasdaq's debt to EBITDA has continued to moderate following a peak in leverage coinciding with the company's Verafin acquisition which closed in February 2021. While Nasdaq's current 3.2x debt leverage may moderate further over the next 12 to 18 months, over the longer term, Moody's expects Nasdaq to generally operate within historical leverage ranges (roughly 2.5x to 3.5x debt to EBITDA), even though it does not have a specific quantitative target leverage metric. However, Nasdaq will likely continue to be acquisitive and could exceed the upper bound of this range temporarily from time to time. Moody's does not view this strategy as a barrier to a higher rating, as long as the company deleverages on a timely basis following any debt-financed transaction, as it has done in the past, and new acquisitions do not introduce any other significant unanticipated risks. Moody's also notes the strength of Nasdaq's interest coverage (about 14x in 2021) which mitigates elevated debt leverage.

Nasdaq's Baa2 ratings are supported by its diverse business activities, significant level of revenues generated by non-trading businesses that are recurring in nature, high level of profitability and solid market position in its core market-oriented activities such as US equities and options exchange trading and equity listings.

Nasdaq's ratings are constrained by its elevated leverage versus many higher rated peers and its acquisitive strategy which often leads to temporary surges in leverage. However, these surges have historically been relatively short-lived as debt balances have been managed down or earnings have grown, resulting in deleveraging. Furthermore, Moody's said that Nasdaq's more-recent acquisitions have been successful, as demonstrated by the post-acquisition organic growth of acquired businesses, and have resulted in diversification benefits that ease Nasdaq's reliance on any particular business segment. Verafin, Nasdaq's latest acquisition, has continued to grow strongly (Verafin has had an organic compound annual growth rate above 30% from 2017 through 2021), producing $147 million in revenues in 2021 versus Nasdaq's expectation of at least $140 million at the time of the acquisition.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Nasdaq's long-term ratings could be upgraded if it: 1) continues to execute on its organic growth targets for its non-trading businesses, further increasing its recurring revenue base; 2) maintains a continued high level of profitability and low level of volatility in its margins; 3) keeps key leverage, cash flow and interest coverage metrics within historical norms while maintaining financial discipline when financing any acquisitions; 4) does not pursue acquisitions that would materially increase the overall risk profile of the business.

Nasdaq's long-term and short-term ratings could be downgraded if Nasdaq: 1) demonstrates notably looser financial policy around leverage than has been observed historically; 2) generates consistently weaker earnings with less stable profitability metrics; 3) has a material operational failure that damages the company's franchise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

