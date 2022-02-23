Moody's affirms National Retail's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') affirmed the Baa1 senior unsecured rating of National Retail Properties, Inc. ('National Retail'). The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook assumes that National Retail will maintain its solid operating performance and growth, coupled with ample liquidity.

The following ratings were affirmed:

National Retail Properties, Inc. -- Senior unsecured debt at Baa1; Senior unsecured conv./exch. debt at Baa1; Senior unsecured debt shelf at (P)Baa1; Preferred shelf at (P)Baa2; Preferred shelf non-cumulative at (P)Baa2

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: National Retail Properties, Inc.

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects National Retail's good financial flexibility supported by a portfolio that is virtually unencumbered, strong fixed charge coverage and well-leased portfolio across many industries that has proven its resiliency through various economic cycles. It also considers the REIT's solid cash flow predictability, underpinned by long-term triple net leases. While the REIT has industry concentrations in the convenience store, automotive services, and restaurant segments, rent coverage across the portfolio remains adequate and management has a strong and proven track record in acquiring assets that continue to support a stable, highly occupied portfolio (99% leased at year-end 2021).

The REIT's leverage on a net debt to EBITDA has consistently been in the 5.0-5.5x range, demonstrating its commitment to a conservative financial policy even as it pursues continued growth. The REIT's fixed-charge coverage also remains strong at 4.4x as of YE21, up from 4.1x the same period a year ago. National Retail's active portfolio management has enabled it to acquire more profitable properties and dispose of less lucrative assets. In 2021, the REIT's acquisition volume totaled $550 million (156 properties) with an average lease term of more than 18 years.

National Retail maintains a good liquidity position with $171 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021. The REIT also maintains a well-laddered debt maturity schedule with a weighted average debt maturity of approximately 14.7 years. Debt obligations over the next two years are manageable with $11 million of mortgages coming due in 2023 and $350 million of unsecured notes maturing in 2024. The company's main source of liquidity is its recently expanded unsecured credit facility with a total capacity of $1.1 billion with a maturity date of June 2025 of which there was zero outstanding at year-end 2021.

Key credit challenges include National Retail's geographic concentration in TX and industry concentrations. Mitigating these industry concentration risks somewhat is National Retail's tenant composition which consists primarily of large regional and national operators in industries that are relatively protected against e-commerce and new technology advances.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating movement would reflect portfolio growth closer to $15 billion, fixed charge coverage consistently above 5.0x; Net debt/EBITDA (including preferred stock) under 5.5x, and enhanced industry, tenant and geographic diversity with no industry or state representing more than 15% of ABR.

Negative rating pressure would reflect a shift in its current capital structure or a large, highly levered acquisition; a decline in fixed charge coverage below 3.5x for a sustained period of time; or net debt/EBITDA (including preferred stock) approaching 6.5x.

National Retail Properties, Inc. [NYSE: NNN], is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Orlando, Florida, USA, that invests primarily in long-term, net lease, retail properties. As of December 31, 2021, the REIT owned 3,223 properties (GLA of approximately 32.7 million square feet) across various lines of business/industries, located in 48 states.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

