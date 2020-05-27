info

Rating Action:

Moody’s affirms Nationwide’s ratings (insurance financial strength A1); outlook to stable from negative

27 May 2020

Affirming ratings of Nationwide P&C and Nationwide Financial Services

New York , May 27, 2020 – Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 insurance financial strength (IFS) ratings of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company (NMIC) and its property & casualty (P&C) affiliates (collectively, Nationwide P&C), and the A1 IFS ratings of its life insurance and retirement services subsidiaries (collectively Nationwide Financial Services (NFS)). Moody's has also affirmed the A3 (hyb) surplus note rating of NMIC, the Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating of NFS holding company Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. and other ratings within the group (see list below). Moody's has changed the rating outlook for all of these entities to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

According to Moody's, the ratings affirmation and stable outlook reflect the solid capital base and diversified product offerings of Nationwide Enterprise, which encompasses Nationwide P&C and NFS, along with improving profitability at Nationwide P&C and relatively stable performance at NFS. The group also benefits from its mutual ownership structure, which helps align the interests of policyholders/owners and company managers. Credit challenges include natural catastrophe and loss reserving risks at Nationwide P&C, equity market and interest rate risks at NFS, and the complexity of enterprise risk management across the group's many business lines.

The coronavirus and related economic downturn heighten the challenges facing Nationwide Enterprise and its peers. Moody's believes the downturn will lead to lower premiums and sales, more volatile investment results, and higher claims in pandemic-exposed P&C and life insurance lines. However, Nationwide Enterprise has a sound balance sheet to withstand the market pressures, and will benefit from lower claim frequencies in lines with reduced economic activity such as personal auto. Moody's expects that the insurer will limit its discretionary spending through the downturn to conserve liquidity and capital.

NATIONWIDE P&C

Nationwide P&C ranks as the eighth-largest US personal lines writer and ninth-largest US commercial lines writer based on 2019 direct premiums written. The P&C group's ratings reflect its good market presence in personal, small commercial and excess and surplus insurance lines; its healthy product and geographic diversification across the US; and its moderate high-teens financial leverage at year-end 2019. The group is re-underwriting its P&C book through rate increases, greater use of reinsurance, and exiting certain segments to enhance core profitability after years of weak and volatile results. Nationwide P&C also benefits from the relatively steady earnings at NFS.

Offsetting these strengths are Nationwide P&C's exposure to natural catastrophes as well as potential adverse reserve development in core business lines and runoff asbestos and environmental lines. The group also faces elevated expenses associated with re-underwriting initiatives and transitioning captive agents to a more diversified independent distribution platform. The company has been preparing for this transition for several years, and expects to complete it by July 2020.

NFS

NFS's ratings are based on its established position in US life insurance, annuity and retirement plans along with its diversified distribution channels and strong brand recognition. Solid capitalization and a dynamic hedging program support the group's variable annuity (VA) liabilities. Moody's said NFS remains a leading player in the 457 market for retirement plans sold to state and local governments and has a top-tier position in life insurance and annuities. The group's consolidated NAIC company action level risk-based capital (RBC) ratio stood at 690% at year-end 2019 and remains strong under a stress scenario.

These strengths are offset by the challenges of hedging contract guarantees in VA liabilities, which expose NFS's capital and earnings to equity market and interest rate risks. NFS also offers highly competitive, lower-margin asset accumulation products such as pension plans and mutual funds, which add further earnings sensitivity to equity markets and low interest rates. Another challenge is above-industry-average exposure to commercial mortgage loans, which represented 18% of cash and invested assets at year-end 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For Nationwide P&C, the following factors could lead to a rating upgrade: (i) improved profitability with combined ratios in the mid-90s or lower and a return on capital in the mid-to-high single digits, (ii) gross underwriting leverage below 2.5x, (iii) consistently favorable loss development, and (iv) continued strong performance at NFS.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for Nationwide P&C include: (i) combined ratios above 102%, (ii) gross underwriting leverage above 3.5x, (iii) decline in policyholders' surplus by 10% or more in a one-year period, (iv) deterioration in the credit profile of NFS, or (v) financial leverage above 30% or interest coverage below 4x.

For NFS, the following factors could lead to a rating upgrade: (i) an upgrade of the Nationwide P&C ratings, (ii) return on capital consistently greater than 8%, and (iii) consolidated RBC ratio for the life companies greater than 425%.

Factors that could lead to a rating downgrade for NFS include: (i) a downgrade of the Nationwide P&C ratings, (ii) significant growth in exposure to VAs with guarantees relative to total liabilities, or (iii) consolidated RBC ratio for the life companies below 400%.

Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

Nationwide P&C:

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company – insurance financial strength A1, surplus notes A3 (hyb);

Crestbrook Insurance Company, Farmland Mutual Insurance Company, Harleysville Insurance Company, Harleysville Insurance Company of New Jersey, Harleysville Insurance Company of New York, Harleysville Lake States Insurance Company, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company, Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, Nationwide Assurance Company, Nationwide General Insurance Company, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance, Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Scottsdale Insurance Company – insurance financial strength A1.

NFS:

Nationwide Life Insurance Company – insurance financial strength A1, commercial paper P-1;

Nationwide Life & Annuity Insurance Co – insurance financial strength A1;

Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. – backed senior unsecured debt A2, senior unsecured debt Baa1, junior subordinated debt Baa2 (hyb);

Nationwide Financial Services Capital Trust – backed preferred stock Baa2 (hyb).

Moody's has changed the rating outlook for these entities to stable from negative.

Moody's insurance financial strength ratings are opinions of the ability of insurance companies to pay senior policyholder claims and obligations.

The principal methodology used in rating Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Crestbrook Insurance Company, Farmland Mutual Insurance Company, Harleysville Insurance Company, Harleysville Insurance Company of New Jersey, Harleysville Insurance Company of New York, Harleysville Lake States Insurance Company, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company, Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, Nationwide Assurance Company, Nationwide General Insurance Company, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance, Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Scottsdale Insurance Company was Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187352 . The principal methodology used in rating Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Nationwide Life & Annuity Insurance Co, Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. and Nationwide Financial Services Capital Trust was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

NMIC, a mutually owned insurer headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, is the lead member of one of the 10 largest US P&C groups, writing a broad mix of personal and commercial lines. NMIC also owns NFS, a US life insurance, annuity and retirement plan provider with diversified distribution channels and strong brand recognition. On a consolidated GAAP basis, the Nationwide Enterprise generated revenue of $27.0 billion and net income of $1.3 billion in 2019, and had total assets of $253.6 billion and total equity of $27.1 billion as of December 31, 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entities or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

The person who approved Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Crestbrook Insurance Company, Farmland Mutual Insurance Company, Harleysville Insurance Company, Harleysville Insurance Company of New Jersey, Harleysville Insurance Company of New York, Harleysville Lake States Insurance Company, Harleysville Preferred Insurance Company, Harleysville Worcester Insurance Company, Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company, Nationwide Assurance Company, Nationwide General Insurance Company, Nationwide Mutual Fire Insurance, Nationwide Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Scottsdale Insurance Company credit ratings is Sarah Hibler, Associate Managing Director, JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653. The person who approved Nationwide Life Insurance Company, Nationwide Life & Annuity Insurance Co, Nationwide Financial Services, Inc. and Nationwide Financial Services Capital Trust credit ratings is Scott Robinson, Associate Managing, Director JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376, Client Service: 1 212 553 1653.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Bruce Ballentine
VP-Sr Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Sarah Hibler
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS : 1 212 553 0376
Client Service : 1 212 553 1653

