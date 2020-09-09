Moody's affirms Navicure's B3 CFR and B2 first-lien-debt instrument rating

Approximately $1.75 billion of rated debt affected

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Navicure, Inc.'s ("Navicure", aka Waystar), ratings, including its B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and B2 ratings on the company's first-lien debt instruments, which include an upsized $1.54 billion term loan and an upsized $200 million revolving credit facility. The term loan's $620 million incremental proceeds, plus $190 million incremental proceeds from an existing, unrated second-lien term loan, as well as $560 million of new equity and a small amount of cash will be used to facilitate Navicure's $1.35 billion purchase of eSolutions, and to pay transaction fees. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Navicure, Inc.

.... Corporate family rating, affirmed B3

.... Probability of default rating, affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan due 2026, affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Outlook, remains stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Navicure's ratings are constrained by a somewhat small scale, very high, approximately 9.0 times Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage that Moody's expects will moderate, and renewed acquisition-integration risks as the healthcare revenue-cycle-management ("RCM") technology provider relevers itself for another acquisition. As a result of the proposed acquisition, however, the company's revenue base will expand by more than 25% and diversify into Medicare and dental connectivity for processing healthcare claims. Since the company had met our expectations for deleveraging and its own goals for synergy realization after its late-2017 acquisition of the much larger and less profitable ZirMed, Moody's believes the company can repeat its success acquiring the smaller eSolutions target. Navicure's already strong profitability, even without achieving synergies, should be enhanced because eSolutions is meaningfully more profitable than Navicure currently.

Moody's believes that servicing Navicure's now $2.0 billion debt load (a 70% increase in Moody's-adjusted debt) limits the company's operational and financial flexibility in a highly competitive, consolidating environment that includes many players, some considerably larger and less leveraged than Navicure. The company, however, has had some success distinguishing itself by offering a next-generation, SaaS-based suite of products serving a broad, loyal customer base of thousands of small to medium sized physicians' offices and hospitals and post-acute care facilities. eSolutions has a national web-based network that provides connectivity between healthcare providers (hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and federally qualified healthcare centers) and the CMS, the single largest healthcare payor in the US. An RCM platform that offers connectivity between providers and both commercial insurance payers and Medicare would be unique in the market today.

Market share inroads and cross-selling opportunities at the combined company should allow for healthy revenue gains over the next few years and we expect, in the absence of debt-financed acquisitions, that Navicure will again delever steadily. Healthcare industry trends -- including increased healthcare spending, higher patient volumes with lower margins, a rise in costs attributed to waste and abuse, and greater, regulatory-driven complexity in the billing process itself -- also support the B3 rating.

Moody's views Navicure's liquidity as good, as demonstrated by free cash flows that, with the company facing a 70% increase in annual interest expense (to about $110 million) and integration expenses, will be pressured in the short term. Cash balances will be modest initially, but Moody's anticipates they will grow. Revenue and margin growth should allow for positive free cash flow, in the low single-digits as a percentage of debt over the next 12 to 18 months, consistent with the ratings category. The $200 million revolving credit facility, upsized from $125 million and undrawn at closing, will support any weakness in cash flows, which can be unpredictable due to Navicure's small size, one-time costs, and working capital swings. The transaction's loose covenant package, including a springing first-lien leverage limit of 8.5 times when the revolver is 35% drawn and no maintenance covenants associated with the term loans, suggests the company will have unimpeded access to the liquidity facility in early quarters.

Navicure's corporate governance poses risks through both the high financial leverage employed and private equity ownership, which typically places shareholder interests above those of creditors. A track record of aggressive, largely debt-funded acquisitions highlights governance risk, and is incorporated into the B3 CFR. Navicure is paying a high-teens EBITDA multiple for eSolutions.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that top-line growth in the high-single-digit percentages and moderate corresponding margin improvement will allow for positive free cash flow as well as for steady deleveraging, to below 8.0 times by the end of 2021, still high for the B3 ratings category. (Navicure's low level of capitalized software has negligible impact on Moody's EBITDA calculation.)

Terms in the first lien credit agreement contain provisions for incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $149.0 million and 100% of consolidated EBITDA for the trailing twelve months plus additional amounts subject to pro-forma first-lien net leverage of 5.5 times (if pari passu secured). The maturity of the incremental facilities must be no later than the maturity of the existing facilities. Incremental equivalent debt capacity is subject to a total secured leverage ratio of 7.5 times if junior. There are no anticipated "blocker" provisions providing additional restrictions on top of the covenant carve-outs to limit collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Subsidiaries are required to provide guarantees only if wholly-owned; the sale or disposition of partial equity interests will result in an automatic release of guarantees. There are no leverage-based step-downs to the requirement that net assets sale proceeds be used to reinvest or repay the loans.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if earnings growth enables Navicure to sustain Moody's-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage below 6.0 times, and if free cash flow as a percentage of debt is expected to be sustained in at least the mid-single digits. A ratings downgrade could result if Moody's expects free cash flow to turn negative, or if access to the revolver appears threatened. Failure to achieve at least mid-single-digit revenue growth or to make progress towards delevering would also pressure the rating.

Louisville, Kentucky-based Navicure, Inc. provides SaaS-based revenue cycle management services, focusing on healthcare claims management and patient payment solutions for physicians' offices, small hospitals, post-acute-care facilities, and, including the late-2020-anticipated acquisition of eSolutions, for dental offices and Medicare-related entities. Moody's expects Navicure to generate 2020 revenues of $490 million, pro-forma for a full year's worth of eSolutions revenue. As the result of a second-half 2019 LBO, EQT Partners and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board own approximately 75% of Navicure, while Bain Capital, the company's owner since 2016, owns the vast majority of the balance.

