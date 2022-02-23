Moody's affirms National Retail's Baa1 rating; outlook stable

New York, February 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ('Moody's') affirmed the Baa1 senior
unsecured rating of National Retail Properties, Inc. ('National
Retail'). The rating outlook is stable.
The stable outlook assumes that National Retail will maintain its solid
operating performance and growth, coupled with ample liquidity.
The following ratings were affirmed:
National Retail Properties, Inc. -- Senior
unsecured debt at Baa1; Senior unsecured conv./exch.
debt at Baa1; Senior unsecured debt shelf at (P)Baa1; Preferred
shelf at (P)Baa2; Preferred shelf non-cumulative at (P)Baa2
Outlook Actions:
Issuer: National Retail Properties, Inc.
Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects National Retail's good financial
flexibility supported by a portfolio that is virtually unencumbered,
strong fixed charge coverage and well-leased portfolio across many
industries that has proven its resiliency through various economic cycles.
It also considers the REIT's solid cash flow predictability, underpinned
by long-term triple net leases. While the REIT has industry
concentrations in the convenience store, automotive services,
and restaurant segments, rent coverage across the portfolio remains
adequate and management has a strong and proven track record in acquiring
assets that continue to support a stable, highly occupied portfolio
(99% leased at year-end 2021).
The REIT's leverage on a net debt to EBITDA has consistently been
in the 5.0-5.5x range, demonstrating its commitment
to a conservative financial policy even as it pursues continued growth.
The REIT's fixed-charge coverage also remains strong at 4.4x
as of YE21, up from 4.1x the same period a year ago.
National Retail's active portfolio management has enabled it to
acquire more profitable properties and dispose of less lucrative assets.
In 2021, the REIT's acquisition volume totaled $550 million
(156 properties) with an average lease term of more than 18 years.
National Retail maintains a good liquidity position with $171 million
in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2021. The REIT
also maintains a well-laddered debt maturity schedule with a weighted
average debt maturity of approximately 14.7 years. Debt
obligations over the next two years are manageable with $11 million
of mortgages coming due in 2023 and $350 million of unsecured notes
maturing in 2024. The company's main source of liquidity is its
recently expanded unsecured credit facility with a total capacity of $1.1
billion with a maturity date of June 2025 of which there was zero outstanding
at year-end 2021.
Key credit challenges include National Retail's geographic concentration
in TX and industry concentrations. Mitigating these industry concentration
risks somewhat is National Retail's tenant composition which consists
primarily of large regional and national operators in industries that
are relatively protected against e-commerce and new technology
advances.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward rating movement would reflect portfolio growth closer to $15
billion, fixed charge coverage consistently above 5.0x;
Net debt/EBITDA (including preferred stock) under 5.5x, and
enhanced industry, tenant and geographic diversity with no industry
or state representing more than 15% of ABR.
Negative rating pressure would reflect a shift in its current capital
structure or a large, highly levered acquisition; a decline
in fixed charge coverage below 3.5x for a sustained period of time;
or net debt/EBITDA (including preferred stock) approaching 6.5x.
National Retail Properties, Inc. [NYSE: NNN],
is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Orlando,
Florida, USA, that invests primarily in long-term,
net lease, retail properties. As of December 31, 2021,
the REIT owned 3,223 properties (GLA of approximately 32.7
million square feet) across various lines of business/industries,
located in 48 states.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
