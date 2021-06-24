Moody's affirms Navient's Ba3 long-term senior unsecured debt rating; changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
Navient Corporation's (Navient) Ba3 senior unsecured debt rating and the
Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR).
The outlook was changed to stable from negative, reflecting Moody's
assessment that the firm will continue to generate solid profitability
and the deterioration in asset quality, driven by the still elevated
rate of unemployment in the US will be modest, over the next 12-18
months.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The company's Ba3 long-term ratings, which were affirmed,
reflect its predictable, but declining, earnings and the strong
asset quality of its $78 billion student loan portfolio as of 31
March 2021. The ratings also take into account the likelihood that
the company will continue to slow the decline in net income by continuing
to grow its private student loan origination business, as well as
continuing to modestly grow its business services businesses.
Navient reported net income of $412 million in 2020 and $8.4
billion in outstanding unsecured debt as of 31 March 2021. As its
income to outstanding unsecured debt is modest, the company will
repay unsecured debt largely from the equity investment in its loan portfolio.
Therefore, Moody's considers Navient's greatest risk
to be a significant decline in portfolio cash flow stemming from increased
loan charge-offs.
Asset quality has remained strong through the pandemic despite high unemployment.
This strong performance against the backdrop of uncertain operating conditions
reflects exceptional fiscal stimulus, accommodative monetary policy
as well as payment and eviction moratoriums.
Because of still elevated unemployment in the US, Moody's
expects consumer asset quality to deteriorate moderately over coming quarters.
Private loan charge-offs were 0.68% in the first
quarter of 2021 compared to 1.27% in the same period of
2020 and 0.88% for all of 2020, well below the peak
of 6.0% in 2009. The rate of 90+ day delinquencies
plus loans in forbearance was 4.7% as of 31 March 2021 versus
5.1% as of 31 March 2019. Private loans comprise
approximately 26% of loans outstanding.
Because Family Federal Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans are insured
approximately 97% by the US government, charge-offs
are just basis points, even though FFELP loan delinquency and forbearance
rates are much higher than for private student loans. Navient FFELP's
charge-offs were 0.06% in the first quarter of 2021,
versus 0.15% in the first quarter of 2020. The rate
of 90+ day delinquencies plus loans in forbearance was 19.0%
as of 31 March 2021 versus 17.1% as of 31 March 2019.
In addition, to its student loan portfolio, Navient is a large
servicer for the US Department of Education's (DOE) direct student
loans. As of 31 March 2020, Navient was servicing over $200
billion of direct student loans. In June 2020, the DOE announced
that Navient was not one of the five companies that signed a new contract
to service DOE's federal direct student loans in the future. At
that time, the company stated that it was awarded a contract by
the DOE, but declined due to unfavorable economics. The future
of the DOE direct student loan renewal is uncertain but Navient will likely
continue to service DOE loans under its current contract for some years
to come. In addition, the risk of Navient losing the DOE
contract has declined.
While Moody's believes that servicing federal direct student loans
is only a modest contributor to current profitability, the contract
provides Navient with scale, insight and relationships in its core
student loan business services offerings, as well as with respect
to its private student loan lending business. However, Moody's
expects that even in the event that the contract were ultimately not renewed,
that the impact on the company's financial profile would be modest.
Litigation risks stemming from Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB)
and state lawsuits continue to weigh on Navient's credit profile.
The CFPB and several state attorneys general filed civil suits several
years ago alleging that Navient violated Federal consumer financial laws
in servicing federal and private student loans. Moody's expects
any cost of the lawsuits to be contained, but costs that resulted
in a material increase in the company's leverage or franchise impairment
could reduce its standalone assessment and, in turn, to a
ratings downgrade.
Moody's assesses that as a student loan provider, Navient
faces a high regulatory risk. As student debt service increasingly
weighs on household finances, there have been many proposed measures
to alleviate the burden. A large-scale program to refinance
loans under the FFELP and private student loans with direct loans funded
by the US government would be credit negative for FFELP and private student
loan lenders and servicers, particularly those concentrated in the
market, such as Navient. While repayment at par would result
in lenders not incurring credit losses on forgiven loans, a reduction
in lenders' loan portfolios would deprive Navient and other lenders
of future net interest income and servicers of future servicing income.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Navient will maintain
solid financial performance as well as consistent capitalization levels
and liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if the company continues to execute on its
strategy to build a private loan origination franchise and slows the decline
in its loan portfolio while maintaining current financial performance,
as well as current liquidity and capital financial policies. Resolution
of the company's CFPB and state lawsuits could also lead to a ratings
upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if 1) the financial performance of the
company deteriorates, or 2) the value of the investment portfolio
declines, for example, from rising delinquencies and defaults
on the private student loan portfolio, or a large increase in prepayment
speeds on the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio.
Moody's expects the outcome of the lawsuits to be contained,
given the company's sound capital levels. However,
a downgrade is possible if the costs of the CFPB and state attorney general
lawsuits resulted in an increase in the company's leverage or franchise
impairment, ultimately reducing its profitability prospects.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Warren Kornfeld
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653