Moody's affirms Nasdaq's Baa2 rating; revises outlook to positive

New York, January 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
Nasdaq, Inc.'s (Nasdaq) Baa2 long-term issuer
and senior unsecured ratings and Prime-2 short-term commercial
paper rating. At the same time, Moody's revised Nasdaq's
outlook to positive from stable.
Rating actions:
Issuer: Nasdaq, Inc.
.Issuer Rating, Affirmed at Baa2
.Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture Rating,
Affirmed at Baa2
.Senior Unsecured Shelf Rating, Affirmed at (P)Baa2
.Commercial Paper Rating, Affirmed at Prime-2
Outlook actions:
Issuer: Nasdaq Inc.
.Outlook, Changed to Positive from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook revision to positive reflects Moody's expectation that
continued growth in Nasdaq's non-trading businesses over
the medium term could continue to enhance the durability of its overall
business. It also reflects Moody's expectation for debt leverage
to be managed within historical ranges.
The outlook revision to positive follows Nasdaq's good performance
in 2021, a year in which it exhibited solid organic revenue growth
stemming from strength across most of its business segments, and
modestly expanding profit margins. Furthermore, while future
transactional revenue trends are inherently uncertain, Moody's
believes that Nasdaq's non-trading revenues could continue
to exhibit good growth over the next 12 to 18 months, in-line
with management's public medium-term guidance. This
growth would aid in Nasdaq's continued, credit positive evolution
toward a less trading-centric and more diverse business model,
with a greater pool of more durable recurring revenue streams.
In Moody's view, as the underlying non-trading businesses
scale and become more important profit contributors, Nasdaq's
overall creditworthiness may also improve, supporting a smaller
rating differential between Nasdaq and higher-rated exchange-operator
peers.
Nasdaq's debt to EBITDA has continued to moderate following a peak
in leverage coinciding with the company's Verafin acquisition which
closed in February 2021. While Nasdaq's current 3.2x
debt leverage may moderate further over the next 12 to 18 months,
over the longer term, Moody's expects Nasdaq to generally
operate within historical leverage ranges (roughly 2.5x to 3.5x
debt to EBITDA), even though it does not have a specific quantitative
target leverage metric. However, Nasdaq will likely continue
to be acquisitive and could exceed the upper bound of this range temporarily
from time to time. Moody's does not view this strategy as
a barrier to a higher rating, as long as the company deleverages
on a timely basis following any debt-financed transaction,
as it has done in the past, and new acquisitions do not introduce
any other significant unanticipated risks. Moody's also notes
the strength of Nasdaq's interest coverage (about 14x in 2021) which
mitigates elevated debt leverage.
Nasdaq's Baa2 ratings are supported by its diverse business activities,
significant level of revenues generated by non-trading businesses
that are recurring in nature, high level of profitability and solid
market position in its core market-oriented activities such as
US equities and options exchange trading and equity listings.
Nasdaq's ratings are constrained by its elevated leverage versus
many higher rated peers and its acquisitive strategy which often leads
to temporary surges in leverage. However, these surges have
historically been relatively short-lived as debt balances have
been managed down or earnings have grown, resulting in deleveraging.
Furthermore, Moody's said that Nasdaq's more-recent
acquisitions have been successful, as demonstrated by the post-acquisition
organic growth of acquired businesses, and have resulted in diversification
benefits that ease Nasdaq's reliance on any particular business
segment. Verafin, Nasdaq's latest acquisition,
has continued to grow strongly (Verafin has had an organic compound annual
growth rate above 30% from 2017 through 2021), producing
$147 million in revenues in 2021 versus Nasdaq's expectation
of at least $140 million at the time of the acquisition.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Nasdaq's long-term ratings could be upgraded if it:
1) continues to execute on its organic growth targets for its non-trading
businesses, further increasing its recurring revenue base;
2) maintains a continued high level of profitability and low level of
volatility in its margins; 3) keeps key leverage, cash flow
and interest coverage metrics within historical norms while maintaining
financial discipline when financing any acquisitions; 4) does not
pursue acquisitions that would materially increase the overall risk profile
of the business.
Nasdaq's long-term and short-term ratings could be
downgraded if Nasdaq: 1) demonstrates notably looser financial policy
around leverage than has been observed historically; 2) generates
consistently weaker earnings with less stable profitability metrics;
3) has a material operational failure that damages the company's
franchise.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Service Providers Methodology published in November 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187116.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
