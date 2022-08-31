Moody's affirms National Academy of Sciences' (DC) Aa3; outlook stable

New York, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 ratings on National Academy of Sciences' (NAS) (DC) Series 2008A and Series 2009A Variable Rate Revenue Bonds, issued through the District of Columbia (DC). NAS recorded $146 million of outstanding debt at fiscal year-end December 31, 2021. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of NAS' underlying Aa3 rating reflects its excellent brand and strategic positioning stemming from its leading market position and national presence as a premier research advisor on national science, medicine, engineering, and technology issues, with established ties to the federal government. NAS benefits from its large scale, with fiscal 2021 operating revenue of $342 million, $1.5 billion in total cash and investments, and sound wealth relative to operations and debt. Roughly 40% of total wealth is attributable to the Gulf Research Program assets, which will be fully allocated for designated activities through 2043. Consistently solid operating results, demonstrated by the fiscal 2021 EBIDA margin of 14.0% and 7.8x debt service coverage, underpin very good financial stewardship. Credit challenges include the academy's high reliance on sponsored research funding and economically sensitive investment income. Though most research funding originates with federal agencies, the competitive research funding environment elevates risks around future award activity. Monthly liquidity remains modest relative to operations. Debt structure risks, including bank agreement terms, swap exposure and modest liquidity to demand debt are addressed in part by able treasury management and no additional debt plans.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects expectations that the academy will continue to generate solid operating performance, manageable financial leverage, and sound debt service coverage. The outlook anticipates some years of increased grant making from the Gulf Research Program which could impact Moody's adjusted operating results which include a 5% endowment spending rate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant growth in total cash and investments outside of the Gulf Research Program

- Material gains in unrestricted liquidity relative to expenses

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction in grant support absent offsetting expense reductions - Sustained decline in unrestricted financial resources

LEGAL SECURITY

The repayment obligation is a general obligation of NAS Title Holding, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of NAS set up to hold title to real property, lease property to NAS and finance property on behalf of NAS. NAS has agreed to pay all of the obligations of the LLC under a sub-lease agreement in place while related debt is outstanding. An Intercreditor agreement adds a secured interest in certain gross revenues for the benefit of the bondholders.

PROFILE

The National Academy of Sciences is a non-governmental nonprofit which was established in 1863 by an Act of Congress to advise the nation on issues related to science and technology. Since then, the academy has expanded to include the National Academy of Engineering (established 1964) and the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine, established 1970). NAS membership is recognized within the scientific community as a high honor. The academy's activities include analysis of issues, advising on public policy research, education, and outreach. The academy's headquarters are in Washington, D.C., with two primary locations at the Keck Center and its historic Constitution Avenue building. For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the academy recorded $342 million in Moody's adjusted operating revenue.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Nonprofit Organizations (Other Than Healthcare and Higher Education) published in May 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/61538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

