Moody's affirms National Rural Utilities Coop. Finance Corp.'s ratings; outlook is stable

Approximately $16.8 billion of rated securities affected

New York, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all of National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation's (CFC) ratings. CFC's rating outlook remains stable.

Ratings affirmed include CFC's senior secured collateral trust bonds and notes at A1, CFC's senior unsecured debt at A2, CFC's subordinate debt at A3 (hyb), the shelf registrations for CFC's senior secured debt and senior unsecured debt at (P)A1 and (P)A2, respectively, and CFC's Prime-1 short-term rating for commercial paper. Additionally, Moody's affirmed the A2, VMIG-1, and P-1 ratings assigned to CFC guaranteed tax-exempt revenue bonds issued by municipal conduit entities for the benefit of individual member electric cooperatives.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: National Rural Utilities Coop. Finance Corp.

....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A2

....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3 (hyb)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper Affirmed P-1

Issuer: Chatom (Town of) AL, Ind. Dev. Board

....Backed Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....Backed Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: Cochise (Cnty of) AZ, Pollution Control Corp.

....Backed Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Public Finance Authority

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: PULASKI (COUNTY OF) KY

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed VMIG 1

..Issuer: YORK (COUNTY OF) SC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed P-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: National Rural Utilities Coop. Finance Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of CFC's ratings reflects the strength of its unique franchise position as a dominant low-cost, tax-exempt lender, primarily to the creditworthy rural electric cooperative (RECs) sector. The stability and resilience of CFC's loan portfolio and CFC's practice of normally lending on a senior secured basis has led to its long demonstrated history of low net charge offs and problem loans within the REC sector in addition to steady financial performance with adjusted TIER at or exceeding CFC's target of 1.1x since at least 2000. CFC's credit quality also benefits from a multiple funding sources such as the member cooperatives, the Guaranteed Underwriter Program with Rural Utilities Service (RUS), an agency of the Government of United States of America (Aaa stable) and a revolving note purchase agreement with the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac), a federally chartered private corporation. The rating affirmation acknowledges CFC's demonstrated track record to manage through portfolio challenges within the REC loan portfolio, when they surface, without incurring a material impairment to the balance sheet.

That said, CFC's leverage remains persistently high at over 8x adjusted debt to equity at FY2022, as calculated by Moody's, and above its internal target given its growing loan portfolio. Moreover, CFC's loan portfolio is concentrated in a single industry with ongoing, single obligor concentration. While this segment of the electric industry has strong fundamentals and its position as generally a senior secured lender are ongoing mitigants, events within the industry and within a region can impact its loan portfolio for a period of time rather quickly. In that regard, CFC has moderate carbon transition risk since some of the larger generation and transmission cooperatives in its loan portfolio still rely extensively on coal fired generation to meet members' energy demands. Furthermore, the inverted interest yield curve is likely to negatively pressure CFC's net interest margin over time although we expect CFC to maintain its 1.10x TIER ratio.

RATING OUTLOOK

CFC's stable rating outlook reflects CFC's long-standing strategic commitment to focus on loans primarily to RECs, maintaining a diversified funding profile, and its plans to address its heightened leverage ratio. CFC's high leverage, single industry concentration and single obligor concentration are persisting rating constraints.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given relatively high and persistent leverage and single industry and single-obligor concentration, the likelihood of a rating upgrade for CFC is limited.

Prospects for a positive rating action exist beyond the next 12 months if the Moody's adjusted debt to adjusted capital funds metric improves to 6.0x on a sustained basis, liquidity remains strong, and alternatives to wholesale capital market funding increase in number and depth, while CFC continues to maintain a relatively clean portfolio with no new material non-performing assets, and continuing to demonstrate an ability to produce stable financial results which consistently exceed the 1.1x adjusted (TIER) target.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

-If new material problem loans surfaces within CFC's portfolio;

-If CFC's strategy strays toward increasing its loans to non-core electric cooperative markets;

-If CFC leverage continues to rise leading to Moody's adjusted debt to equity nears or exceeds 9.0x on a sustained basis;

-If CFC's access to private sources of long-term capital becomes constrained;

-If CFC fails to maintain an adequate liquidity profile, including ample access to multi-year bank credit facilities.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, CFC is a member-owned cooperative association, non-bank financial institution exclusively serving rural electric and telecommunication utilities. CFC was organized in April 1969 by RECs to provide an economical alternative to federally subsidized funds from the RUS of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Loans to telecommunication members are made through Rural Telephone Finance Cooperative (RTFC), a private cooperative association formed to provide financing for its rural telecommunications members and affiliates. Loans are also made through National Cooperative Services Corporation (NCSC), a member-owned cooperative association, which primarily provides specialized financing and services to entities owned, operated and controlled by RECs.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

