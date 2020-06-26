Moody's affirms Navient's Ba3 ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Navient Corporation's (Navient) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba3 unsecured debt ratings.

The outlook was changed to negative from stable, following the US Department of Education (DOE) announcement that Navient was not one of the five companies that signed a new contract to service DOE's federal direct student loans in the future. The company has stated that it was awarded a contract by the DOE, but declined due to unfavorable economics. Moody's regards Navient's regulatory risks as a social risk, which is high under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, consistent with its general assessment for student loan providers. Moody's believes that material operational challenges of a servicing transfer of student loans and potential litigation risk, particularly given the size of Navient's direct loan servicing portfolio, increase the company's regulatory risks.

In addition, the negative outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the US economy will contract in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, which will likely have a direct negative impact on Navient's asset quality and profitability. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Navient Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture , Affirmed Ba3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Navient Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Navient was awarded a student loan servicing contract by the DOE in June 2009. As of 31 March 2020, Navient was servicing over $200 billion of direct student loans under its contract. The servicing contract expires on 14 December 2020 with two potential six-month extensions at the DOE's discretion through 14 December 2021.

The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's overall unchanged assessment of the company's standalone assessment, taken into consideration that the loss of revenue from the DOE contract is only a modest contributor to current profitability.

The change in outlook to negative from stable was driven by Moody's consideration that the DOE contract provides the company with scale, insight and relationships in its core student loan business services offerings. As such, the loss of the DOE contract could pressure the company's standalone assessment over the next 12-18 months.

An additional driver of the negative outlook is the deterioration of the operating environment from the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, as evidenced by the spike in US unemployment rate to above the 10% level reached in the 2007-08 global financial crisis. The severity of the deterioration in the company's asset quality will depend on how long unemployment remains so elevated.

The company's Ba3 long-term ratings reflect its predictable, but declining earnings and the strong asset quality of its $84.8 billion legacy student loan portfolio as of 31 March 2020. It also takes into account the likelihood that the company will slow the decline in net income by growing its newly-acquired origination business and continuing to modestly grow its business services businesses.

Navient reported net income of $597 million in 2019 and unsecured debt outstanding as of 31 March 2020 totaled $9.5 billion versus total assets of $93.2 billion. As its income to outstanding unsecured debt is modest, the company will repay unsecured debt largely from the equity investment in its loan portfolio. Therefore, Moody's considers Navient's greatest risk to be a significant decline in portfolio cash flow stemming from increased loan charge-offs or a shrinking investment portfolio.

Litigation risks stemming from Consumer Financial Protection Board (CFPB) and state lawsuits weigh on Navient's credit profile. The CFPB and several state attorneys general have filed civil suits alleging that Navient violated Federal consumer financial laws in servicing federal and private student loans. Moody's expects any cost of the lawsuits to be manageable, but costs that materially increase the company's leverage or impair its franchise could lead to a rating downgrade.

Moody's assesses that as a student loan provider, Navient faces a high regulatory risk. As student debt service increasingly weighs on household finances, there have been many proposed measures to alleviate the burden. A large-scale program to refinance loans under the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) and private student loans with direct loans funded by the US government would be credit negative for FFELP and private student loan lenders and servicers, particularly those concentrated in the market, such as Navient. While repayment at par would result in lenders not incurring credit losses on forgiven loans, a reduction in lenders' loan portfolios would deprive Navient and other lenders of future net interest income and servicers of future servicing income.

Moody's regards a large servicing transfer of student loans as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the increase in regulatory risks. In addition, Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's rating action reflects the impact on Navient of the increased regulatory risks of a servicing transfer along with the breadth and severity of the economic shock from the pandemic, and the deterioration in credit quality and profitability it has triggered.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, rating upgrades are unlikely over the next 12-18 months. The outlook could return to stable if Moody's were to assess that any potential negative impact from the current economic environment as well as the loss of the direct loan servicing contract on the company's financial profile, particularly capital and profitability, were modest or effectively mitigated.

The ratings could be downgraded if 1) the financial performance of the company deteriorates on a sustained basis or 2) the value of the investment portfolio declines, for example, from rising delinquencies and defaults on the private student loan portfolio or a large increase in prepayment speeds on the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) portfolio.

Moody's expects the outcome of the lawsuits to be manageable, given the company's solid earnings and cash flow. However, a ratings downgrade is possible if the costs of the CFPB and state attorney general lawsuits resulted in the company's leverage increasing or if the lawsuits impair the company's franchise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

