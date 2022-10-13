Moody's affirms National Health Investor's Baa3 rating; outlook revised to stable

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI), including its Baa3 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The rating affirmation reflects the REIT's conservative financial profile characterized by modest leverage, strong fixed charge coverage and a mostly unencumbered property portfolio. Additionally, NHI has restructured its largest tenant risk exposures, which enhances the visibility of future cash flows as the senior housing industry continues its gradual recovery coming out of the pandemic.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NHI will generate relatively stable cash flows from its triple-net lease portfolio, while also maintaining a conservative financial profile as it seeks strategic growth.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Issuer: National Health Investors, Inc.

- Issuer rating, affirmed at Baa3

- Senior unsecured, affirmed at Baa3

- Senior unsecured shelf, affirmed at (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: National Health Investors, Inc.

Outlook, changed to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

NHI's Baa3 senior unsecured rating benefits from its property type diversification among various types of senior housing (including needs-based and discretionary) skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and other types of healthcare facilities. The REIT's investments are primarily structured as long-term, triple-net leases with favorable terms including master leases structures, guarantees, and security deposits that help support rental payments. NHI also adheres to a consistent leverage policy managing Net Debt/EBITDA between 4x and 5x as it executes its growth strategy. NHI demonstrated strong financial discipline through the pandemic, selling assets and reducing its common dividend in order to keep leverage within its target range as tenant collections declined.

Key credit challenges include weak tenant credit quality within the senior housing portfolio, as the industry experienced significant occupancy declines and expense pressures since the onset of the pandemic. NHI's operators have been showing gradual improvement since the trough in March 2021, but the pace of recovery remains slow amidst inflationary pressures and a weak macro environment. The REIT's modest size and tenant concentration (largest tenant is 22% of annualized NOI) make it particularly vulnerable to industry risks.

NHI maintains an adequate liquidity profile. As of June 30, 2022, the REIT had $43 million of cash and full availability on its $700 million unsecured credit facility. Near-term maturities are manageable as the REIT has $415 million that matures in 2023 and $75 million in 2024. Moody's expects the REIT to have good access to capital that will allow it to proactively address these maturities and preserve financial flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would likely reflect increased size with gross assets above $8 billion, maintenance of Net Debt/EBITDA in the low 4x range, improved EBITDARM coverage metrics (particularly among top ten tenants), and reduced concentration with no tenant more than 10% of cash NOI.

A rating downgrade would likely reflect diminished liquidity cushion as the REIT handles upcoming 2023 and 2024 maturities. Net Debt/EBITDA exceeding 5.5x, secured debt greater than 15% of gross assets or fixed charge coverage below 4.25x would also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

