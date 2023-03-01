Moody's affirms National Bank of Kuwait's A1/P-1 deposit ratings; stable outlook

Limassol, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P.'s (NBK) long-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings at A1, following the affirmation of the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA at a3. Moody's has also affirmed the bank's short-term local and foreign currency bank deposit ratings at P-1. The outlook on NBK's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In affirming the bank's BCA, Moody's acknowledges the consistent strength of the bank's financial profile through different economic cycles, supported by a long track record of strong earnings, a dominant franchise in Kuwait and a well-established participation in the credit market in the wider GCC region. The bank's profitability benefits from its strong lending market share in Kuwait (around 36% on a consolidated basis as of September 2022), with a credit portfolio broadly diversified among individuals and companies, which has supported steady recurring earnings generation even during difficult economic conditions. The bank's large share of around a third of low-cost current and savings account deposits in the system, also provides NBK with stable access to core funding, another credit strength.

The affirmation of NBK's standalone credit profile also incorporates Moody's view that the bank's asset quality will remain strong, in line with its long track record of maintaining non-performing loans (NPLs) to gross loans below 3%, with its December 2022 ratio at 1.4%. However, the bank's high levels of reserves for loan losses and prudent risk appetite will likely mitigate rising credit risks, protecting the bank's capital position. In December 2022, loan loss reserves covered approximately 3.8% of gross loans and 267% of NPLs.

While the bank's profitability will likely be impacted from higher provisions due to weaker economic activity in 2023, in line with other banks in the GCC, NBK will continue to report robust earnings benefiting from higher lending rates, strong fee income generation and a moderate cost base, which will allow the bank to continue its internal capital generation. NBK's 2022 financial performance was strong, with net profits increasing about 40% resulting in a net income of approximately 1.5% of tangible assets (up from 1.1% in 2021).

NBK maintains healthy capital adequacy, as measured by its regulatory capital metrics and tangible common equity (TCE) as a percentage of risk weighted assets (RWA), despite a modest decline in recent years mainly due to high loan growth in conventional and islamic financing. Moody's core measure of capital, TCE/RWAs, was 12.1% at end-2022, while its leverage ratio was a high 9.4%, indicating the bank's good loss absorbing capacity.

The affirmation of NBK group's deposit ratings (A1/P-1) and senior unsecured debt rating (A1) takes into consideration its BCA of a3 and two notches of rating uplift stemming from Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Kuwait (A1 stable), in case of need. This is driven by the bank's systemic importance and the government's guarantee for all bank deposits in the system.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the long-term bank deposit ratings acknowledges NBK's capacity to manage risks in its respective markets and its solid track record of generating pre-provision earnings, despite potential challenges in 2023-24 because of a weaker macroeconomic environment. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's view that the bank's capital levels will stabilize and any deterioration in asset quality will be modest, while it also takes into account the stable outlook on the Government of Kuwait issuer rating (A1).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

There is limited scope for upgrading NBK's deposit ratings given they are in line with the sovereign rating of Government of Kuwait. Over time, NBK's standalone BCA could be upgraded if the bank significantly enhances its regional and global franchise and develops cross-border synergies, boosting profitability without substantially increasing risks. In addition, improvement of domestic operating conditions, combined with reducing balance-sheet concentrations, maintaining strong asset quality and substantial increase in capital are also factors that would exert positive pressure on its BCA.

NBK's ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant deterioration in the domestic operating conditions in Kuwait, as captured in Moody's Macro Profile for the country. Asset-quality deterioration, beyond the bank's historical through-the-cycle performance, arising either from its regional exposures or from the weakening credit profile of its large domestic customers, could also exert downward rating pressure. Moreover, a significant deterioration in the bank's profitability and liquidity, as well as potential continuation of the declining capitalisation because of intrinsic factors, could also lead to a rating downgrade.

In addition, any reduction in the likelihood of government support or a weakening of the creditworthiness of the Government of Kuwait could also lead to a downgrade of the bank's ratings.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/71997. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P.

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a3

.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed A1(cr)

.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-1(cr)

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1

.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... ST Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed P-1

.... LT Deposit Rating (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1 STA

.... LT Deposit Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed A1 STA

.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

..Issuer: NBK SPC Limited

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Affirmations:

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)A1

.... BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed A1 STA

..Issuer: NBK Tier 1 Financing (2) Limited

.... Outlook: NOO

Affirmations:

.... BACKED Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)

..Issuer: NBK Tier 1 Limited

.... Outlook: NOO

Affirmations:

.... BACKED Pref. Stock Non-cumulative (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3 (hyb)

..Issuer: NBK Tier 2 Limited

.... Outlook: NOO

Affirmations:

.... BACKED Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa1 (hyb)

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

