Moody's affirms National Seating's B2 Corporate Family Rating, revises outlook to negative

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed NSM Top Holdings Corp.'s (d/b/a National Seating & Mobility, "NSM") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also affirmed the B2 ratings of the company's first lien credit facilities including the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, senior secured first lien term loan and senior secured first lien delayed draw term loan. Moody's also revised the outlook to negative from stable.

The affirmation of the B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects strong order demand given the essential nature of the company's products to its clients. Moody's expects NSM will be able to convert some of its backlog as supply chain pressures and freight delays ease especially as it relates to obtaining critical components. Despite labor pressures that will continue in 2023, NSM has re-evaluated its cost base and completed headcount reductions, including some underperforming ATPs, which should contribute to future margin expansion and de-leveraging. NSM also has hedges in place through the year end 2024 to partially offset rising interest rates.

The change in outlook to negative reflects the risks that leverage will remain elevated if supply chain disruptions and labor pressures continue and/or become more challenging so as the company is unable to convert its backlog. Further, the negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation and an adequate liquidity profile with limited cash and a partially drawn $75 million revolving credit facility.

Moody's took the following rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: NSM Top Holdings Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NSM Top Holdings Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

National Seating & Mobility's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the company's narrow business focus as a provider of complex rehabilitation wheelchairs and seating systems to end-users with permanent ambulatory disabilities. NSM's rating is also constrained by high leverage as debt/EBITDA was 6.5 times for the most recent LTM period ended September 30, 2022. Leverage increased from inflationary pressures and from the addition of the lower margin of the Canada Supplies businesses from the 2021 acquisition of Canada Care. That said, Moody's forecasts leverage will decline below 6.0x in 2023 as NSM has re-evaluated its cost base and completed headcount reductions, which should contribute to future margin expansion and de-leveraging. While labor pressures are expected to remain for most of 2023, supply chain headwinds have stabilized and Moody's anticipates NSM will see less of an impact from freight and supply chain in the later half of 2023.

NSM benefits from its position as one of the market leaders in the complex rehabilitation technology ("CRT") market. The company employs one of the largest networks of skilled assistive technology professionals ("ATP"), which provides it with a competitive advantage. Moody's expects that underlying demand will grow modestly, in-line with population growth and that pricing will remain relatively stable.

Moody's considers NSM to have adequate liquidity given its $4 million of cash as of September 30, 2022 and a partially drawn $75 million revolving credit facility. Moody's expects NSM will generate negative $10 million of free cash flow in 2022 as it continues to face headwinds and will need to repay the remaining $4 million of Medicare Advance payments and deferred payroll tax. Moody's forecasts NSM will return to positive free cash flow in 2023 as NSM converts the backlog and is no longer required to repay the Medicare Advance payments and deferred payroll taxes from the CARES Act. The only financial covenant in the company's credit agreement is a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 8.45 times if the revolver is more than 35% drawn. As of September 30, 2022, the actual ratio was 5.85 times. The company has limited near term debt maturities as its $75 million revolving credit facility expires in November 2024 and its first lien term loans mature in November 2026.

ESG considerations are material to National Seating & Mobility's ratings. NSM's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS 4), reflecting ESG attributes that overall are considered to have a discernible negative impact on the current rating. The CIS score reflects highly negative governance considerations (G-4) which reflect the company's financial strategy and risk management resulting from ownership and control by private equity sponsors. NSM has highly negative credit exposure to social risks (S-4). The main risk is the company's moderately negative exposure to customer relations, as the company is responsible for the appropriate customization of its products for its clients. In addition, NSM is reliant on recruiting and retaining its skilled Assistive Technology Professionals (ATP) workforce which makes the company exposed to human capital and specialized labor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to demonstrate growth at least in line with the overall market while maintaining balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below five times.

Ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.25 times or if the company's liquidity profile weakens or margins are pressured.

National Seating & Mobility is a leading provider of complex rehabilitation mobility solutions in the U.S. and Canada, offering customized wheelchairs and adaptive seating systems to end-users with severe permanent ambulatory disabilities. Revenue is roughly $640 million LTM September 30, 2022. NSM is privately held by Cinven with limited financial data publicly available.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

