Moody's affirms Navicure's B3 CFR and B2 first-lien-debt instrument rating

Approximately $1.75 billion of rated debt affected
New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Navicure, Inc.'s
("Navicure", aka Waystar), ratings, including its B3
corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default
rating ("PDR"), and B2 ratings on the company's first-lien
debt instruments, which include an upsized $1.54 billion
term loan and an upsized $200 million revolving credit facility.
The term loan's $620 million incremental proceeds,
plus $190 million incremental proceeds from an existing,
unrated second-lien term loan, as well as $560 million
of new equity and a small amount of cash will be used to facilitate Navicure's
$1.35 billion purchase of eSolutions, and to pay transaction
fees. The outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Navicure, Inc.
.... Corporate family rating, affirmed
B3
.... Probability of default rating,
affirmed B3-PD
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan
due 2026, affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving
Credit Facility due 2024, affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Outlook, remains stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Navicure's ratings are constrained by a somewhat small scale,
very high, approximately 9.0 times Moody's-adjusted
debt-to-EBITDA leverage that Moody's expects will moderate,
and renewed acquisition-integration risks as the healthcare revenue-cycle-management
("RCM") technology provider relevers itself for another acquisition.
As a result of the proposed acquisition, however, the company's
revenue base will expand by more than 25% and diversify into Medicare
and dental connectivity for processing healthcare claims. Since
the company had met our expectations for deleveraging and its own goals
for synergy realization after its late-2017 acquisition of the
much larger and less profitable ZirMed, Moody's believes the
company can repeat its success acquiring the smaller eSolutions target.
Navicure's already strong profitability, even without achieving
synergies, should be enhanced because eSolutions is meaningfully
more profitable than Navicure currently.
Moody's believes that servicing Navicure's now $2.0 billion
debt load (a 70% increase in Moody's-adjusted debt)
limits the company's operational and financial flexibility in a
highly competitive, consolidating environment that includes many
players, some considerably larger and less leveraged than Navicure.
The company, however, has had some success distinguishing
itself by offering a next-generation, SaaS-based suite
of products serving a broad, loyal customer base of thousands of
small to medium sized physicians' offices and hospitals and post-acute
care facilities. eSolutions has a national web-based network
that provides connectivity between healthcare providers (hospitals,
skilled nursing facilities, and federally qualified healthcare centers)
and the CMS, the single largest healthcare payor in the US.
An RCM platform that offers connectivity between providers and both commercial
insurance payers and Medicare would be unique in the market today.
Market share inroads and cross-selling opportunities at the combined
company should allow for healthy revenue gains over the next few years
and we expect, in the absence of debt-financed acquisitions,
that Navicure will again delever steadily. Healthcare industry
trends -- including increased healthcare spending,
higher patient volumes with lower margins, a rise in costs attributed
to waste and abuse, and greater, regulatory-driven
complexity in the billing process itself -- also support
the B3 rating.
Moody's views Navicure's liquidity as good, as demonstrated by free
cash flows that, with the company facing a 70% increase in
annual interest expense (to about $110 million) and integration
expenses, will be pressured in the short term. Cash balances
will be modest initially, but Moody's anticipates they will
grow. Revenue and margin growth should allow for positive free
cash flow, in the low single-digits as a percentage of debt
over the next 12 to 18 months, consistent with the ratings category.
The $200 million revolving credit facility, upsized from
$125 million and undrawn at closing, will support any weakness
in cash flows, which can be unpredictable due to Navicure's small
size, one-time costs, and working capital swings.
The transaction's loose covenant package, including a springing
first-lien leverage limit of 8.5 times when the revolver
is 35% drawn and no maintenance covenants associated with the term
loans, suggests the company will have unimpeded access to the liquidity
facility in early quarters.
Navicure's corporate governance poses risks through both the high financial
leverage employed and private equity ownership, which typically
places shareholder interests above those of creditors. A track
record of aggressive, largely debt-funded acquisitions highlights
governance risk, and is incorporated into the B3 CFR. Navicure
is paying a high-teens EBITDA multiple for eSolutions.
The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that top-line
growth in the high-single-digit percentages and moderate
corresponding margin improvement will allow for positive free cash flow
as well as for steady deleveraging, to below 8.0 times by
the end of 2021, still high for the B3 ratings category.
(Navicure's low level of capitalized software has negligible impact
on Moody's EBITDA calculation.)
Terms in the first lien credit agreement contain provisions for incremental
debt capacity up to the greater of $149.0 million and 100%
of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing twelve months plus additional
amounts subject to pro-forma first-lien net leverage of
5.5 times (if pari passu secured). The maturity of the incremental
facilities must be no later than the maturity of the existing facilities.
Incremental equivalent debt capacity is subject to a total secured leverage
ratio of 7.5 times if junior. There are no anticipated "blocker"
provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs
to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are required to provide guarantees only
if wholly-owned; the sale or disposition of partial equity
interests will result in an automatic release of guarantees. There
are no leverage-based step-downs to the requirement that
net assets sale proceeds be used to reinvest or repay the loans.
FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if earnings growth enables Navicure to sustain
Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 6.0
times, and if free cash flow as a percentage of debt is expected
to be sustained in at least the mid-single digits. A ratings
downgrade could result if Moody's expects free cash flow to turn negative,
or if access to the revolver appears threatened. Failure to achieve
at least mid-single-digit revenue growth or to make progress
towards delevering would also pressure the rating.
Louisville, Kentucky-based Navicure, Inc. provides
SaaS-based revenue cycle management services, focusing on
healthcare claims management and patient payment solutions for physicians'
offices, small hospitals, post-acute-care facilities,
and, including the late-2020-anticipated acquisition
of eSolutions, for dental offices and Medicare-related entities.
Moody's expects Navicure to generate 2020 revenues of $490 million,
pro-forma for a full year's worth of eSolutions revenue.
As the result of a second-half 2019 LBO, EQT Partners and
the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board own approximately 75%
of Navicure, while Bain Capital, the company's owner since
2016, owns the vast majority of the balance.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
