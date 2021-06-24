Moody's affirms Navient's Ba3 long-term senior unsecured debt rating; changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Navient Corporation's (Navient) Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating and the Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR).

The outlook was changed to stable from negative, reflecting Moody's assessment that the firm will continue to generate solid profitability and the deterioration in asset quality, driven by the still elevated rate of unemployment in the US will be modest, over the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Ba3 long-term ratings, which were affirmed, reflect its predictable, but declining, earnings and the strong asset quality of its $78 billion student loan portfolio as of 31 March 2021. The ratings also take into account the likelihood that the company will continue to slow the decline in net income by continuing to grow its private student loan origination business, as well as continuing to modestly grow its business services businesses.

Navient reported net income of $412 million in 2020 and $8.4 billion in outstanding unsecured debt as of 31 March 2021. As its income to outstanding unsecured debt is modest, the company will repay unsecured debt largely from the equity investment in its loan portfolio. Therefore, Moody's considers Navient's greatest risk to be a significant decline in portfolio cash flow stemming from increased loan charge-offs.

Asset quality has remained strong through the pandemic despite high unemployment. This strong performance against the backdrop of uncertain operating conditions reflects exceptional fiscal stimulus, accommodative monetary policy as well as payment and eviction moratoriums.

Because of still elevated unemployment in the US, Moody's expects consumer asset quality to deteriorate moderately over coming quarters. Private loan charge-offs were 0.68% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 1.27% in the same period of 2020 and 0.88% for all of 2020, well below the peak of 6.0% in 2009. The rate of 90+ day delinquencies plus loans in forbearance was 4.7% as of 31 March 2021 versus 5.1% as of 31 March 2019. Private loans comprise approximately 26% of loans outstanding.

Because Family Federal Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans are insured approximately 97% by the US government, charge-offs are just basis points, even though FFELP loan delinquency and forbearance rates are much higher than for private student loans. Navient FFELP's charge-offs were 0.06% in the first quarter of 2021, versus 0.15% in the first quarter of 2020. The rate of 90+ day delinquencies plus loans in forbearance was 19.0% as of 31 March 2021 versus 17.1% as of 31 March 2019.

In addition, to its student loan portfolio, Navient is a large servicer for the US Department of Education's (DOE) direct student loans. As of 31 March 2020, Navient was servicing over $200 billion of direct student loans. In June 2020, the DOE announced that Navient was not one of the five companies that signed a new contract to service DOE's federal direct student loans in the future. At that time, the company stated that it was awarded a contract by the DOE, but declined due to unfavorable economics. The future of the DOE direct student loan renewal is uncertain but Navient will likely continue to service DOE loans under its current contract for some years to come. In addition, the risk of Navient losing the DOE contract has declined.

While Moody's believes that servicing federal direct student loans is only a modest contributor to current profitability, the contract provides Navient with scale, insight and relationships in its core student loan business services offerings, as well as with respect to its private student loan lending business. However, Moody's expects that even in the event that the contract were ultimately not renewed, that the impact on the company's financial profile would be modest.

Litigation risks stemming from Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) and state lawsuits continue to weigh on Navient's credit profile. The CFPB and several state attorneys general filed civil suits several years ago alleging that Navient violated Federal consumer financial laws in servicing federal and private student loans. Moody's expects any cost of the lawsuits to be contained, but costs that resulted in a material increase in the company's leverage or franchise impairment could reduce its standalone assessment and, in turn, to a ratings downgrade.

Moody's assesses that as a student loan provider, Navient faces a high regulatory risk. As student debt service increasingly weighs on household finances, there have been many proposed measures to alleviate the burden. A large-scale program to refinance loans under the FFELP and private student loans with direct loans funded by the US government would be credit negative for FFELP and private student loan lenders and servicers, particularly those concentrated in the market, such as Navient. While repayment at par would result in lenders not incurring credit losses on forgiven loans, a reduction in lenders' loan portfolios would deprive Navient and other lenders of future net interest income and servicers of future servicing income.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Navient will maintain solid financial performance as well as consistent capitalization levels and liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to execute on its strategy to build a private loan origination franchise and slows the decline in its loan portfolio while maintaining current financial performance, as well as current liquidity and capital financial policies. Resolution of the company's CFPB and state lawsuits could also lead to a ratings upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) the financial performance of the company deteriorates, or 2) the value of the investment portfolio declines, for example, from rising delinquencies and defaults on the private student loan portfolio, or a large increase in prepayment speeds on the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio.

Moody's expects the outcome of the lawsuits to be contained, given the company's sound capital levels. However, a downgrade is possible if the costs of the CFPB and state attorney general lawsuits resulted in an increase in the company's leverage or franchise impairment, ultimately reducing its profitability prospects.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Warren Kornfeld

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Andrea Usai

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

